The Killing of Women and Children must stop

Via March Australia (or elsewhere if they cannot do it) I hope to organise a National March of Men against domestic violence.

No more can we decent men just stand safely in the background behind womens’ efforts. We have to get out there as a gender and call out the criminality and the terrorism of our fellows.

This cannot be a march of men and women. This MUST be a march of MEN. We MUST repudiate the usury, the repression, the attempts to manipulate and control and diminish women. This should have happened a long time ago, but it did not. So now is the time for it to happen.

The events in Brisbane a few days ago should have scoured the soul of every decent man. It is time for us to rise up and say THIS CRIMINALITY, THIS KILLING, THIS TERRORISM, MUST END, AND MUST END NOW.

Via March Australia, years ago, we organised the National Welfare March. Right now, on a far more important issue … I feel that we should put our guts and our hearts and our souls on the line.

I’m prepared to. Are you as a man?

