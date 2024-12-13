The ABC goes to Hungary: the culture war battle between “Christianity” and “woke” is a con

Some of the most dangerous people in the world right now are those normalising and sanitising fascistic politics. It was not just in the banal media discussion that preceded Donald Trump’s re-election; it can also be found at the ABC, including on Radio National lifestyle programming. One of the tropes to look for is the placing the concept “woke” in counterpoint to “traditional” and “Christian” values.

“Woke” has become the radicalising rightwing catch-all term to demonise everything inconvenient to their goals.

It must no longer be used naively to describe people who are alert to systemic injustice (as its origins in Civil Rights politics denoted).

It is now a poisoned term, deployed as slander against any selected enemy in the right’s efforts to build coalitions to hold power.

Its predecessor “political correctness” contained many similar facets, functioning to ridicule politeness and kindness particularly to those who remain disempowered within Western society. “Woke” is, however, much more broadly useful. It can be summoned to demonise pandemic health measures, which, not coincidentally, interfered with the corporate interests that also happen to fund this movement. Wearing face masks, for example, became a despised “woke” symbol.

Climate science and action are also ridiculed as “woke.” This provides not only cover for an unrelenting fossil fuel sector, but also helps generate votes for the sector’s preferred political parties. Fossil fuel money pervades the culture wars against modern inclusiveness and democratic projects.

Any development can be labelled “woke” to bond the disparate groups that the right intends to harness for oligarchs’ goals. Any impediment to oligarch interests can be made impossible, with the gulls shrieking “woke” on social media. To distract those whose living standards are declining as a result, any vulnerable group (and its allies) can be made despicable and their equal rights a “woke” target for dismantling.

The trajectory ought to frighten us: incoming Vice President JD Vance supported a book labelling the “left” as “unhumans.”

The intertwining of this culture war with corporate and oligarch interests is no accident. Plutocrat money is being funnelled directly into the rightwing parties that promise no constraints on the corporations’ ability to poison our water. “Christian” oligarchs’ “charitable” foundations fund campaigns for the right to refuse outdoor workers water breaks in sweltering conditions. They resent being forced to provide meal breaks to the child labourers they have ushered back into the American labour force.

That same money is spent on campaigns to portray centrist parties as representing only the most marginal of rights for trans people to make such politicians appear to ignore the worker. With the right in control of substantial media, and social media, platforms, it can be almost impossible for the centrist (or left) parties to advertise any achievements for the masses.

Meanwhile talking head commentators accept the neofeudal right’s lies as a given, instead strafing centrist and left politicians for their failure to overthrow the dead weight of the neoliberal consensus. This least Christian of political movements is described as truly Christian: people who claim to base their lives on Christ’s words should not be baying for “bloody” mass deportation. This mobilisation of the worst tribal impulses in human nature as a manifestation of a faith-based politics cannot be characterised as Christian by those who claim to value the tradition.

Recently Andrew West of the Religion and Ethics Report program went to Hungary where he, very politely, and no doubt accidentally, helped make the global National Conservative (NatCon) project sound safe to his middle-class Australian audience. West funded his own trip, rather than travelling on bursaries as Tony Abbott, Nick Cater and West’s former colleague at News Corp, Greg Sheridan, have done.

NatCon presents itself as the opponent of neoliberalism. It certainly fights the global economy with a strong emphasis on national economies. One of its fiercest antagonisms is to supranational bodies like the EU or the UN that might seek to limit corporate activity, protecting workers and the citizenry. The positioning of itself as the workers movement is largely performance art, and a distraction from the true goals. It is primarily religio-ethnonationalism funded by fossil fuel and reactionary oligarchs. Its trajectory is fascistic.

One of West’s Budapest interviewees was Ernst Hillebrand of the German social democratic thinktank, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation. Hillebrand is stationed at its Budapest outpost and has been a guest speaker at Viktor Orbán’s Mathias Corvinus Collegium. Hillebrand spoke, apparently approvingly, of the upswing of National Conservative politics across Europe. He condemned the European left and social democrats for falling prey to “postmodern liberalism.”

In discussing Orbán’s illiberal democracy, Hillebrand elided the many society-wide steps taken by Orbán along the competitive authoritarian path so that, while elections continue, it is virtually impossible for any other party to succeed. Instead, Hillebrand celebrated Orbán as a freely elected leader. He described, with apparent approval, that the “liberalism” Orbán has rejected is American “social liberalism” rather than philosophical political and economic liberalism.

The overlap between neoliberalism’s borderless economics and privatisation with a politics that promotes removing government from people’s bedrooms has made the latter a target for socially-conservative thinkers from the left. Apparently promoting economic nationalism is a sufficient goal, making it acceptable to ignore the endangerment of vulnerable groups.

Accepting this feigned support of the worker does not just betray the labour movement: in disdaining the protection of people genuinely endangered by NatCon’s political goals as “woke politics,” it is possible for people emerging from leftist traditions, such as Germany’s Sahra Wagenknecht, to become allies for the authoritarian right.

West asked whether Wagenknecht provides a “successful model that the mainstream left should be trying to understand.” He overlooks the oppression of LGBTQIA people underway in rightwing Europe. Hillebrand appeared to approve of Wagenknecht’s dislike for “this whole middle-class wokeness agenda,” as though we cannot have justice for workers alongside equality for marginalised minorities.

In their conversation, West unknowingly sanitised NatCon’s pronatalist politics as a response to brain drain and emigration. He naively stripped them of their strong link to ethnonationalism and coercive reproductive policy. Pronatalism promotes women returned to childbearing out of the civic space. It also promotes the elimination of LGBTQIA existence as a moral threat but also an impediment to the birthrate of the desired race. The same thinktankspromoting neofeudal working conditions also fund and promote these fascistic goals.

West spoke in intellectual terms of Orbán placing himself at the frontline of a new stand against a quoted Ottoman invasion and an Islamic invasion. Hillebrand commented on the Christian national identity being (re)forged against the Others of the “left liberal” movement and “Islam.” This is the European characterisation of a dangerous “Islamogauche” movement undermining Western values. It is also the NatCon selection of Muslims as the internal enemy. It is crucial that we recognise this Othering as the step on a very dangerous path that it has always been: religio-ethnonationalism is only a mask for racial ethnonationalism.

West’s other interviewee is far more partisan and also interconnected with the NatCon movement: Gladden Pappin, an American postliberal thinker, who is part of the Western thinktank circle around Orbán. Pappin also defined Orbán’s illiberalism as opposing diversity; West responded, “It’s libertinism not liberalism that he’s rejecting.” Thus West appeared to define LGBTQIA+ existence – one of Orbán’s most consistent targets – as “libertinism” rather than as a different way to be.

Pappin celebrated that Hungary is now a “Christian democracy” with “guardrails.” In Hungary, “We preserve the traditional family. The father is man, the mother is a woman.” The “cloud of fear” as Hungarian LGBTQIA+ people are “pushed into the shadows” by law is not addressed for the ABC audience.

West questioned Hungary’s lacklustre religious observance. Pappin responded that it is “nice” when religious practice is a factor but that Christian nationhood is about identity rooted in history. This is the use of Christianity (and affiliated faiths in the NatCon movement) as a trope not a faith. “Christianity” is deployed to stand in contrast to “woke” ideas. When West asked “What is the point of a strong Christian national identity if Christian observance – and religious observance for that matter – is on the wane?,” he is asking the critical question.

The point is generating a coalition of conservatives, fascists, conspiracists, misogynists, religious voters and social media trolls to support the entrenching of power for reactionary and corporate factions. Drawing in the socially-conservative left is a bonus. By labelling bigotry or anti-science ideas as religious beliefs, gravitas is conferred too.

West spoke politely to his interlocutors and, in the tradition of the marketplace of ideas, trusts that his audience will perceive the deeply racist politics that West characterised as politics with an “ethnic tinge.” He also trusts that the audience will understand the frightening context, when he asked Pappin to explain the “intellectual project” underpinning Trump’s “unorthodox, confrontational style.”

A decade ago, this might have been good journalist and intellectual practice. With the worldwide surge of fascistic politics and the crisis of knowledge in the civic space, it might be seen as journalistic failure in someone promoting knowledge rather than an ugly ideology.

West celebrated Texas Monthly’s labelling Pappin as belonging to the “High Tory” tradition as one that is “very honourable.” Pappin explained that the expected political civility applying to the label had been killed not by the right, but by the liberals who removed “the true, the good, the beautiful, the nation, family” from politics. Returning to this base structure would reinstate civil politics, he asserted.

At a moment when men online are embracing fascist role models, the call for “civility” is another shocking failure to meet the moment. The rest of us should accept NatCon oppression so “Christian” White men can have their power and civil politics back?

Such conversations cannot be delivered without context. Lacking context, West’s interviews function to make Orbán look like a viable political option for countries like Australia. While not as gross as Tucker Carlson’s broadcasting week from Hungary for Fox, the sanitising impact was not dissimilar, albeit shaped for a more educated audience.

The struggle for justice must not allow itself to be distracted by the oligarchs’ spin machines: they work – as they did in the US election – to make workers believe that minority groups are the threat to workers’ wellbeing. We don’t help those immiserated by neoliberalism if we sacrifice the right’s vulnerable targets.

We must fight the narrative inherent in the class realignment the right is hammering. The pain of neoliberalism is not created by the targets of the right’s campaigns against “woke.”

Centrist politicians must face the fact that the neoliberal political economy can never work for the masses. This bunk economics has created massive inequality, and any “liberal” politician who wants to be taken seriously needs to address that. It can be hard to differentiate between centrist politicians who still believe the debunked oligarch spin. Some seem wedded to rhetorical replacements for action to disguise the fact that they are defeated by the power of money and message.

The right’s strategists understand that their trajectory is actually neofeudal, which is why they focus almost entirely on deceptive spin and culture war distraction. If we are at each other’s throats, we won’t be addressing the massive inequality that underpins the oligarchs’ surging wealth. The right’s embrace of sadopopulism is a powerful tool.

No true Christian can embrace a movement that is dedicated to exploiting the most vulnerable and one that is whipping up violence against those it marks as lepers. This disingenuous theft of their faith for the most cynical marketing purposes ought to revolt them.

It is no novel assertion to point out that the Sermon on the Mount can no longer be preached in many American churches as its lessons are too “woke.”

All of us should be alert to the well of toxic energy being exploited from the tropes of “woke” and “Christian.”

Andrew West did not accept the invitation to contribute to this essay.

