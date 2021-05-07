The insane pinball game that masquerades as Coalition energy policy
Three years ago, then Treasurer Scott Morrison declared the government was not interested in subsidising any source of energy.
“The days of subsidies in energy are over, whether it is for coal, wind, solar, any of them,” the treasurer said.
“That is the way I think you get the best functioning energy market with the lowest possible price for businesses and for households and that is what the national energy guarantee and our energy policies are designed to achieve.”
Fast forward to this week when Keith Pitt, the minister for resources, water and northern Australia, blocked a loan for the Kaban green energy hub which had been approved by the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility (Naif) in January.
The blocked funding would have helped build a 157-megawatt windfarm and 100MW battery and included a 320km transmission line upgrade.
Pitt’s reason for overruling the decision was that investment in “mature technologies” like wind and solar energy would be driven by the private sector whilst the government’s policy was to support dispatchable generation.
I’m not sure what Mr Pitt thinks batteries are for.
Instead of giving a loan to a commercially viable renewable project that would have employed about 250 people in its construction, the government has announced hundreds of millions in direct funding to the already very-profitable gas industry.
In March, the AEMO published their Gas Statement of Opportunities in which they said:
“Industrial demand for natural gas is not forecast to grow in the next 20 years, and could potentially reduce significantly as industrial users in the gas sector start to decarbonise.”
Head of the Energy Security Board, Kerry Schott, says increasing gas supply won’t bring prices down “when there are a whole lot of other things around that are cheaper in price, like wind, solar and big batteries, like pumped hydro and we’ve got Snowy 2.0 coming.”
“Nobody is going to build it from the private sector because it doesn’t stack up. Because it’s expensive power, it’s hard to see it makes commercial sense.”
After years spent trying to abolish the Clean Energy Finance Corporation and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, the government is now trying to change the legislation to redirect money into their own preferred technologies, including carbon capture and storage, gas generators and hydrogen produced from fossil fuels.
In typical Coalition fashion, Angus Taylor has stacked the board at ARENA with handpicked appointments that he hopes will do his bidding.
Meanwhile, in March, the European parliament voted to forge ahead with carbon levies on products from countries with weak environmental laws.
Two senior European officials said the transition to green technologies would drive power shifts away from those controlling and exporting fossil fuels, mainly referring to oil rich countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia, suggesting that traditional fossil-fuel exporters would need to diversify their economies and free themselves from the “oil curse” and the “corruption it so often fosters”.
As Professor Warwick McKibbin pointed out, “The economic cost of a carbon border adjustment mechanism is nothing compared to the issue Australia will have to deal with economically when its fossil fuel export industry dramatically declines over the coming decades. There needs to be a reopening of the debate on how to create a world-leading framework for climate and energy policy in Australia.”
Despite all the dire warnings from climate scientists, the direction suggested by energy experts, the agreement from economists and the business community, and the threats of trade sanctions, a handful of politicians in Australia have put their short-term vested interests in front of the inevitable action we must take to tackle this global emergency.
Why is it that everything to do with the pandemic is predicated on “the best medical advice” but, when it comes to the health of the planet, it’s all about the profits for political donors and the electoral prospects of a few politicians?
When we have idiots like Matt Canavan, whose brother’s coal company recently went broke, saying “Renewables are the dole bludgers of the energy system, they only turn up to work when they want to,” what hope have we got?
“Renewables are the dole bludgers of the energy system, they only turn up to work when they want to,”
Yeah. Right. So the sun only shines during the daytime.
Goddam, I’d never worked that out til now. And it’s only windy when the wind blows too. I must be slow.
Is that why my lights only shine when I click the switch, or my car only starts when I turn the key( mostly) ??
At least heygoogle does its thing any timeof day or night regardless. Except when the power goes out. Again. Bloody coal……
The lnp politicians are the dole bludgers of Australia’s employed people. They only turn up for work when the cameras are on.
Conservatives are the greedy, the frauds and impostors, the liars, propagandists, dogma dealers and devious drongos, who want to conserve culture from a past they already perverted, corrupted, stained. Ennobled, rich, powerful, influential, pushy, imperious, they control and enough is never enough. The past is a record of constant murder, occupation, theft, conquest, humiliation, racism, slavery, subjection, oppression, with wealth to the predators and elimination to many a “loser”. So, we now face an unprecedented quarrel over the future, our lives being at stake, and conservatives will gamble that others will sacrifice lives and wealth while they stroke on to the end. Controlling parties, politics, law and regulation is easy, with money, seduction, enlistment, recruitment, reward all playing a part in the perpetuation of indifference, vanity, greed. Only a mighty effort by the ordinary folk who have all to lose may, MAY, just save a threatened future getting irremediably built in to our future. We need foresight, planning, decency, not rigged cronyism and ignorant dodging by deviates, especially the saturated superstition shitskulls like the P M and his close associates.
Kaye, The whole Coalition “pinball machine game” is about energy, but embodied in that is a climate change policy which indicates that the Coalition has no idea what it is saying.
For a start, it claims that it is doing more than more than so many countries of the world to reduce carbon emissions, even as far as zero-net emissions by 2050, but at the same time claims Australia will be selling its coal well into the later part of this century.
Why the burning of fossil fuels so far into the future is allowable is not clear, except that the claim of the IPA attached to Coalition thinking tells us that global warming is not catastrophic and the IPPC is being far too alarmist. Yet, when we read introductions to “Climate Change: The facts 2017 and 2020, both edited for the IPA by Jennifer Marohasy, we are told that there are “anomalies” or lack of agreement amongst contributors to those denier publications, the hope is that any contradictions will be “reconciled” some time in the future. How that will happen is not even hinted at.
In other words, the Coalition’s climate/energy policy is a schemozzle and an intellectual disgrace. And yet there are people who foster it and promote it as some kind of fits-all explanation.
An example is the claim that every day the day temperature rises from minimum overnight temperature to a higher temperature later in the day, more than a mere one degree, and mostly with no harm done.
Is that not a wonderful brand of “science”?
Just when you think that this corrupt, incompetence of a government could get no worse, they stoop to even lower levels of inadequacy….
we so need a federal ICAC and an election before they totally annihilate any credibility that remains
Is it really about climate change any more? About jobs? About clean renewables? I suspect those issues no longer count.
The choice now is to choose what is the cheapest, most efficient & job-creating energy now comes from renewals. Solar, wind, tidal, pump hydro & many more in the pipeline.
Coal served us for more than a couple of centuries is passed its use-by date. Coal killed unknown thousands. Destroy the environment in which people lived. Dirty, dangerous coal no longer needed.
Coal is gone, along with one hopes, oil which also destroys the environment, led to most of the wars last century.
It’s all about money, staying in power for as long as they can, money, and getting a cushy lobbyist job (disguised as something innocuous, like being a “Consultant”) in the very corporations and big businesses that they have happily taken donations from for years when they leave Canberra. It’s about lining their pockets and bugger all else.
The “Rapture”.
Remember the Pentacostal “Rapture”.
The “End of Times” and all that.
Don’t look for logic, even contorted logic – there is no logic in our Commonwealth Government of Australia, in our commercial and financial processes, nor in any religion.
Logic is notable by its absence in the behaviours of so many within the general public, too.
To someone with a scientific/engineering background like me, the denialism of logic, research, analysis, observable fact etc. is a clear indication that the cancer which is metastasising across all of our planet’s ecosystems – humanity – seems doomed to consume its host.
I fear for all of us.
The NAIF’s eligibility criteria for funding are clear and this project fitted that criteria :
The decision by Pitt to go against the NAIF’s selected project smacks of blatant political and ideological interference.