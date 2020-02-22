The Killing of Women and Children must stop
Via March Australia (or elsewhere if they cannot do it) I hope to organise a National March of Men against domestic violence.
No more can we decent men just stand safely in the background behind womens’ efforts. We have to get out there as a gender and call out the criminality and the terrorism of our fellows.
This cannot be a march of men and women. This MUST be a march of MEN. We MUST repudiate the usury, the repression, the attempts to manipulate and control and diminish women. This should have happened a long time ago, but it did not. So now is the time for it to happen.
The events in Brisbane a few days ago should have scoured the soul of every decent man. It is time for us to rise up and say THIS CRIMINALITY, THIS KILLING, THIS TERRORISM, MUST END, AND MUST END NOW.
Via March Australia, years ago, we organised the National Welfare March. Right now, on a far more important issue … I feel that we should put our guts and our hearts and our souls on the line.
I’m prepared to. Are you as a man?
Keitha Granville
Josephus
Well done. Most of the country knows that most of the men in this country are decent, so get out there and prove it.
The next step is for the country to put a stop to a crime called Domestic Violence. It’s just plain common assault, manslaughter, rape and murder. No excuse, no fancy reason or name. Just a crime like any other by a any random person.
Perhaps then spouses, both sexes, will realise that they won’t get a pass or any special treatment.
Recently a friend told me this:
After a spousal assault due in part to delusions wife sought help from a nurse manager. He told her to stay with a friend a while, then go back to him, forgive him. She replied that there was a history of violence, against her person ten times in four decades, that she was now getting old and needed to leave for good. Nurse manager replied that there was nothing wrong with spouse, that the diagnosis of dementia was invented, that wife had no right to refuse him their home. Wife was told that ten assaults in 40 years was not much. She left home and went to the city. Spouse is now locked up in a secure dementia wing and has assaulted other inmates, er care home residents.
Wife has since read that nurses are not required to take courses on family violence, nor taught respect for women or even for the law.
This is a disgrace. She is still traumatised about what she went through for several weeks.