The end of the Newstart Criminal?
Happy days. The unemployed will now no longer be demonised as dole bludgers or Newstart Criminals. From now on they will be known as Australians in need.
Mind you, it has taken a crisis of unprecedented proportions to force a sliver of care, empathy, and compassion, into the punitive hearts of our right-wing politicians.
Could it be perhaps that the speed with which our Government has dropped their policy of the deliberate impoverishment of the poor and the unemployed could be due to the fact that now, given the ever-growing lines outside Centrelink, a proportion of their conservative base is about to be exposed to the untender mercies of our welfare system?
Can’t call your own voters dole bludgers or leaners can you? Gosh, how cynical of me.
Many people, and nobody alive would wish it on them, are about to find out what it will take to survive with a fortnightly income of roughly $1,100. But let’s bring that down to what the weekly income will be. $550. If you are single and live in your own home and have a mortgage of $500 per week you’ll be left with $50 per week to take care of everything else. Food, energy bills, petrol, phone, car repairs, and everything else. Reality. Not good.
If you are single and renting you will roughly get $550 per week plus a rental allowance of $69.50 per week. If you are paying $300 a week rent (and average regional rents, let alone city rents, are much higher than that) you will be leading a fairly tough and restricted lifestyle. Reality. Not good.
Of course, individual circumstances for the unemployed vary widely. Some people are in relationships and have children, and will be eligible for further support. But in all cases, things will be very, very, tight. Reality. Not good.
But lest we forget. Up until a week ago the unemployed, including those who lost their jobs during the last catastrophic bushfire season, were expected to survive on the paltry sum of roughly $275 per week. At the same time, they had to endure the demonisation of ‘dole bludging’ foisted upon them by their own Government, the nong commercial television channels, the conservative press, and far too many of their fellow citizens.
Let’s hope that when we come out on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis that the rush of empathy for the unemployed and the poor becomes permanently welded onto the hearts, souls, and guts of the bureaucrats and politicians who design and maintain the safety net of our Welfare System.
(What is the average rent in Australia? $436 per week. The median rent across Australia is currently $436 per week, according to a new report from property research house CoreLogic. In capital cities, it’s $465 per week, while the regional areas have it slightly cheaper at $378. and pls note: these figures are as of a year ago!)
(According to research from Commonwealth Bank in 2017, average monthly mortgage payments in Australia’s capital cities range from $1,500 to over $3,000.)
How much do they get to scribble shit trails of ink for Murdoch? Is it a liveable wage? Do they have to pass a test on pustular or poxed prose? Is there a lying co-efficient or threshold? Do corporate raiders and hedgefund types live and sleep rough? And, what is this fairness that people talk about? Is it catching or dangerous? Can it be quarantined? Where’s the P M!! Gone to Hawaii?? No!
Mate ,,we are one ..100 % agree ..A million % …Its takes a crisis ..for those people who have had Jobs ..
But, now find them selves on Dead start payments ..the same people, who call people dole bludgers ,,!!!!!!!!!!…………….
Its your time to see what lifes is like on crumbs for 2 weeks ..No more fancy holidays and eateries and keeping up with the Jones !!!……………………………
I knew this was coming ..Now you new unemployed people eat humble pie .For the years of abuse you gave to people on welfare and we never got a raise since 1994 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! , ( ,But all of a sudden, alas , your getting twice as much !! )
Morrison dont give 2 hoots about people on welfare ,,But, he just spoilt the newly welfare people with a doubling of the rate ..!!!!!!!!!!!!!……………………………………………………………………………………
this is a slap in the face for those who have suffered for years on the low payment .. !!!!!!!!
Its quiet clear ,,the government – favour the retrenched – over the long term unemployed .(..This is neglect on a grand scale !!!!)
they can intervene when they see fit ..And neglect and blame ,when they see fit .to suit their agenda …
Farking hypocritical dogs .. !!! in 6 months ,, the offensive term- dole bludger will return ..And nothing will be done about poverty ,!
( I understand the need for important measures in this Virus crisis )
But the poverty crisis- has been shoved under the carpet for far too long !!! , And it sticks out like dogs balls !!!………………………..
Where are Kevin Rudd and Ken Henry when you need proper leadership and innovative economic policies to minimise unemployment among the Australian voters, as happened after the 2008 GFC?
Funny, but nowhere in the Morriscum COALition misgovernment press releases about COVID-19 responses to prevent a depression did I see that any politicians would take a cut in Parliamentary Allowances Scheme or forego Parliamentary salary as an example for the corporate giants and bankers. Only that the newly unemployed will have to wait for their depression payments that are delayed until 27 April 2020. And here’s me thinking that eating was a requirement of life …..
No attendance at a Centrelink Office to demonstrate that you are who you say you are, even when your presence in Parliament has been likened to a ghost. No waiting for hours on the Centrelink phone line to be cut off after three hours to start the procedure again. No timing out on the Centrelink website that has too little bandwidth to handle the economic disaster created by ignoring the early warnings of December 2019.
Where are the directions for the banks to forgo mortgage payments for home owners and investors?
Nope!! Australia voters have definitely been sold a decaying dead dog of a misgovernment lacking talent in everything except untruths and rip-off for personal pecuniary gain.
Well done Australian voters!!
Next election Australian voters would be well advised to remember that the present Liarbral Nazional$ are the least competent economic (mis)managers since Federation in 1901.
And us pensioners have got nothing.
REALITY 1 FAKERY 0
I’m going to throw up if one more MSM hack says ‘This is the first time these people have needed to get welfare’