The Bog Rolls of Armageddon …
As we all know, I’m a bit of a hermit. Which makes me somewhat of a specialist at the social distancing thing. Handy these days. But, on occasion, I do foray out.
Went to my local supermarket this morning. Could not believe my eyes. Right in front of me were the products of one of the finest education systems on the planet, otherwise called people, biffing each other up over … of all things … bog paper.
What is it about bog paper?
Most people like me who are solely reliant on the old age pension, and let’s not forget those struggling along on the lower levelled Newstart, cannot usually afford luxury goods like that. I’ve always thought that a soft spray from the garden hose accompanied by a judicious swish around the pucker point from gently swirling fingers was all that was required. Very cheap. Doesn’t clog the drains. Still! I walked away from the supermarket in a state of thoughtful mind.
Perhaps the frenzied masses obviously knew something that I was totally ignorant of? If you don’t have thirty years worth of bog paper squirrelled away in your survival bunker/pantry then you’re simply gonna die!
Gosh, I thought. I don’t have thirty years worth of bog paper squirrelled away anywhere. I don’t even have two hours worth. Gosh, I’m gonna die!
The worries then became exponential, which means they get bigger and bigger real quick. If thirty years worth of bog rolls would protect me from Coronavirus, would forty years worth protect me from cyclones and tsunamis? Would fifty years worth protect me from the ravages of nuclear war? Maybe I should build my whole house out of toilet rolls and bunker down inside?
No.
It is a little stupid of people to think that bog rolls can do anything other than be bog rolls. If we ever do have to seriously consider bending over and kissing our arses goodbye due to a calamity of biblical proportions – it only takes a couple of sheets to make all things nether presentable. But I still say the hose is cheaper.
Panic buying is dumbness personified.
Well, I always nowadays, take my taser when hunting and gathering the rather shy and elusive sorbent beast. Jeez, zapped that old toad the other day, got him a bewdy, sparks off the Zimmer frame, then had to drop a shoulder into the old biddy and clean out that mother with the whiny kids. Ten jumbo, gargantuan packs of arsewipe was the score. Already filled up the garage and spare rooms, maaaate, I tell yers, I’ll survive the Coronavirus, the tooheysvirus, the xxxxvirus and, of course, the fostersvirus as well as nuclear winter, the fall of the house of usher, waiting for godot, syphilis, crabs, random acts of violence, no ice for the g&t and various other calamities, misfortune and general discombobulating.
7 million people per year die from the effects of air pollution. That is 7 million people die from the the burning of fossil fuels. The Corona virus attacks the respiratory system and the number of deaths from the virus is hugely favouring the elderly or those who have had a far longer exposure to air pollution/burning of fossil fuels. Young people who have not been exposed to air pollution/burning of fossil fuels are hardly effected. Joining the dots it would be easy to make the case that not only does the burning of fossil fuels have a major impact on our collective climates but also our collective health outcomes. 7 million now but how many will there be with the double wammy of air pollution/burning fossil fuels combined with the Corona virus.
The stupidity is extraordinary, but hey? we live in a country that voted for a man with no brain, no heart, no courage and no policies. Early on Scottyfrommarketing recommended we all “use commonsense”.
If Australia had any commonsense we would not be burdened with a tail chasing, self promoting happy clapper of transparent mind and highly dubious skill.
I’m mainlining it which is a bit tricky considering its consistency. I tried drying it out so I could grind it to a powder and sniff it, but it just burnt to a crisp in the oven.
Seriously, they all need to settle the fuck down. I’m trying to get ONE pack of toilet paper for friends who have decided to cut short their trip to New York (apparently it’s just as crazy there, but with guns) and who will have to go into quarantine.
They left before the Great Bog Roll Panic so hadn’t stocked up on it. Not a bloody sheet to be found in three shops. I heard that those who go into self-quarantine will be given PPE (to protect their families who haven’t been overseas ).
I hope they put a few rolls of loo paper in the PPE pack.
If I was to get serious I would suggest that the humble bog roll represents our sense of power over our environment. If I was to be an old f*rt I would say suffer kiddies, you never went through a depression, a recession and thanks to the person you hate, one Kev Rudd the GFC didn’t exist. Now the youngsters are finding out..and how have they dealt with it, by panic buying and hitting each other over the head with packets of pasta in order to get to the last remain packet of Kleenex. Deal with it like we did, grow your own veg, do stretch sewing classes and sell everything you own at car boot markets and with a sense of Community.
when I recently asked “how stupid can people be?”
I didn’t think so many of them would take it as a challenge
Jesus,Vikingduk, stop taking the piss out of the good commonfolk, this is serious.Maybe if we had a “Leader” who wasn’t a failed sideshow barker talking outrageous bullshit this wouldn’t happen.Then again if the tories hadn’t been systematically ripping zillions out of the public education system for decades,people might have been smart enough to see through the deceit.
Too late, she cried,this is where we’re at.I’d be happy if this was the Almighty’s way of evening the score as long as she starts at the top.
Most of the people I saw hitting each other were mature adults (well visually at least). My daughter got on to the internet, sourced some rubbing alcohol and aloe vera gel and is now making her own hand sanitiser. I love young people, they’ll be our saviours yet!
Just use your hand, undeterred .
Carol Taylor … you hit the nail on the head. “Community’. Panic buying is an example of people who don’t give a rats about anything but themselves.