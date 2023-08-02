The Day Australian Sovereignty Died
If a date might be found when Australian sovereignty was extinguished by the emissaries of the US imperium, July 29, 2023 will be as good as any. Not that they aren’t other candidates, foremost among them being the announcement of the AUKUS agreement between Australia, UK and the US in September 2021. They all point to a surrender, a handing over, of a territory to another’s military and intelligence community, an abject, oily capitulation that would normally qualify as treasonous.
The treason becomes all the more indigestible for its inevitable result: Australian territory is being shaped, readied, and purposed for war under the auspices of closer defence ties with an old ally. The security rentiers, the servitors, the paid-up pundits all see this as a splendid thing. War, or at least its preparations, can offer wonderful returns.
The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin III, was particularly delighted, though watchful of his hosts. His remit was clear: detect any wobbliness, call out any indecision. But there was nothing to be worried about. His Australian hosts, for instance, proved accommodating and crawling.
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, for instance, standing alongside Austin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, declared that there was “a commitment to increase American force posture in respect of our northern bases, in respect to our maritime patrols and our reconnaissance aircraft; further force posture initiatives involving US Army watercraft; and in respect of logistics and stores, which have been very central to Exercise Talisman Sabre.” To the untutored eye, Marles might have simply been another Pentagon spokesman of middle-rank.
The acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines was a process that was well underway (Marles seemed untroubled by grumbling voices in the Republican Party that the US Navy was short-changing itself by transferring three Virginia-class boats to the Royal Australian Navy) and taking place “in terms of an increased force posture of America within Australia.” Speaking with confidence, Marles was also looking forward to “an increased tempo of visits from American nuclear-powered submarines to our waters as we look towards the establishment of a US submarine rotation, HMS Sterling, later in this decade.”
Australian real estate would be given over to greater “space cooperation”, alongside creating “a guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise in this country, and doing so in a way where we hope to see manufacturing of missiles commence in Australia in two years’ time as part of a collective industrial base between the two countries.” Chillingly, Marles went on to reiterate what has become something of a favourite in his middle-management lexicon. The efforts to fiddle the export-defense export control legislation by the Biden administration would create “a more seamless defence industrial base between our countries.” Seamless, here, is the thick nail in the coffin of sovereignty.
Moves are also underway to engage in redevelopment of bases in northern Australia, in anticipation of the increased, ongoing US military presence. The RAAF Base Tindal, located 320km south-east of Darwin in the Northern Territory, is the subject of considerable investment “to address functional deficiencies and capacity constraints in existing facilities and infrastructure.” The AUSMIN talks further revealed that scoping upgrades would take place at two new locations: RAAF Bases Scherger and RAAF Curtin.
Australia’s Defence Intelligence Organisation will also be colonised by what is being termed a “Combined Intelligence Centre – Australia” by 2024. This is purportedly intended to “enhance long-standing intelligence cooperation” while essentially subordinating Australian intelligence operations to their US overlords. Marles saw the arrangement as part of a drive towards “seamless” (that hideous word again) intelligence ties between Canberra and Washington. “This is a unit which is going to produce intelligence for both of our defence forces … and I think that’s important.”
In the pro-war press outlets such as The Australian, Greg Sheridan complained that AUSMIN talks had revealed “the appalling state of our defences”. What bothered him was the expectation that Washington do everything in terms of addressing such inadequacies, while leaving the Australian defence base reliant and emaciated. “Under the Albanese government we have reverted completely to our worst selves on defence. We’re going to do almost nothing consequential over the next 10 years other than get the Americans to do more on our land.” Well, Sheridan, don’t give up hope: Australia might be at war with China under US-direction before a decade is up, vassalized warriors eager to kill and be killed.
From his vantage point as the Australian Financial Review’s international editor, historian James Curran glumly noted that, “The permanent American military presence on Australian soil is now at a scale unprecedented since the Second World War.” While the US-Australian relationship had previously stressed the value of deterrence, the focus seemed increasingly on the “projection” of power. “The change from the mid-1990s has been nothing short of staggering.”
The most striking matter in this whole business was the utter absence of parliamentary outrage in Canberra. There was no registered protest, no red mist rage in the streets, and no debate to speak off, nor even an eloquent funeral oration. You might even say that AUSMIN 2023 was one of history’s most successful coups, implemented in plain sight by all too willing collaborators. Its victim, Australian sovereignty, has been laid to rest.
Labor’s “true believers” believe that the Albanese Labor government is trashing Labor values but also the legacy left by the likes of Simon Crean and Tom Uren. Albanese should be ashamed. Unlike Ctean and Uren Albanese stands for nothing. Albanese is a timid shiver looking for a backbone.
Albanese portrays the co-operation between the US and Australia to conduct potentially aggressive military activities in the South China Sea as part of the struggle between autocracies and democracy, while simultaneously depriving Australia of its sovereignty and independence. Importantly, and unfortunately for Australians, the draconian nature of some of Australia’s national security laws, deprive Australia of the right to call itself a liberal democracy.
Similar problems arise with Albanese’s authoritarian iron grip on the Labor party’s federal conference in Brisbane on August 17-19. Although Albanese describes Labor as a democratic party, he has effectively banned any parliamentarians attending the conference from supporting motions in favour of scrapping the AUKUS pact or the acquisition of nuclear submarines. Albanese has also banned any parliamentarian from supporting the existing conference policy of making it a priority to recognise of Palestine as a state. Albanese’s has made a mockery of Labor’s values and democratic beliefs.
One of the most extraordinary moments in politics in the last five years has been watching Anthony Albanese, notionally from the left of Labour, adopt, without any internal democracy within the Labor Party, without any public investigation of it, adopt wholeheartedly Scott Morrison’s AUKUS plan. It’s perhaps one of the most extraordinary betrayals of the
public interest and Labor’s historic anti-nuclear platform. it’s deeply dangerous, and it is leading us down a pathway to war.
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/aukus-nuclear-waste-dump-is-the-secret-no-one-talks-about-so-what-ll-it-cost/ar-AA1efGUY
Both from a historical and a future perspective, the “loss of sovereignty” offers potentially delightful ironies. How might the process be compared to the appropriation of Australia by the British Crown from First Nations peoples — having framed it as terra nullius? Given the AUSMIN framing, should the Australia of today now be recognized as a kind of “terra nullius” from a US perspective? Would that be a nice twist to the urgency of recognition of the Voice to Parliament — given the “loss of sovereignty” of First Nations peoples back then? From a future perspective — with the potential arrival of extraterrestrials — there is also the intriguing possibility that Australia (if not the whole planet) might also be framed as a kind of terra nullius in terms of the obscurities of galactic law — to be appropriated in the name of the Galactic Imperium
The notion that Australian sovereignty is diminished by what we get up to with the US or the UK by way of our mutual defence interests or even our own defence interests is mistaken. We are a large country with a small population, fortunately largely isolated from hostile interests by our location, but cooperation with our allies in respect of their interests is part of the quid pro quo of maintaining some sort of international rules-based order – even if most participants are cheating in some way.
Anyone interested in what is a comprehensive but relatively short ( 1 hour and with a quite funny illustration using New Zealand and Australia as potential hostile adversaries like Russia and Ukraine) should have a look at Perun’s Youtube clip (below) on defence solutions for small nations with big bullying neighbours.
Well done Binoy you have articulated the concerns of many Labor supporters in your cracking piece about the obsequious and supine capitulation to US interests which, of course are driven by the Military/industrial complex Eisenhower warned us about 77 years ago. This is an extreme example of the reflexive buckle, a posture adopted by a Labor government which, if not completely in tune with this quasi colonisation, is clearly terrified that anything like mild resistance will bring down the wrath of the CIA on them. That might have worked when Gough’s independent stance saw the Fraser Coup, but numbers were closer then. Now, with the LNP a disorganised rabble, not even vaguely a potential government, there isn’t an away team to support; the teals, greens and most of the other independents unlikely to support a putsch. I predict a drubbing of Labor with an expansion of the greens/ independents given the way Albanese and Labor have squibbed so many of the issues we supporters looked to see improved by them.
Quite right Dr. Kampmark, its the betrayal that really hurts – coming as it does from a Labor Govt the principal actors of which are totally in denial of Labor’s heritage – and for what, for what ?
Shame Labor, shame !!
If it was not clear before, it certainly is clear now that those directing US foreign policy are determined to do everything necessary to ensure American hegemony is maintained – whatever the cost.
Those of us forced to look on at this unhinged behaviour can only wonder at the mind-set of those in charge of US policy – imbued as it is with “manifest destiny”.
Australia is now a vassal state; all independence is now lost.
Poor fellow my country.