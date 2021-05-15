The budget: A layperson’s dilemma

Before I even begin to comment on this year’s budget, I must point out that I am not an economist. In reality, I have no training in finance whatsoever.

I have read that this is an economics by assumptions budget. Or an internal one. I have, however, picked up over many years of more than an average interest in politics and a lifetime in marketing and an ability to read the spin of politics.

Does that make my point of view any less important? It is we, the voters, who pass judgement on a budget’s worthiness. Therefore our opinions are mostly consequential.

What is its intention, how forward-looking is it? Does it look after our most vulnerable? How does it address the health of its people, or the condition of our infrastructure and our education? Does it endeavour to make right our inequality? These are the sort of questions a layperson like myself ask.

Indeed, many questions are asked of a budget. However, they are always constrained by the politics of the day and the proximity of an election.

Usually, the economic decisions of the budget reflect the ideology of the party in power. In this case, a coalition of two very conservative parties. It is astonishing just how quickly this party can throw away its political philosophy when its power is threatened.

The first thing that hits one in the face about the texture of this budget is that it is contrary to normal. It is a socialist budget from a deeply conservative government. The politics and a looming election underpin all that is within it. As a layperson, l see this budget as driven by the requirements of an election together with economics by assumptions.

It seeks to and succeeds in taking from Labor those things that, in a political sense, it had going for it: National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), childcare, aged care and infrastructure, for example.

Goodness me, it was only in 2013 that Tony Abbott and Joe Hockey leading an ultra-right-wing government, produced the most draconian budget in Australian history. Remember those historic levels of debt that Abbott and Morrison used to throw at Labor? Now the shoe is on the other foot.

For as long as I can remember, Liberal governments have preached restraint. Their philosophy has always been that government should not interfere with market forces. It should allow personal ambition and free enterprise to flourish and drive economic growth to solve financial problems.

It is simply astonishing how they have tossed out the economic mantra of their beloved Milton Friedman for the socialist one of John Maynard Keynes.

In this case, the politics of survival and the retention of power have taken over this budget, and it is about nothing else. Economic orthodoxy surpluses and austerity are on their way to landfill. Labor might correctly argue that they are using leftist economic principles to solve the current problems, but there isn’t any point in crying over spilt milk.

* * * * *

1 I dare say that many of you are like me; you know little about how trillion-dollar budgets are put together. Yet we eagerly await budget time to see “what’s in it for me.” But as a pensioner, I answer that question very quickly: Nothing.

In fact, the value of the pension is likely to diminish over the next few years as the cost of living rises. The periodical increases are measured against movements in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), whereas previously, they measured them against a set of articles related to pensioners actual costs.

So now, with a big thanks to China for buying our iron ore (until they buy it from Brazil) and keeping us afloat, I shall make some comments on other matters.

2 On the top rung of what I shall call ‘appallings’ is a plan to make new immigrants wait for four years before being eligible for social benefits.

Is this the way to make them feel welcome, secure and accepted? If throwing them on the scrap heap before they get a job is the way to invite new immigrants to our country, then the entire Cabinet needs to be on top of the millions they have put aside for empathy training. I reckon Morrison would be behind this decision even if many of the immigrants are of the faith.

3 Another ‘appalling’ is the miserly increase in the work-seeker (or dole) payment of $3.50 a day. Another kick in the backside for those that Morrison thinks could quickly get a job.

Other rearrangements will further disadvantage those out of work; read this. Doubly appalling, even inhumane.

4 Am I to seriously believe that in the next 20 years, when the whole world is driving electric cars, Australia will have to import them with all its manufacturing knowledge? This budget failed to give it a mention.

5 Anthony Albanese is in the habit of saying that supporting climate change has not won them an election. What a shame it would be if he walks away from it now. The Conservative’s decision in this budget not to support renewables and instead give $59 billion to gas projects is criminal. It will make us the laughing stock of the world. I suggest Albo rethink the issue.

The Guardian reported that:

“In contrast, the UN environment program found Australia had done the least among the world’s 50 largest economies to drive a green recovery. There is nothing to change that in the budget.”

6 Tax cuts to the rich have been legislated and will be vigorously supported by these conservatives, but there is no evidence that they will spend the money. In any case, it’s a risky thing to give the wealthy a tax cut during a crisis such as COVID-19.

They will stick it in their wallets and create a worthless bulge. They won’t create another job or feed a homeless person. Nor will they encourage the recipients to work any harder.

Never in the history of this nation have the rich and the privileged been so openly brazen.

7 Vaccinations and the timeline in which they completed underscore a lot of the budget, and the government continues to screw it up. It depends on what day and who you ask as to what answer one gets. The community deserves better answers. The important thing is that they are completed as quickly as possible if we are to re-enter the world.

8 Some have suggested it’s a women’s budget. Huh? It is nothing of the sort. Think about it. It is a short-term fix to a re-election problem. Only 4% of new money in the budget went to women, and half of that went to child care.

Sorry, girls. It would be regrettable if you accepted this at face value.

9 Aged care is also subject to some smoke and mirrors treatment. This is what Katherine Murphy of The Guardian wrote:

“The royal commission recommended a new dental program for pensioners and people in residential care, given the risks associated with poor oral health. That will be subject to “further consideration”. “So will a mandatory minimum qualification for personal care workers. A clear recommendation that low wages in the sector be increased was “noted,” rather than supported.” “There are also a bunch of recommendations that have been “accepted in principle” rather than adopted outright. All this screams: watch this space during the implementation period. Closely.”

And on it goes. I would suggest that everyone look at the link I have included.

10 The giveaway item is the $9 billion put aside for decisions made but not yet allocated. In other words, a slush fund for the next election.

11 Andrew Probyn wrote for the ABC that:

“Disability spending through the NDIS is expected to overtake the cost of Medicare within three years, according to budget estimates that will fuel debate about the scheme’s sustainability. There wasn’t an explanation of how they intend to pay for it in the future.”

Perhaps we could use some of the billions given as subsidies to the miners of our undoing.

12 Another concern with this budget is that it is a document based on economics by assumptions. It assumes that the price of our iron ore will remain high even when there is no guarantee that China will continue to buy the stuff once Brazil gets its production up and running.

13 The big miss in this budget is the failure to spend anything on quarantine accommodation as an investment for now and into the future.

14 And the booby prize goes to the 10% cut to universities and higher education.

15 Finally, I get to infrastructure, but it seems that the finalising of projects is so far behind the announcements that they might never catch up, if you get what I mean.

My thought for the day At the time of the election, the coalition will have been in power for nine exhausting years and want another three. What as a legacy do they have to show for it? Has this Government raised your standard of living?

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



