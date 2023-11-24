The Gaza Sten-Gun Staccato

( A little Verse written in support of those who refuse to be forced to take sides in the Gaza conflict by those extremists of any tribe who insist that, according to them, such choices must be made. The Verse has no intentional rhyme and little punctuation and can be read aloud with a slight Rap cadence.)

Well the Stens were quite active in 1948 with their staccato drum-beat bouncing off Jerusalem alley walls long after the Philistines and Israelites had their early bang-up go at it

But that’s history like the Innocents back then long dead and the weaponry is oh so more effective now

So does it need to happen now and then that burst of bomb and spray of Sten in order to top up that list of dead Innocents

Apparenly so if you are a propaganda suck-upperer on either voting side jostling for your tenuous foothold on the middle eastern ramparts of the mythical Hill of Right

So kill those Palestinians kill those Jews and kill the memory of the Philistines and the Israelites as we drive each other from the land to the sea of no return from our mutual stupidities and mutual hatreds and our mutual social media pleas to rent-a-crowd protestors eager to camera-ise their righteously ignorant thuggish support for interchangeable lists of explosive-shredded Innocents

Innocents who voted in interchangeable fascist and terrorist killers to ensure the demise of any remotely mutual hopes of peace in the contested sandbox of bloodily gun downed dreams

Can it be said that babies are the only true Innocents yes it still can because they are too young on either side to be taught the alluring power of Spray of Sten as they cut down children and women and men whose terrorised blood pours into the blot-it-up sandtraps of their’s and their’s and your’s and our’s turn-about vicious and dirty wars

In the end will it ultimately dawn that nobody adult in the sandlands of recurring revenge is fully Innocent and too many are heat-trigger crazy with my god is better than your god and you have no right to exist and you have no right to return and my blown apart dead score more moral brownies than your’s

And killing you frees me up and killing me frees you up and as the killing spirals up it will create a putrid hill of our dried and dessicated bones with skeletal fingers still trigger-latched to Sten as we all claim the same victory over that pile of sand baking quietly and emptily right square bloody bang in the middle of nowhere

But take sides you still say as long as it’s mine and you’ll demur and decry at my NO and my polite distancing of myself from you and your sides with an opinion that perhaps you may well be, by proxy if not by deed, with that Sten-Staccato rattling in your mind just another purveyor of that greased production line churning out yet more, and more, and more, high cordwood-stacked mountains of yet more uncounted dead Innocents.

