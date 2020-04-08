The Indoctrination of Christopher

Christopher stood as instructed before the first small icon of the Stations of the Cross The pictures were at some height above his tiny frame, he craned his neck to see it. Sister Mary Joseph placed one arm around his slender child body and in a secretive whisper described the goings on in the painting … she did this to each child in turn, from one station stop to the next, with each station becoming more and more intense with the humiliation and torment of The Christ, her voice too grew in intensity and anger …

“Look!” she’d say, “look how they laugh and mock our lord Jesus … ” And the children’s eyes all wide and staring at the horror of the gore and blood on the crown of thorns and the leering faces of the torturers. The children’s hands clasping and wringing in fear and horror … several of the little girls clung to the habit of the squatting sister as she related the means of cruelty inflicted on the body of the Son of God as “He suffered for our sins here on Earth … He suffered for us,” her eyes alight also with the self-inflicted emotional pain of the scenes she described.

The young nun then proceeded to instruct the small group of children in the ritual of the journey through The Stations of the Cross … she would say the Leaders chant:

“We adore thee O Christ, and bless thee.”

Then she would ask the children to repeat after her:

“By your holy cross Thou has redeemed the world.”

Then she would gather the little cluster of children around her and softly tell them a little maxim of life; “As a child, we sometimes feel alone … sometimes others do not stand up for me when I am picked on and afraid … so help me Jesus to be strong and protect me in thy light.”

The chant was repeated at every Station, along with the repeated response and then another little homily on the lessons of life through the eyes of reverence for Jesus. “As a child, I sometimes repeat stories that are unclean and disrespectful … Help me to keep myself pure and clean … ” All while standing before another frame of the torment or torture of Our Lord Jesus Christ. These lurid paintings left nothing to the imagination, from the first of the condemning to death before Pontius Pilate to the meeting of his mother and the women of Jerusalem on the road to crucifixion and the stripping away of his garments to the hammering in of the nails to his hands and feet and the sinking in of the spear into the side of his body …

These chants, prayers and visuals were displayed in graphic intensity to the ears and gaze of those five year old children, fresh from the comforts and protection of Mother, Father and the safety of home … To Christopher, they were a shocking assault on his quiet nature … He had never seen someone so deliberately hurt … He had never seen someone held down and tortured. He had never seen a person stripped, beaten, speared, gored and nailed to a wooden cross … Yet here was Sister Mary Joseph explaining it all with the soft, gentle, assured voice of a confident adult … so it must be so.

But strangely, the terror didn’t bite into young Christopher. Those carefully designed pictures, those beguiling, persuasive homilies and all the Sister’s gently pitched whispers into his child ears were to be of no avail … for even as a child, Christopher was more of a “touching” child … he was more interested in the tactile nature of things .. on the habit of Sister Joseph, he would touch to feel the heavy-starched white cloth parts of her cowl as she cooed, as with a lover’s breath, the corrupting words of indoctrination into his ear, wondering why the cloth was so sharp … he would stand by her side and feel the heavy wooden beads of the Rosary belt that wrapped around her waist then dangled down the side of her habit-skirt … He would be mesmerised at the large, pendulating black cross that swung against her breast as she leant down to him. His was the world of touch, sights and sounds, the child’s world of wonder, when the wind told stories to his ears … alike to the animal kingdom … windy days telling hurried stories of trees and hills, grasses and ferns, of white-capped ocean waves and gliding sea-gulls under drifts of wind-blown clouds scattered over azure skies. A child’s ears and innocence tuned to that elusive pitch and timbre that becomes dulled and destroyed by adulthood and those alluring, wailing whispers on the wind are seldom heard again.

What is lost in the eyes of the child, when such macabre icons are drawn to their gaze … The innocence that must be destroyed so guilt can be created, hatred infused before a depraved love constructed, fear before security, doubt in place of certainty, death before life. What is religion that would need to do such to a child … for it is surely children to which all it’s cunning indoctrination are delivered … as the adult convert must be a relatively low number in proportion, so it is the child that must be coaxed out of it’s dreamy cocoon into the adult world of conditioned certainty … where “trigger words” or scenarios are embedded into the vernacular to be drawn upon when needed by civic state or religion .. for they do work fist in glove in collusion with each other … how else could it be explained or excused, for what were these series of cameos of horror and degradation but in reality a kind of ecclesiastical pornography pushed into the subliminal thoughts of the children’s minds, a “sleeper” awaiting the right moment to respond.

After the last Station was reflected upon, the last homily spoke, the last humiliation embedded into their child minds … the children were lined up and marched back single-file to the classroom near the row of huge old pine trees … Christopher looked at the radiating branches ascending high up into the depth of the foliage …

“Wow! what a great place for a tree-house,” he was thinking.

