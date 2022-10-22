The Flowers of Empire
(Author’s note: No doubt we all hope that this never comes to pass, and that wiser heads manage to prevail)
The Flowers of Empire
They’ll bloom those flowers will
If madness reckons ‘tis time to kill
Putin’s no great tiller of reason
As he blood-sniffs the air for start of season
Should it come the stems’ll roil high
They’ll rival the sun and rend-crack the sky
They’ll propagate and proliferate
And dog release waves of ripped-snarl hate
The winds of sigh will obliterate out
Whatever compulsive earth-heave leaves standing about
Never will become now and time will cleave
As bodies mound up, tindered and sheaved
The harvest of the Flowers of Empire
Power’s folly delivered entire
Our futures ended complete
Our shadows faintly etched onto crumbled concrete
Let’s hope the short, bald and loathsome malevolent midget is lying as usual.
While the Labor government’s decision not to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is welcome, the Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong admitted ‘poor timing’ of the announcement on a Jewish holiday and promises never to play politics on the issue. In other words, a bob each way.
This embedded video from Ireland is what true political courage looks like, and this is what is sadly, lamentably, pitifully lacking in Australian political theatre. Passionate truth-telling, anger, outrage, fuelled by honest and open visceral disgust at the appalling behaviour of an apartheid regime.
It’s time for politicians to stop their default inclination to hide behind weasel words and the nuanced language of the frightened and speak truth to reality.
The Irish know something about bullshit and double standards after having been under the heel of the (former) British Empire for centuries.The message has yet to be delivered to Head Office,who appear to be oblivious to history…even if it’s only days old.Come back Boris, all is forgotten.