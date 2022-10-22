(Author’s note: No doubt we all hope that this never comes to pass, and that wiser heads manage to prevail)

The Flowers of Empire

They’ll bloom those flowers will

If madness reckons ‘tis time to kill

Putin’s no great tiller of reason

As he blood-sniffs the air for start of season

Should it come the stems’ll roil high

They’ll rival the sun and rend-crack the sky

They’ll propagate and proliferate

And dog release waves of ripped-snarl hate

The winds of sigh will obliterate out

Whatever compulsive earth-heave leaves standing about

Never will become now and time will cleave

As bodies mound up, tindered and sheaved

The harvest of the Flowers of Empire

Power’s folly delivered entire

Our futures ended complete

Our shadows faintly etched onto crumbled concrete

