The Blame Game – only it isn’t a game!

When things go wrong in a political context, the finger finally points at the man at the top of the ladder of responsibility.

In life, in general, we have to pay the price as individuals if we break a law.

Our prisons are full to overflowing with those whose refusal to behave according to the laws, has been deemed serious enough to warrant loss of liberty.

Government coffers are regularly replenished by fining those for whom a monetary penalty is seen as more appropriate – mainly because the public is not seen as being at major risk if the offender remains at large.

Back to politics – and despite his having used every reasonable coercive power to discourage the public from breaking the COVID-19 rules – social distance, wear a mask in public, etc – Dan Andrews is being held responsible by the Prime Minister for the upheaval in Victoria created by a second wave of the coronavirus.

Yet at the same time, funerals are being held, prematurely, for elderly people who met their deaths in Aged Care Homes which were not provided with adequate safety plans for COVID-19 by – guess who?

SCOTT MORRISON – YOU ARE VERY UNWISE TO PLAY THE BLAME GAME FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES WHEN RESPONSIBILITY FOR SO MANY DEATHS CAN BE LAID FIRMLY AT YOUR DOOR.

TIME TO STEP DOWN AND PASS THE REINS OF POWER TO SOMEONE MORE COMPETENT.

AND THE BEST WAY TO DO THAT IS TO CALL AN ELECTION, AND SEE IF YOUR POLICIES ARE VINDICATED BY THE RESULT.

I end as always – this is my 2020 New Year Resolution:

“I will do everything in my power to enable Australia to be restored to responsible government.”

