The Leader of the Opposition says …
When Julia Gillard was Prime Minister, after every government announcement, action, or inaction the first line of most mainstream media articles on the subject – with predictable and monotonous regularity – began with; “Tony Abbott says …” or “The Leader of the Opposition says…”.
We haven’t been subjected to the same tedious announcements as much since the last federal election, but fear not, it is making its anticipated return.
Today offers no better example.
The announcement that our new $5 banknote will not be graced with King Charles’ portrait had Peter Dutton, in Abbottesque fashion, leap like a startled gazelle and seek a willing, compliant ear at 2GB.
This is some of the text that appeared both in news.com.au and Sky News this morning (the “Leader of the Opposition says… ” moments are in bold):
But Peter Dutton blasted the move as “woke nonsense” and claimed it was a political attack by the government on Australian society and its institutions.
The Liberal leader said ditching King Charles was akin to the movement to change the date of Australia Day, which he likened to “discrimination”.
“I know the silent majority don’t agree with a lot of the woke nonsense that goes on but we’ve got to hear more from those people online,” he told 2GB Radio on Thursday.
Mr Dutton claimed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had been “central” to the change and suggested he hadn’t been upfront with Australians.
“If it’s a decision they’ve made, own it, just be responsible and put your hand up and say this is the reason we’ve made it,” he said.
“I think it’s another attack on our power systems on our society and our institutions. There’ll be significant tax on Australia Day. People want to change that.
“There will be been an attack on the national anthem, that flag the name of Australia as we’re seeing in other parts of the world. So I just think you’ve got to stand up and in a lot more Australians have to be heard.”
I’m cursing myself for not taking a screenshot of the above because much of Mr Dutton’s “wokeness” rant has now been removed. Here is a link to the updated article.
Maybe the online poll received too many “No” votes and keeping the rant online painted Dutton in a negative light. (Yes, it’s conspiracy theory stuff, but I’ll own up to it.) I guess the only way we can find out is if a reader is a subscriber to the websites and is able to see the results.
Or simply, we’ve all had enough of the negative class/race/culture baiting coming out of the current Leader of the Opposition and the mainstream media has finally caught on that it’s not what their readers want.
We can only hope.
Who could possibly want a foreigner, King Tampon, on our Australian money? It’s ridiculous to have a foreign flag in the corner of ours, and all done in Blue. Menzies got that shit stunt through in 1953, to make our flag flaunt the liberal party colours. We had fought in W W 1 under the union jack and W W 2 basically under the red ensign. What a rotten day today, with Abbott the abysmal anus of asinine acid aridity mouthing off about a perverted law breaker, and Peter Duckwit-Futton yabbering that he hasn’t the brains to be woke. All this while Perveroony Porter and Tudge the Sludge lie on elastically and creatively about careless and insensitive damage to others, Australian citizens, victims of a corrupted, perverted, contrived, vainglorious, supremacist, class snobby shitskulled scummy sciving…
How does Dutts know what the “silent majority” want if they are silent?
The pacey & pally paramount parnassian, a participant both passionate and particular, the partisan known as Phil Pryor, in a peachy and penetratingly peerless and peppy and not to neglect pertinent and persuasive manner both pithy and plausible, postulates that the former & current leaders of the Liarbrel Party are a duo of hapless goons who wouldn’t know if their respective arses were on fire or what to do if they did, and is to be congratulated on his prepotent and prophetic offering, both primo and prodigious. Koala stamp pending to the master of alliteration.
Yes, it’s conspiracy theory stuff, but I’ll own up to it.
Well, I can only say that though there are many crazy theories “out there”, sooner or later one might be on the money. Who knows it could be yours Michael. After all nothing is beyond the craziness of the current Liberal/ Nationals.
Sir Anthony Abbott was demonstrating today just how out of touch he is with the Australian people.
In his eulogy for Pell he said “ he’s the greatest Catholic Australia has ever produced, and one of our country’s greatest sons.”
“He should never have been charged in the absence of corroborating evidence (the other young man who had been abused, had committed suicide so he couldn’t give corroborating evidence) and he should never have been convicted. In the absence of a plausible case, as the High Court so resoundingly made plain.”
And, sticking it right up the Australian people Abbott said there should be “Pell study courses, Pell spirituality courses, Pell lectures, Pell high schools, and Pell university colleges”.
Terence Mills, somewhat surprising that the mad monk didn’t throw himself upon the coffin and insist on being interred alongside the paedophilic priest he so revered. It would have been both a dramatic and appropriate finale to the unfortunately sentient phenomenon destined to be remembered as Australia’s second-worst prime minister.
In ancient Chinese times, as you’re probably aware, emperors were interred with a retinue of concubines and horses to accompany their journey to the eternal realm. Abbott could have recapped that fine tradition and lived on in the memories of both his admirers and detractors as the first westerner to willingly adopt such a practice.
Canguro, I’m sure that the burial chambers in the great pyramids are also full of Tony Abbotts… there to accompany the pharaohs on the next phase of their spiritual journey.
Geez Michael ….. there is far too much coverage of the drivel spewed by Boofhead Spuddo on Merdock media-ocrity to saturate the airwaves, television waves and ocean waves. Perhaps AIMN could do Australia a big favour by culling all reference to the irrelevancies spouted by the Misleader for Life of His Majesties Loyal Opposition and concentrate more on the objective analyses provided by our own house author. Why, Phil Pryor and Rossleigh make far more sense than any of the COALition pollies.
Dutton is an encumbrance: worthless, with nothing to give, no vision of the future, empty, and supremely stupid. His only actions now can be shouting into the wind for issues such as this which (a) nobody really cares much about, and (b) is pretty timely anyway. As far as I can tell, most of us were vaguely supportive of the monarchy when the late Queen was alive; her death has shown up the emptiness and uselessness of the royal family in modern Australia. The percentage of Anglo-Celtic Australians has been declining for years, and the sooner we divest ourselves of the royals the better. Back to Dutton … there’s a fine proverb about empty vessels, which he has been for as long as he’s been in the public eye.
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the comment that the government has no mandate to not have the monarch on the note because it wasn’t part of their platform for the last election.
The fact that Liz was still going strong at that point seems to have escaped them.
But it looks like they’ve made a good decision about the new $5 note, even if we do get stuck with Chuckles on the coins (until we ditch the feral family completely).
The way that Vietnam veterans were treated after coming back from the Vietnam war displayed to me at the time their lack of support for veterans they had sent off to war. That was an event that consolidated my view about conservative governments when in my early twenties. The first Budget produced by the Abbott government was particularly nasty, the last 9+ years since Abbott was elected were no better.
Now, as far as I’m concerned, as soon as the LNP mention the word “woke”, to me it is a signal that they still care nothing about the concerns, or display compassion for other people. They insult their own humanity.
Ah yes, who could forget the sheer cruelty of the Abbott-Hockey budget, the Medicare “co-payments” and all of the other shit? I read that the co-payment was not the result of an intense financial analysis and modelling, but simply something Hockey thought up that he imagined might bring in a few more bucks to the government coffers. Dangerously incompetent, stupid, cruel and vindictive. As the LNP have steadfastly remained. As to the current clowns and their use of “woke”; this right-wing appropriation of the term has a unfortunately fairly solid history; see for example https://www.theguardian.com/society/shortcuts/2020/jan/21/how-the-word-woke-was-weaponised-by-the-right
And to set some facts straight: Pell was never exonerated, as the court made quite clear. What happened was that the evidence tendered was not sufficient for a conviction. Which is very very far from an exoneration.