The beauty of AIMN
Hi to all the writers and readers who associate with AIMN. I have been involved with AIMN as a writer and supporter for roughly seven years now. What a personal blessing for me that has turned out to be.
Michael and Carol Taylor have set up this wonderful platform. It hosts the pithy (and she even swears now and then) political commentary of Kaye Lee. It runs the Rossleigh discourse on everything that is crazy in this world. It gives many other intelligent people and bloggers the space to express their opinion and analysis of events that are currently happening in our society.
Just because I carry traumatic legacies and rarely comment on things .. that does not mean that I am not paying attention to the writings that appear on AIMN. I am paying attention. The rare thing about AIMN is that, while it might carry strong critical analysis of political happenings etc .. the Articles that appear on AIMN are not hate-driven or mindlessly ideological in content. Now what a refreshing change that makes from the fodder that is presented from the Mainstream Press.
I am proud to be associated with this platform. I am mortified that nobody liked my ‘Eating Tomatoes in Portugal’ article, but I easily toss that one aside and say .. this platform, which gives a voice to so many people, is beyond value.
Regards Keith
Keitha Granville
I agree wholeheartedly. AIMN keeps me sane, it keeps me hoping for a better future, knowing there are so many others who believe it’s possible inspite of the mindless rabble we have for politicians. I include both sides, with some notable exceptions although sadly their number is few.
How have we managed to travel back in time to a place where fundamental religious nutters are in charge of the country, with the scruples of sewer rats but none of the intelligence. (apologies to sewer rats)
We MUST make a change, and with the help of the writers in this platform and those who read it, we could do it.