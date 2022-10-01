The land of the long weekend : mostly !

If you are anything like me you will be confused as to whether you actually have a public holiday on Monday so I’ve looked into it and can help you out.



First, you have to turn your clock back (or is it forwards?). Or, if you’re in Queensland, leave the bloody clock alone.



On Monday October 3, ACT, NSW and SA have a public holiday for Labour Day – see the irony?



If you live in Victoria you don’t get the holiday but remember, you had AFL Grand Final Friday as a holiday so you don’t get another one.



In WA and the NT, there are no scheduled public holidays in October – sorry about that.



In Tasmania I have no idea what’s going on as there seem to be random public holidays popping up all over the place. Tasmania does not have a holiday tomorrow but has a variety of local show public holidays across the state, as follows:



Thursday October 6: Royal Launceston Show

Friday October 14: Flinders Island Show

Thursday October 20: Royal Hobart Show



In Queensland – wait for it – there will also be a public holiday on October 3, but it will be for the Queen’s Birthday: could somebody in Tweed Heads please pass a note across the border to let them know that the Queen is no more and that we had a public holiday a week ago to mourn her passing.



That’s it! Enjoy your public holiday wherever you are – or not as the case may be.







Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes! Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted. You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

886 total views, 352 views today

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...