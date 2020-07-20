The Burden of the Beasts of Civilisation

Marcus Cato the Elder: “Di Agricultura” … on the care of beasts of the fields:

“For these are your beasts of the fields, look to them carefully. Litter the cattle and flocks carefully, and see that their hoofs are kept clean. Guard against the scab in flocks and herds; it is usually caused by under-feeding and exposure to wet weather. See that you carry out all farm operations betimes, for this is the way with farming: if you are late in doing one thing you will be late in doing everything. If bedding runs short, gather oak leaves and use them for bedding down sheep and cattle.”

“But mark carefully, these are yet but beasts of the fields, certainly they are to be cared for as any animal deserves. Take care that they are rightfully contained within their paddocks and pens so they do no damage by brute force and actions to your other crops and gardens. Their freedom to wander must be curtailed and their habits contained to do only that as you see fit and proper to good farm management.”

Was having a debate on Twitter with a like Leftie but with differing opinions about the tactics of ‘attack politics.’ … Their notion of NOT attacking the political Leader but rather debating the policies of the party, I disputed on the grounds that in politics … both ancient and modern, the personality of the Leader … (In this instance; Morrison at the NRL game) was direct representation of the politics of the party … and the portrayal of Morrison as the ‘daggy-dad’ … or the cutsey ‘Scomo’ and the other portrayals of sports enthusiast, family man etc, are but promotional icons used by the party machine to give credibility and validity from image to application of policy.

Hence, if we rewind back a couple of Liberal Party PMs, we have the ‘Man of Steel’ (Howard), the ‘Conservative Warrior’ (Abbott) and the ‘Cautious Man at the Tiller’ (Turnbull) … on to this now useless bum in situ … and with the appellation of the nickname came appropriate policies … I need not spell them out, you saw them … cruel, vicious, lying, devious and blundering incompetence … all the usual actions that one has grown to expect from a LNP govt’ … and yet they keep getting voted back in … go figure … well, actually, it’s not rocket science, it’s “personality politics” … aka; ‘Popularism.’

But in truth, those above LNP Prime Ministers and their cabinets were/are but beasts of the fields … animals that are used by covert masters who ‘work’ them under a yoke of obligation and dedication … That they owe their ‘success’ to the rabid onslaught of the MSM in both outrageous promotion on one part and vicious denigration of Labor on the other is common knowledge and common practice, with the leaders of either party getting the best or the worst of printed/broadcast copy laid before the feet of a gullible public … the cruellest of slighting or outright accusation saved for those who can display the slightest degree of political honesty or care for the most vulnerable.

These beasts of the field of politics gave carte blanche to Howard when he condemned the Siev X passengers of over 300 mainly women and children to death by drowning at sea … allowing him the excuse that he was “protecting our borders” … indeed, I have heard some stupid members of the general public, his supporters, giving credence to such a circumspect excuse by claiming that at least it will deter ‘others’ from trying to “invade” the country … death by slow hanging would, in my opinion, be sufficient for such people to dissuade them from being so dismissive of innocent lives!

And this is where personality politics has brought us … to the perceived “right” of the incumbent and his lieutenants to lay down the most egregious policies that bludgeon and brutalise those citizens who reside or seek life in this once … I repeat for the more obtuse … ONCE (well .. at least for Whites) brilliant nation, a life worth living … that now such policies is swiftly making life hardly worth living.

I recently was at table with several other retirees who vehemently repeated the memes and slogans of this LNP sickness with all the confidence and encouragement of aggressive permitted social approval that; “Homelessness was a life-style choice. The use of guns to shoot-to-kill mentally disturbed citizens was justified as “if you break the law then you must take the consequences” … and finally (but certainly not the last!); “The unemployed aren’t really looking for work as there are jobs ‘out there’ for the taking” … most of these claims they put forward with the rider that they knew them to be true “because they were told by, saw it themselves ‘every day’ or had a cousin who ‘worked in the dept’ ‘ and knew for a fact … ” but in reality and with scant investigation revealed the shadowy world of Sky News/After Dark to be their main validation/source.

This is why it can be futile to “debate the policy facts”, as the voting public rarely does … they vote on emotive hunches … the most vacuous knowledge … no study of history ever crosses their remote control, save some commercial channel docco’ of the most facile nature … there is no history, no lesson, no intellect, no depth of reason, no logic and certainly no brainpower input … there is only ‘brute force and ignorance’ … and such ‘fossilised knowledge’ can only be counteracted by a greater defence of containment and corralling … like you would do to hold and seize any runaway stock … and beast of the fields.

There is only ONE way to contain the right-wing of politics, either they are brought to heel with sound and secure “at arm’s length” authorities to check and control their natural inclination to corrupt and steal governance, or they have to be brought under the work-boot of accusation and charge of criminal actions by that “arm’s length” authority and taken to a place of containment and severe retraining …

”for these are yet but beasts of the fields, certainly they are to be cared for as any animal deserves.Take care that they are rightfully contained within their paddocks and pens so they do no damage by brute force and actions to your other crops and gardens. Their freedom to wander must be curtailed and their habits contained to do only that as you see fit and proper to good farm management.”

We currently have the in-situ remnants of civilisation that can and ought to administer for the benefit of all the citizens under duty of care of The State … but we are in grave danger of losing control of that civilisation to a menagerie of beasts and animals passing as human form that will trample and crush those most sensitive environmental gardens that sustain and replenish our very capacity to survive as both a civilisation and a species … it is becoming our sovereign duty to attack … not with lame words, but rather with decisive action, those most determined to destroy our society and our country … and by consequence; our very lives!

