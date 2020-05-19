The DNC and the Democratic Base: An Abusive Relationship

Prologue: A Confession

I want to get this out of the way early. As all critics of the Corporate Democrats must, I hereby pledge my allegiance to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, President of Russia. Since it is impossible to criticise Corporate Democrats without being a Russian Agent, I hereby confess now. It is not as though any form of denial would make a difference: that is how unfalsifiable claims work. Я работаю на правительство России, товарищ (I work for the Russian government, comrade).

Defining Our Terms: The Abusive Relationship

Consider a relationship where one partner is openly hostile to the other and works with another to undermine them. Gaslighting is common. The hostile partner feels entitled to the love and affection of the other partner. Any form of independence is seen as a threat to the abuser’s power. When confronted with these facts, the partner says ‘What are you going to do? Where else have you got to go? No no – you will stay because the alternative is worse’.

Here we have threats, intimidation, entitlement and emotional abuse defining the dynamic of this hypothetical relationship. The suggestion is that the abused partner has no choice or other option and is thereby obligated to put up with whatever the other partner dishes out. Over time, the victim comes to define this perversion of a relationship as ‘love’.

The Definition in Action, Part One: The DNC and Centrist/Older Voters

The parallels between the hypothetical of the previous paragraph and the DNC ought to be obvious. I want to start with centrist and older voters. Died in the wool of the abusive relationship, they have drunk the Koolaid. This consists of statements like ‘this is as good as it gets’, ‘we are the best you can hope for’ and ‘hey, at least we are not the Republicans’. I actually have some sympathy for these voters, even if I fundamentally disagree with their politics and positions. These voters are, often (but not always) members of what Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti of Rising call the Professional Managerial Class (PMC). Typically, these people are more financially comfortable and can thus afford to focus on social issues. Social issues are, to be fair, one of the major differences between two quite corporate parties.

But this is a distinction without a difference: a corporate party filled with social regressives (GOP) or a corporate party filled with ‘woke’ clowns? The underlying philosophy of corporatism (made manifestly clear by the recent bailout packages) is still there. Voters willing to place social issues above economic issues are usually (but again not always) in a position where economic policy is less important.

The Definition in Action, Part Two: The DNC and the Progressive Base

The group for whom I have no sympathy, and more than a little contempt, are those who would shame any voter with the temerity to not vote for Joe Biden. The Corporate Democratic Party is, like the abusive partner described above, very much entitled to the votes of their base, and can (and does) take them for granted. Anyone with the gall to actually evaluate the record of Joe Biden and make a conscious choice about voting for him instead of falling in line because Orange Man Bad is to be shunned. Trump enabler! Russian Agent! Racist! they shriek. They petulantly demand that you do not think, just fall in line because Trump is such an aberration. Trump is such a threat. He is so bad. Do you not see? Outrageous that you actually want Mr Biden to be vetted.

This aptly fits the definition of ‘You will stay here because the alternative is worse’. Do not look outside the house, for you are not going anywhere. Now go and make me a – sorry – go and vote for me! You have precisely no policy-based reason to do so but do it anyway because Orange Man Bad. Anyone who doubts the suggestion that there is no policy-based reason to vote for Biden should recall his quote that ‘nothing will fundamentally change’

The DNC and a Lack of Motivation to Change, Part One: Trump as Standard Republican

I have said before that Orange Man Bad is not a campaign slogan, nor is it a strategy. Running on what Bill Maher called ‘Trump Fatigue’ will not get your base out to vote. The other major consequence of Orange Man Bad is the precedent it sets.

Trump is not, contrary to the media’s petulant shrieking about ‘norms’ and ‘civility’ and ‘decorum, good Sir’, actually that different from a standard Republican. When we consider policy and ignore what I am increasingly convinced is nothing but media baiting from Trump, he is a standard Republican, albeit on cocaine. He has cut taxes for the rich, deregulated business, gutted environmental protections and had a bellicose foreign policy.

This is standard Republican stuff. Indeed, if you look at the nature of the disagreements that establishment/elite figures have with Trump, it is rarely about policy. The disagreements are about tone, and civility and procedure. An example of the latter was when Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted Trump for launching a military strike – without a congressional vote. The issue was not that Trump had launched a military strike on a foreign country, but that he did not go through the proper procedure. So the disagreements are aesthetic at best.

The DNC and a Lack of Motivation to Change, Part Two: Framing

The idea that policywise, Trump is a standard Republican and not some out of bounds exception creates a problem. Running a campaign where you define a man who is, on policy terms, a standard Republican as an existential threat to the nation means this can be applied to any Republican. This is useful for the Corporate Democrats, since such a campaign presents them as the ‘return to normalcy’ ticket. Such a campaign requires precisely no policy changes. They can remain the same corporate slaves they have been for the last generation and still present themselves as reasonable. Such framing also allows them to present anyone with the gall to not vote for them as ‘outside the realm of respectable political discourse’ or some version thereof.

The Corporate Democrats thus have no motivation to change since, in their framing of political discourse, they are the ‘obvious choice’. Now you might say does not every party do this? Present their opponents as unreasonable and themselves as they only choice? Perhaps, but parties in democratic systems typically serve their base, not shame them for having the cheek to actually make a choice rather than simply doing as they are told. Parties are supposed to meet the people where they are, not the other way around. The Corporate Democratic Party has only itself to blame when its base, long abused and ignored, goes somewhere else. Watch the party lash out like a stymied abuser when that happens (even worse than they are now).

