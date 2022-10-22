The Second Hand Car – Credit Card Sharks…

By Andrew Klein   Light reading from a rather miffed old fart Buying a car…

The Flowers of Empire

(Author’s note: No doubt we all hope that this never comes to…

The loneliness of a long-term Opposition Leader

I suppose one could argue the point of the matter, but I…

We Don't Need A Kangaroo Court To Decide…

The jury's in... Well, it would be because there is no jury. What…

Exit Liz Truss; Enter Lettuce

“When are you going to govern?  The only thing you have governed…

Beyond a Reasonable Doubt !

The jury of eight women and four men have retired to consider…

Feeble and Invisible: Sports Protests at the Qatar…

Sports stars are often adored like dumb show animals, suitably pretty, happily…

All Unions Should and Do Matter!

By Callen Sorensen Karklis   All Unions Should and Do Matter! Lessons from pandemic…

«
»
Facebook

The Flowers of Empire

They'll rival the Sun and rend-crack the sky (photo from atomicarchives.com)

(Author’s note: No doubt we all hope that this never comes to pass, and that wiser heads manage to prevail)

The Flowers of Empire

They’ll bloom those flowers will
If madness reckons ‘tis time to kill
Putin’s no great tiller of reason
As he blood-sniffs the air for start of season

Should it come the stems’ll roil high
They’ll rival the sun and rend-crack the sky
They’ll propagate and proliferate
And dog release waves of ripped-snarl hate

The winds of sigh will obliterate out
Whatever compulsive earth-heave leaves standing about
Never will become now and time will cleave
As bodies mound up, tindered and sheaved

The harvest of the Flowers of Empire
Power’s folly delivered entire
Our futures ended complete
Our shadows faintly etched onto crumbled concrete

 

Like what we do at The AIMN?

You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.

Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.

You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969

Donate Button

 672 total views,  672 views today

3 comments

Login here Register here
  1. Hotspringer

    Let’s hope the short, bald and loathsome malevolent midget is lying as usual.

  2. Canguro

    While the Labor government’s decision not to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is welcome, the Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong admitted ‘poor timing’ of the announcement on a Jewish holiday and promises never to play politics on the issue. In other words, a bob each way.

    This embedded video from Ireland is what true political courage looks like, and this is what is sadly, lamentably, pitifully lacking in Australian political theatre. Passionate truth-telling, anger, outrage, fuelled by honest and open visceral disgust at the appalling behaviour of an apartheid regime.

    It’s time for politicians to stop their default inclination to hide behind weasel words and the nuanced language of the frightened and speak truth to reality.

  3. Harry Lime

    The Irish know something about bullshit and double standards after having been under the heel of the (former) British Empire for centuries.The message has yet to be delivered to Head Office,who appear to be oblivious to history…even if it’s only days old.Come back Boris, all is forgotten.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The maximum upload file size: 2 MB. You can upload: image, audio, video, document, spreadsheet, interactive, text, archive, code, other. Links to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other services inserted in the comment text will be automatically embedded. Drop file here

Return to home page
%d bloggers like this: