The Chinese Empire
Over recent years, it has seemed that China has been entrenching strategic bases in increasingly far flung areas.
I am not an expert in these matters, nor am I a conspiracy theorist, so I am merely drawing possibly erroneous conclusions from observation, and I leave it to you to judge.
The Belt and Road initiative, building on the Silk Road concept, has provided China with a base in many countries, and even countries like Australia, which did not sign up, has had significant Chinese investment in strategic areas.
Darwin leased its Port on a long-term basis to Landbridge. One has to wonder why this was desired by China, because it is patently obvious that business and government in China are firmly entwined. There has to be some plan in the Chinese government’s mind which makes this arrangement of strategic interest.
After it was obvious that Chinese nationals in Australia were sending copious supplies of baby formula back home, if my memory serves me correctly, a Chinese-based firm bought out a significant part of our dairy industry. Remember the contaminated baby formula scandal in China a few years back?
Other large agricultural interests in WA and Queensland have also fallen into Chinese hands and in Queensland, the level of water usage has been damaging to local interests.
Nothing China does, it seems to me, is done in the interests of anything other than China. Reciprocal endeavours would always be weighted heavily in their favour.
Now it seems that our government’s fawning interest in trade with China has caused them to completely take their eye off the ball.
Why are our hospitals now pitifully short of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)?
Because our supplies have been diverted to China.
And this report refers to an earlier incident, so there has been, it appears, a massive transfer of vital resources under the government’s nose.!
We are already querying our government’s competence in not using the experience of China’s handling of the Covid-19 virus pandemic – going in hard – to ensure our own economic impact is as brief as possible.
We now need to query how our regulatory procedures could allow vital equipment to be in short supply here because China was shuffling it, unhindered, out of the country.
Trading with China and, in fact, dependence on trade with China, appears to be a fool’s game, because philanthropy is an unknown quantity in the Chinese government’s lexicon!
With Parliament closed down, this is an issue which cannot be publicly discussed in Question Time to alert the country to yet another serious government failure.
No wonder they are in hiding, as anyone with internet access can research these issues, but the Opposition Leader is not in the National Cabinet to keep the bastards honest!
I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:
“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
9 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
John PINK
-
RomeoCharlie29
-
whatever
-
James O'Neill
-
New England Cocky
-
Jack Cade
-
RosemaryJ36
-
RosemaryJ36
-
Jack sprat
If you want to restore Australia back to responsible government look at the web-site – https://BENEFITSofMentalillness.com – and wonder why we have a Mental Health System that is not as good as Third World Countries.
If you want to do something about it send me an E-mail – pinkii@aapt.net.au.
Once upon a time you looked at a cheap article’s place of manufacture to find the word “Japan”. In recent years our retail sector has been dominated by goods made in China. Concurrently our own manufacturing base has been contracting ( our workers are too expensive, right?). But we know, either directly or intuitively, that the reason Chinese goods are cheap is because they either use slave Labour (Uigers, Tibetans, prisoners) or pay poor wages. Now the Chinese are telling the world they have controlled the virus and their manufacturers are cranking up to again flood the world with cheap (often unnecessary) products. The appalling disgrace of allowing our own much needed medical supplies to be sent to China should not be compounded by an open door for Chinese goods. Time for us, when this is over, to boost our own production. The products might even be better quality.
What is the purpose of this flakey 1950’s racist outburst?
This is an appalling article full of half facts and spurious assumptions, not to mention a ship load of ignorance.
The author might like to reflect on the fact that the US is the biggest foreign investor in Australia and the extent to which Australia is little more than a colony of the US.
Her ignorance of what China is actually doing with the BRI is exceeded only by her manifest prejudices. Shame on AIM for publishing such unmitigated rubbish.
“the Opposition Leader is not in the National Cabinet to keep the bastards honest!” and that is why we have the first democratically elected Fascist Liarbral Nazional$ COALition misgovernment in Australian history under the pseudonym of “the National Cabinet”.
There is nothing “national” about it; merely a group of like minded, allegedly Christian inspired, self-serving politicians lining their personal pecuniary interests with everything that is not nailed down. There are no Labor or Greens or Independents as part of “the National Cabinet”, unlike the multi-party cabinets of 1939 to 1945 during WWII. Just self-serving COALition politicians with a penchant for fawning to any multinational corporations and the NE military industrial complex of the USA (United States of Apartheid).
“Restore Australia to responsible government”is a wonderful ambition but there will be a lot of wrote convince the bogans that they are being financially screwed by the politicians and their undeserving wealthy and corporate mates.
RomeoCharlie29
What you say about China is probably true. But the USA uses prison inmates to manufacture goods, for no or derisory monetary reward. Is that acceptable to you? The UN Charter apparently forbids it, but who gives a shit about the UN? Certainly not Uncle Sam.
China is absolutely surrounded by US bases, and the US patrols China’s borders wherever it can. As far as I know, China has no bases world-wide; Uncle Sam has about 800. The Belt Road will bring prosperity to the countries it crosses, but US bases probably don’t bring too much prosperity to the people in the countries that entertain them. The Marshall Islands can attest to that.
If China sent a war fleet to play wargames or patrol the seas around Cuba or Venezuela, or even Mexico – a sovereign country – Uncle Sam would soil his undies.
Much of the world now looks askance at the USA, including the Philippines, whose otherwise unpleasant (although still wildly popular) president has said it is his dream to drag his nation out of the US sphere of influence. it wouldn’t hurt Australia to have the same aim.
The idea that we are under the US defence umbrella is ludicrous. The US just sees us as a lackey. Nobody will invade us anyway – we sell what they might want already, usually at far below market value.
Whatever: What you see as racist I see as realist.
James O’Neill: I claimed no expertise and am waiting to hear where my errors lie.
Wow are you saying that china is becoming imperialistic like the USA ,UK and Australia . Are they now forming foreign policies that only favor themselves, just like the Anglo powers do ? Gee they learn quickly after suffering defeat and humiliation after previous trade wars (opium wars ,boxer rebellion) in which they lost sovereignty of their country . We in the west should be impressed as imitation is the highest form of flattery .China’s military spending still only a fraction of that of US.