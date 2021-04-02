The Easter Bunny is No Fool – The GFEB is onto Covid Vaccination Rollout

Tens of thousands Easter bunnies, tens of thousands Easter eggs, tens of thousands, secret promise lots of chocolate froggy legs. (The Liberal Easter Promise, AB)

‘Tens of thousands fully vaccinated in NSW, new daily data reveals‘ – Sydney Morning Herald, 2 April 2021.

The Sydney Morning Herald and NSW Health should have announced and published this yesterday on 1 April instead of leaving it up to the Good Friday Easter Bunny, or as Roald Dahl might say, ‘the GFEB’.

Is this a cause for celebration? Is it even true? Headline – ‘tens of thousands fully vaccinated in NSW’ says the GFEB!

Let’s do the maths and logistics after 6 weeks rollout of phase 1a, noting Morrison boasted he’d have 4 million done nationwide, 15% of the Australian population by end of March, now gone. God the man’s mouth just swims in chocolate!

Population of NSW – 8.164 million

People fully vaccinated in NSW by Good Friday – Almost 30,000 <0.4%

People half vaccinated in NSW by Good Friday – 94,500 <1.2%

Doesn’t include Commonwealth vaccinations of aged care in nursing homes or GP clinics and we know that is speculatively pitifully low and to date unreported.

Not that sweet! What exaggeration! What kind of public health journalism is this?

What proportion of phase 1a had or has been even now completed before phase 1b, estimated 6 million nationwide was announced and commenced by Greg Hunt more than two weeks ago – Anyone know?

Ahhh! The eagle landed and now we have the Easter rush.

‘What do we know so far about Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout?‘ – Sydney Morning Herald, 17 March 2021.

“The first inoculation… on February 21, started Phase 1a of the rollout. This phase was made up of people either at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 or at a higher risk of becoming very sick if they do: so, quarantine and border workers, frontline healthcare workers, and staff and residents at aged care and disability facilities… There are about 678,000 people in Phase 1a across Australia. By March 14 the Sydney Morning Herald reported there had been 164,437 vaccinations given nationwide.”

Group 1a (national) half vaccinated <25% for this relatively small top priority emergency group after three weeks rollout; that was nearly three weeks ago incomplete and short supply and we are melting a pot of 6 million already in phase 2b.

There’s a sugar-coated jousting match right now between States and Federal governments, Liberals vs Liberals in the State of NSW as Public Health is knocked off its public horse in the interests of politics, ego and the rush to fill our baskets with lots of chocolate Easter eggs.

Morrison and Berejiklian are you proud now you are fully and half vaccinated? Were either of you in phase 1a anyway?

GPs everywhere are saying the rollout is fanciful and farcical, riddled with incompetence, idiocy and uncertainty. GP clinics just can’t get hold of the vaccine and everyone is standing in the queue at their door.

‘They could have stocked up on tens of thousands of little chocolate Easter eggs’ claims the GFEB.

So how we doing do so far? Something close to piss in a plant pot and entirely predictable for both of our two bleeding heart Liberal-National coalition governments, neither of which are or were fit to govern and administer.

‘Australia is ‘not behind’ in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Department of Health says‘ ABC, 2 April 2021.

“Australia’s Department of Heath insists the country ‘is not behind in its vaccine rollout’, despite handing out just 670,000 doses – 3.3 million fewer than where the Prime Minister expected the country would be by now.” (ABC Health & Wellbeing, 1 April 2021).

Is anyone here missing the blinding obvious!

Meanwhile more than half the population in the UK have received their first vaccination (2.6 times the population of Australia) – of course we understand the far greater urgency in the UK, but at least when they say they have started it is not just happening, it’s an impressive achievement – NHS, you can’t underestimate a good public health system.

And have you noticed what private medicine and health care is contributing to COVID-19 or the vaccination rollout in this country?

‘Not a single private egg in public sight, but who knows…’ he whispers in sweet soliloquy, cheekily on the back of his right paw, ‘Some not telling, paying for a secret stash’ and turning with a dash, ‘Go tell the Liberals that this Easter’ cries the GFEB.

The federal government buggered up the COVID-19 App over a year ago remember, with more than 6 million Australian subscribers, and it’s never worked since… Shhh! Don’t remind everyone, there’s an election coming woof woof.

‘Not a laughing matter’ claims the Easter Bunny, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket like the Liberals do or you will find yourself in short supply’.

Fly, fly, GFEB must fly, happy Easter everyone, must dash. (The Liberal Easter Promise, AB)

Further references:

GPs say federal government has ‘set us up to fail’ on COVID-19 vaccine rollout – Sydney Morning Herald, 2 April 2021 https://www.smh.com.au/national/gps-say-federal-government-has-set-us-up-to-fail-on-covid-19-vaccine-rollout-20210401-p57fw4.html

4 ways Australia’s COVID vaccine rollout has been bungled – The Conversation, 1 April 2021 https://theconversation.com/4-ways-australias-covid-vaccine-rollout-has-been-bungled-158225

Coronavirus scares Easter Bunny away as chocolate sales wilt – Bloomberg, 20 April 2020 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-10/coronavirus-scares-easter-bunny-away-as-chocolate-sales-wilt

