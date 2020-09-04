The Important Thing Says Scotty Is That The Wheels on The Bus Go Round And Round…

I heard a bit from our Prime Minister’s press conference today and something echoed when he said; “Not everyone has to get on the bus for the bus to leave the station. But it is important the bus leaves the station, and we all agree on that.”

For a few moments, I thought of talk about throwing various ministers under the bus. And then I thought of Tony Abbott wanting the throw the elderly under the bus. But I was sure there was something else and then I remember this from the last federal election:

PRIME MINISTER: Well the bus is going all the way up to Rockie and that’s where it was always planning to go. I mean, it’s a big state and I need to cover as much of it in four days as I can. So we were never planning to take the bus to Townsville, we’d always planned to take that last leg up to Townsville by plane because that was the most effective way to get there and to spend the most time there with people on the ground. I mean, these visits aren’t about sitting on a bus. They’re about actually engaging with small businesses and our supporters and the people of Queensland and listening to them. JOURNALIST: Then why have the bus? PRIME MINISTER: Because it gets me from A to B. JOURNALIST: Will you be taking the bus to Rockhampton from here? PRIME MINISTER: Yes. The bus will be going to Rockhampton from here. That’s right. JOURNALIST: With you on it? PRIME MINISTER: I’ve got to get there earlier than the bus tonight.

I suppose that I should add that this is an actual transcript from an actual interview at the time and no, it wasn’t written by me… Or John Clarke. It was our actual PM explaining – for the first time – that the important thing was that the bus left even if there weren’t people on it. Thank god he was never a public transport minister… Or even a bus driver.

The important thing is that the bus leaves the station so really the only person who matters is the driver and I’m sure that he sees himself as the driver of the National Cabinet so it really doesn’t matter who’s on board the only the thing that matters is that the bus is actually moving even if it’s not actually taking anybody anywhere…

Sort of like Alan Tudge’s announcement today that there’d be a task force looking at bringing business to Australia. From what he was saying they have a plan to put together a task force to develop a series of ideas that will help businesses come to Australia and we want to attract them because it’s only by attracting people from overseas that we can actually get the best and brightest…. Mm, and they call other people unAustralian! What are they being offered? Well, help with all the red tape! Will they be getting financial incentives? Case by case basis. Yes, if they’re related to a donor.

Anyway, it’s good to know that Scotty thinks that the important thing is not that we have consensus because that’s just impossible with these Premiers who won’t open their borders. The important thing is that the wheels on the bus going round and round. And, if the Premiers aren’t on the bus when I re-open Australia’s borders then we’ll just have to have everyone flying to Christmas Island so I can say that I did have borders re-opened by Christmas just like I promised.

