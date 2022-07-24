The legacy of the “visionless plodder”

By Kathryn

Considering that the diabolical, plodding, non-achieving, bone-idle sloth Morrison rose to power within the LNP on the back of his ruthless backstabbing betrayal of two of his colleagues: Michael Towke and Malcolm Turnbull, is it any wonder that he was, inevitably, pushed out of his dubious role of PM in total disgrace?

Morrison has a long infamous history littered with failure and a remarkable inability to hold down any job that required hard work, dedication and credibility! Besides the fact that this nauseating bible-thumping hypocrite tries – and fails – to hide his self-promoting, born-to-rule arrogance, callous inhumanity and disingenuous deviousness behind a thin cloak of bible-thumping hypocrisy, Morrison has proven himself to be one of the worst, internationally condemned, political misfits and pathological liars ever seen on the political stage even when you take John Howard and that swaggering, inarticulate misogynist, Tony Abbott, into consideration (and that is saying something!).

There is nothing – absolutely nothing – apparently “Christian”, compassionate, honest or genuine about Morrison! He ticks every box as a cold-hearted, self-obsessed, conniving political manipulator who said and did everything to attain and maintain autocratic power, even if it meant stomping on the corpses of his own colleagues to rise and rise like faecal matter in a polluted pond!

It is no secret that even some Morrison’s own colleagues thoroughly distrusted him; not surprising considering that Morrison only showed that he cared about one thing and that is the owner of the smug, sanctimonious, smirking face he sees in the mirror every morning!

The major problem with the LNP right now, however, is that they are so bereft of decent, hard-working leaders with even the most minute levels of demonstrated intelligence, foresight and compassion, that the only person the LNP could resurrect from the infected bowels of their party was yet another demonstrably inhumane, political savage in the form of Peter Dutton! My God, let’s hope and pray that that terrifying individual never rises like a behemoth to become prime minister – let’s face it, the only person one can consider worse than Morrison is Dutton!

Like his notorious predecessor and like-minded habitual liar (Tony Abbott), Morrison is a born-to-rule religious hypocrite who truly believes that he has some God-given “right” to rule over us like some swaggering, paternalistic, preaching autocrat. In the past, Australia has been justifiably proud of its secular governments that were (once) free of insufferable, patriarchal religious hypocrisy which is why it is so shocking that such phony sanctimonious pietism has become normalised within the LNP ever since the rise of John Howard.

The fact that the LNP has now been completely taken over by raving, thoroughly dictatorial, misogynistic alpha male right-wing extremists is a red-flag warning that they have no intention to change, zero insight, and a rigid determination to continue being influenced and controlled by far-right lunatics and religious hypocrites who have absolutely nothing in common with ordinary Australians!

Fortunately, at the last federal election, the large majority of Australians could see through the transparent hypocrisy of Morrison, and his version of the the LNP, and understandably swiftly put them back into Opposition! The last election proved that, in the end, most intelligent Australians agreed with Emmanuel Macron’s contemptuous opinion of Morrison as being a thoroughly disreputable, self-serving and remorseless liar!

Did the LNP learn anything from their catastrophic loss at the last federal election? Nope! It seems that the self-righteous LNP are incapable of learning anything and, once again, they have nominated a born-to-rule plodder (in the form of Peter Dutton) to lead the bumbling rabble.

It is these regressive, coal-loving, rigidly conservative, bible-thumping hypocrites within the LNP who are dragging our nation back to the 19th century! What is amazing (and rather disturbing) is that the LNP managed to rise and rise without a single constructive policy, with nothing but appalling, disproven lies and scandal against the ALP receiving front-page prominence at the hands of their notorious allies, the appalling, Z-rated Murdoch press!

Fortunately, most Australians have become immune to the deceiving malfeasance of the Murdoch press and, thankfully, ignored all the character-assassinating lies in Murdoch’s notorious scandal sheets and voted, overwhelmingly, for more insightful, egalitarian, compassionate and secular leadership in the form of Anthony Albanese!

Let’s hope that it is decades before our secular nation is taken over by the appalling sanctimonious religious hypocrites, alpha male misogynists and corrupt self-serving elitists who seem to be holding sway within the LNP! Australia has a long, proud history of keeping religion out of politics – let’s keep it that way by never voting LNP again.

Note: Thankyou to Dr Binoy Kampmark for the term “visionless plodder.”

