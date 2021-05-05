The drums of hairy chest beating
It is a given that a Coalition government will, rightly or wrongly, promote their credentials on national security. Who could forget Tony Abbott’s ludicrous promise to shirtfront Vladimir Putin.
The tough talk might appeal to some but this political posturing has real-life consequences for people.
“Stop the boats” was not a strategy to deal with the global refugee crisis. It never addressed how our role in foreign wars was contributing to the exodus, how our greed consigned others to poverty, or what would become of the people we turned around on the high seas.
Incarcerating asylum seekers indefinitely became a weapon – a warning to others who may look to us for help. We have spent tens of millions keeping the family from Biloela locked up on Christmas Island, and hundreds of millions fighting court cases and paying compensation for the harm we have done to traumatised people who fled from danger seeking a safer life.
Buoyed by what they call success, Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton and Mike Pezzullo have decided, with an election looming, to up the ante.
Deporting a 15 year old boy to New Zealand is called “taking out the trash”.
Australian citizens who try to return from pandemic ravaged India face jail time.
And Australians are warned that we must prepare to send our children off to a war with China over islands that having nothing to do with us.
The arms manufacturers are delighted. Out trots Peter Jennings from ASPI, who are sponsored by these same arms dealers, to agree that we must spend hundreds of billions more on missiles we will never shoot, submarines that will be obsolete before they are built, jet fighters that will spend most of their time on the ground.
Let’s get real here – we are never going to be a military power.
Is diplomacy dead in Australia?
Our ADF could play a vital role in building relationships if these hairy-chest thumpers would shut up and let them play to our strengths.
We are very good at search and rescue, disaster response, medical emergencies, humanitarian relief, peace-keeping, building infrastructure, providing expert advisors. Domestically the ADF have been crucial in assisting with natural disaster clean-ups and rebuilding, border closures, quarantine, and vaccine rollout. They are an agile, skilled workforce who can make a valuable contribution here and overseas rather than an expendable asset offered up for war.
Peter Dutton has failed at every portfolio he has ever been given. The critical reports of his departments have been scathing. Yet the Canberra media call him a powerbroker, a man who brings gravitas to his new role as warmonger.
Dutton is, and always has been, only focused on promoting himself.
When he went close to losing his seat of Dickson in the 2007 election, winning by only 217 votes, Dutton chose to abandon his constituents, running for preselection in the safer seat of McPherson for the 2010 election.
Interestingly, despite a lot of pressure to roll over and let Dutton have his way, Karen Andrews, Dutton’s successor in the Home Affairs portfolio, defeated him in the preselection ballot and refused to stand aside. Dutton had to skulk back to Dickson.
As the person responsible for our domestic security, Andrews needs to show that same determination now.
Home Affairs department secretary, Mike Pezzulo, hugely overstepped the mark with his belligerent drums of war speech. It was either a job application to head Defence, or a power play to let the new Minister know who is in charge. Either way, Andrews should have asserted her authority and shut it down when shown it “as a matter of courtesy” just beforehand. It was unnecessary chest-poking from a man whose experience should make him know better. What audience was he hoping to appeal to?
Karen Andrews has no experience in this area so will no doubt take a little while to find her feet – it’s a big, and important, portfolio.
Will she be strong enough to keep Batfink and Karate in check? That remains to be seen. In the interests of our national security, social cohesion and, quite frankly, our humanity, I sure hope so.
Good one…couldn’t agree more.
Peter Duckwit-Futton is all knob and no forehead, a skull suitable for a bizarre tomtom. Australia deserves to have ministers of capability, not cupidity, of talent and not trash, of quality and not queaziness. As for Pezzullo, Benito lives!!!
Karen Andrews has already failed the first, very easy test, in deciding against compassionately bringing the Bileola family back to the home . Like most Liberal women, she is just there to nod and make the numbers of women appear to be improving.
Ex police here as elsewhere are occasionally violent bullies, more often racists, who consort with religious bigots who approve their world view – so much is obvious. Pandering to the least educated or stupidest voters inevitably brings in a Hitler, a Trump, tin pot dictators, in some EU member states and in other States world-wide. What is the solution? A Platonic elitist regime? What a dilemma, impossible anyway. EU scholars and lawmakers are debating how to deal with Hungary and Poland, ineffective as the EU is with respect to Russia.
Here our media are largely uncritical – the ABC suffers huge cuts and subsequent loss of excellence. Then there are the anti vaxers, the devotees of simplistic , paranoid theories, who will never vote Green or Labor. When will the mines stop destroying ancient, sacred sites? When will we agree to a Treaty Now? Not as long as we elect a crowd headed by a fraud who puts ‘his girls’ before his duty to the people, who lays his hands on unsuspecting voters, and who believes in a risen man god; who, instead of keeping his superstitions private uses public money to attend his sect’s rituals.
The ONLY boat the idiots in the lying, conniving Lieberal National COALition (LNC) managed to STOP was the Covid-19 infected RUBY PRINCESS right in Sydney Harbour – allowing infected passengers to move throughout the streets of Sydney which resulted in the inevitable and unstoppable spread of a virulent pandemic! The destruction wrought upon Australia in the catastrophic 8 years of their woeful ineptitude, environmental vandalism, callous inhumanity and increasing level of corrupt rorting and waste of taxpayer funds, has been absolutely devastating!
EVERYTHING the LNC says is a bald-faced LIE and absolutely EVERYTHING they do, turns to SHIT in record time!
king1394,
I agree. It would have been, and still could be, so easy. Are Liberal women going to continue to be handbags, trotted out to always condone what the boys say and do?
There is NOTHING to be gained by keeping the Biloela family locked up.
What an insult to “My wings are like a shield of steel.” Batfink and Karate. They fought for the forces of niceness and goodness while the spud (who has all the charisma of an amoeba) comes across as a combination of Voldemort and Hannibal Lecter, without the intelligence, and Pezzulo as his warmongering thug sidekick.
It makes you wonder if they are going to ramp up the fear campaign in an attempt to help frighten people into voting them back in because they will be the only party who can protect all ‘strayans from the forces of nastiness and evilness.
Sadly, this fucking bunch of liars could never “protect:” (?) us in any conflict with the Chinese, what with the lousy few obsolete submarines, (they were once ok though!) & the “new” ones costing an obscene amount of money & taking years to be built anyway! As for our Air force, we are now getting a few of the jets from America that even the Yanks say are no good, & this will also cost all of us an obscene amount of money! We will NEVER be a powerful force in any conflict, just a bit player to assist the Yanks etc! As for ANY of this lot of lying, fucking idiots they would not have any hair on any of their chests, most of them don’t even have any on their head!
Apologies about the Batfink comment. But it does seem like Dutton’s wings are like a shield of steel. “You can’t harm me” with your auditors reports and court rulings and department disfunction and lack of morale blamed on poor leadership and failed leadership coups. Somehow, the failed Dutton experiment continues to infect us.
Who is the greater threat to national security – Dutton or the family from Biloela?
Could I also point out that Dutton brought COVID back into the country after getting infected in a Trump suckup tour.
Morrison said yesterday, when asked about the Biloela family when he was in Queensland, “There’s a legal process in Australia, there are policies in Australia, and we don’t customise those for any one individual.”
Unless you are a mate of Dutton’s and need an au pair. Or a mate of James Packer’s with some money to launder. Or a mate of Clive Palmer with enough money to buy your way in.
Kaye Lee,
I think that Saint Scummo is scared shitless of Dutton and what dirt he has on him and the rest of his gang and that is why he gets away with gleefully stomping all over everything in his hobnail boots.
Will we see them removed at the next election? Sadly and horrifically I think the answer will be no.
China has nuclear weapons and the yanks have nuclear weapons.Any war between the two means the end of the world for everyone . So what is the piont of escalating Australian’s amount of conventuals weapons? Or even preparing for a war with China.Do our glorious leaders really believe a war with China is winnable?even after its recent defeat in Afganistan .
Dutton could be Uncle Fester’s taller brother…sans the good looks or the charisma A.twisted walloper who is perpetually bitter,and like the Liar and so many others in this shitful government,suffers from a terminal case of overwhelming self regard.The Liberal National Coalition of Misanthropes.