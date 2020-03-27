The Chinese Empire

Over recent years, it has seemed that China has been entrenching strategic bases in increasingly far flung areas.

I am not an expert in these matters, nor am I a conspiracy theorist, so I am merely drawing possibly erroneous conclusions from observation, and I leave it to you to judge.

The Belt and Road initiative, building on the Silk Road concept, has provided China with a base in many countries, and even countries like Australia, which did not sign up, has had significant Chinese investment in strategic areas.

Darwin leased its Port on a long-term basis to Landbridge. One has to wonder why this was desired by China, because it is patently obvious that business and government in China are firmly entwined. There has to be some plan in the Chinese government’s mind which makes this arrangement of strategic interest.

After it was obvious that Chinese nationals in Australia were sending copious supplies of baby formula back home, if my memory serves me correctly, a Chinese-based firm bought out a significant part of our dairy industry. Remember the contaminated baby formula scandal in China a few years back?

Other large agricultural interests in WA and Queensland have also fallen into Chinese hands and in Queensland, the level of water usage has been damaging to local interests.

Nothing China does, it seems to me, is done in the interests of anything other than China. Reciprocal endeavours would always be weighted heavily in their favour.

Now it seems that our government’s fawning interest in trade with China has caused them to completely take their eye off the ball.

Why are our hospitals now pitifully short of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)?

Because our supplies have been diverted to China.

And this report refers to an earlier incident, so there has been, it appears, a massive transfer of vital resources under the government’s nose.!

We are already querying our government’s competence in not using the experience of China’s handling of the Covid-19 virus pandemic – going in hard – to ensure our own economic impact is as brief as possible.

We now need to query how our regulatory procedures could allow vital equipment to be in short supply here because China was shuffling it, unhindered, out of the country.

Trading with China and, in fact, dependence on trade with China, appears to be a fool’s game, because philanthropy is an unknown quantity in the Chinese government’s lexicon!

With Parliament closed down, this is an issue which cannot be publicly discussed in Question Time to alert the country to yet another serious government failure.

No wonder they are in hiding, as anyone with internet access can research these issues, but the Opposition Leader is not in the National Cabinet to keep the bastards honest!

I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

