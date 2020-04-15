The importance of being proactive rather than reactive

The sequence in which the National Cabinet has developed the financial rescue packages is going to make life post-pandemic much harder than it needed to have been.

It has been obvious to us all, ever since Rudd introduced his financial policy to deal with the GFC, that the Coalition was never, ever, ever going to admit that it was a mildly flawed but effective one. The rest of the developed world could heap praise on Australia for the way in which it emerged from the GFC crisis, but the Coalition would hold Royal Commissions and throw mud at the ALP’s actions and their consequences till the cows came home or, as it turns out – till we were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic!

In the NT News, Wednesday 15 April, 2020, on page 27, and possibly in other regional News.com pay-walled digital editions, Alan Kohler’s Insight column notes:

” . . . amid the flurry of measures to keep the economy afloat, three mistakes have been made that will dog us for a long time: • Company directors have been given licence to steal from shareholders through discounted share issues. • The directors have also been given licence to steal from creditors by trading while insolvent. • Super fund members have been invited to steal from their own futures by taking money out of their super funds.”

Expertly, as usual, Alan Kohler then goes on to explain very carefully why they are mistakes.

Essentially they were designed to help avoid a massive increase of government debt – yet, despite every mud pat already thrown at Labor’s GFC policy, the National Cabinet then went on to create that massive $130 billion debt for government, making the 3 policies above totally redundant!

There is, in my personal opinion, a very clear reason why this fiasco has occurred.

Scott Morrison has always considered the economy the first, last, and centre priority.

Looking after the needs of people, whether they be citizens, foreigners, refugees, visa holders, backpackers, prisoners, actors, welfare clients or the homeless is a matter for an appendix.

So when the government was faced with the novel corona virus crisis, it had no ready made crisis plans to fall back on and could only watch and learn, in hindsight, from other countries grappling with the same problems.

Every policy development has been reactive rather than proactive.

We were late in preventing people coming into the country from infected areas, letting them in without even testing temperatures.

We were late in starting to restrict people’s movements, as well as in going into a necessary level of lock down.

We were reasonably good at putting people into self isolation but less good on making sure that they stayed there.

We were late in putting into effect financial policies to help reduce the numbers of businesses closing and dismissing staff.

We are ignoring the plight of at least 1 million people who do not fit into the employment categories which the government models have defined, and, as pointed out by one cartoonist – was it the brilliant Cathy Wilcox? – the man who invented the “Where the bloody hell are your?” campaign to encourage tourists is the man who recently turned round and told those visiting the country to go home.

To date, and ignoring the Ruby Princess, we have done better than many countries in keeping down the number of infections and the number of deaths.

We have massive confusion over whether to go to school or not to go to school. Singapore, which initially kept its schools open, has had an upsurge in cases of infection and is now closing them.

We are still doing the balancing act over needing to keep our medical and care workers at the coalface while still having their children properly looked after.

I remain puzzled as to how it can be justified that our elected politicians remain on full pay but only doing electorate business and excluded from national business.

As far as possible I try to assess our politicians fairly but, based on his behaviour to date, I find it really hard to trust a Prime Minister who is anxious to remain the sole spokesperson on nearly every issue, except possibly health, and who, without having the humility to acknowledge that his criticism of Labor’s handling of the GFC crisis was inappropriate, can spruik an obviously similar policy without batting an eyelid.

We have not forgotten his behaviour during the bush fires.

We note that, when it comes to health, about which he knows nothing, he is willing to listen to the experts, but when it comes to climate change science, about which he knows nothing, he ignores the experts.

Maybe the fact that he was Treasurer under Malcolm Turnbull is the reason for his forever emphasising the economy to the extent that he does. Certainly his stint as Immigration Minister, with his infamous ‘I stopped the boats’ memento leaves an impression of disdain for people’s human needs.

However, he is now Prime Minister, and helping the entire population have as good a life as possible should now be his number one priority, because it is our welfare that matters.

I hope he has planning underway for a phased return to a new post-crisis normal. Many employers, particularly in hospitality, sport and entertainment, are itching to get off the blocks, so decisions on social distancing – particularly once there are areas where infection trends are clearly downward – supply chains, transport, etc need to be well thought through.

Making policy on the run is never fully successful so praise is due for the fact that many of us are generally in a much better state than we might be in many other countries.

Being an island helps!

We need to continually evaluate and reassess the actions we have taken, make amendments when and as possible, keep ahead of the game and look after those who have fallen through the gaps – and there are plenty of them!

And as long as the lock down continues, lives will be at risk because of heightened levels of domestic violence. This is an issue requiring continual attention.

I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

