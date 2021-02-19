By Ad astra

Older folks will remember the musical Hair with its opening song Aquarius:

”This is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius,

When the Moon is in the seventh house and Jupiter aligns with Mars,

then peace will guide the planets and love will steer the stars.”

Devoid of poetic imagination, astrologer Neil Spencer, rubbished the lyrics as ‘astrological gibberish’. His literal take was evident in his words: ”Jupiter aligns with Mars several times a year and the Moon is in the 7th House for two hours every day.”

Let’s leave Spencer to his own world of astrological reality where no doubt he feels comfortable, and reflect on what these words mean in a poetic sense. How many of us yearn for a world where peace will guide the planets and love will steer the stars.

As Donald J Trump recedes into a world where all he has left is the reality he creates for himself and what’s left of his ardent followers, where he can still convince himself that he is important, that he is still adored, and that in time he will return triumphant to once again lead his country and the world, the rest of the thinking world breathes more easily in the knowledge that Trump is finished, that his appalling behaviour will no more assail us, and his words and proclamations no longer anger us.

Don’t we all long for peace, decency, collaboration, and unity of purpose. We want to hold hands with those who acknowledge the urgency of the problems we all face: a steadily warming planet with the existential hazard that poses for all living things; civil discord that threatens collaborative endeavour; domestic violence that’s tearing apart so many families, the exploitive behaviour of so many entrepreneurs who cheat us ruthlessly, and the threatening behaviour of the world’s bullies: China’s CPC, Russia and Iran.

The Age of Aquarius is what we yearn for. Is it possible? Will President Biden’s benign yet firm approach draw us closer?

Enjoy listening to The Fifth Dimension giving The Age of Aquarius the oomph it deserves. We can only hope, indeed fervently pray for a new Age of Aquarius soon, very soon.

