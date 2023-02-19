The Amazing Linda Reynolds...

Linda Reynolds has amazed me!

Remember when she was due to appear at the Press Club and she was instead sent to hospital owing to a pre-existing medical condition. I have the statement here:

“The Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, will take a period of medical leave. “This follows advice from her cardiologist relating to a pre-existing medical condition. “As a precautionary measure, Minister Reynolds has this morning been admitted to a Canberra Hospital.”

Some uncharitable souls suggested that her hospital visit was the result of the pressure she was under to explain exactly what had allegedly happened after an alleged incident which occurred just before the alleged 2019 election. I’m sure that you all know the alleged incident to which I’m referring, so I won’t drag any other names into it because I wish to set the record straight about Linda Reynolds because I’m sure that some of you closed-minded, woke people will have refused to read the exclusive on the front page of “The Australian” just because that particular newspaper takes a very firm view on the way the world should be run which is the opposite of “woke”. They think all this awareness of things is nonsense and that people are far better sleepwalking through their lives.

Anyway, the amazing Senator Reynolds has said that she was the victim of a “hit job” by her political opponents because of what she did or didn’t do with regard to the alleged incident. She also told us something that I found strange which was:

“I haven’t been able to speak for the last two years…”

I found this peculiar because I’m sure that I’ve heard her say something along the lines of, “I’m sorry, but I didn’t realise that my partner wasn’t allowed to go to a criminal trial and take notes.” Still, as Senator Reynolds herself points out later in the interview, people’s recollections can be different. By that she means, I presume that different people’s recollections can be different and not that people’s recollections can be different from the version they give the media because that would tend to undercut her whole interview.

For example, Reynolds tells us that the late Kimberley Kitching warned her about so-called “hit job” before the story broke, but this was disputed by Kitching. And while Senator Reynolds said that on the morning of the Press Club non-appearance that she wandered down to the hospital, suffering from her chest pains, but she couldn’t get in, when the media statement on the day stated that she couldn’t appear at the Press Club because she’d been admitted to a Canberra hospital.

But this is what’s amazing about Senator Reynolds. It’s her capacity to be able to do an incredible impersonation of Schrödinger’s Cat. In the famous thought experiment, Schrödinger talks about a cat in a box with a vial of poison which may or may not have broken open, killing the cat. Until such time as the box is opened, the cat can be considered both alive and dead.

Similarly, Senator Reynolds was both unaware that an assault was alleged to have taken place but also able to offer support to the alleged victim in spite of not knowing that it was alleged to have happened. As such, the senator was – similar to the cat – both aware and unaware.

Of course, when the story broke, it was a terrible time for the senator because those mean girls kept asking her questions about what she did and didn’t do and it was hard to remember because how can one keep track of everything one did or said. She was being “asked questions” during Question Time which she explains in her recent interview.

“This was clearly, clearly, a very well-orchestrated political hit to take down the minister of the defence of the day, and also the government. Brittany’s story was perfect for the MeToo movement and for those of my colleagues in the Senate who were trying to bring down the government.”

Yes, it certainly did fit with a certain narrative that Labor was trying to peddle about the previous government being misogynistic bullies just because they had a few of their members referring to themselves as the “Big Swinging Dicks”. Just because they’re a few enormous dicks in the previous government, that’s no reason to think that they’d cover up an alleged incident before an election. Still, when Senator Reynolds talks about colleagues in the Senate trying to bring down the government, I’m unsure as to whether she’s talking about Labor or Matt Canavan and friends.

Anyway, the political pressure led to her sobbing on the floor and having a generally terrible time of it, because she hasn’t been able to tell her story till now and she couldn’t tell it then because those other senators kept asking her questions about it. And then, just because she used the phrase “lying cow”, she was sued. She paid damages out of her own pocket because, as she said in the interview, “I was in no state to defend myself.”

Of course, given she was Defence Minister at the time, it does make one wonder if she was in a state to defend the country should we be attacked, but that’s hypothetical and surely Scott Morrison would have made himself Defence Minister if he thought there was any danger that she wasn’t up to the job!

