Thawing Permafrost – Should We Be Concerned?
By Keith Antonysen
Australia is many thousands of kilometres from the Arctic Circle, so why should we be concerned? Australia has been experiencing extremes in climate, these being an underlying influence on the strength of drought, catastrophic bushfires, extremes in temperature, major flooding, huge dust storms, and hailstorms. These factors point to a highly energised atmosphere.
In the past IPCC Reports hardly took into account of what had been happening in areas covered by snow and ice until more recent times. It had been noticed prior to 2012 that melt water on Greenland was increasing during the summer season. The melting of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean in 2012 provided a worrying situation through the minimum sea ice measure taken in September, it set a record not yet broken. What has been occurring since has been the amount of multi-year ice has been decreasing. It is multi year ice which provides strength for sea ice structure.
So, what is the importance of such facts?
The atmosphere is energised through greenhouse gases such as CO2, methane, nitrous oxide, and water vapour. The contrarian argument is that the atmosphere contains such a small amount of CO2 so there is not a lot to worry about. Such an argument doesn’t make sense; for example, if a healthy person was to takes a few units of insulin by injection it can mean death. Such an amount of insulin is only a small drop, in comparison to the volume of a human body.
The Arctic Ocean and tundra areas contain huge amounts of greenhouse gases in areas frozen under water and in permafrost. In 2013 the first pingo that had exploded was discovered. Anecdotal evidence suggests an explosion was heard many miles from the site from a few places, one being 62 miles away. A pingo is a mound consisting of soil covering ice in a permafrost area. A few more pingos have exploded since the 2013 explosion, each releasing a significant amount of methane.
Thawing permafrost was seen as a major issue in Alaska in 2019. A study led by scientists from Oxford University found that permafrost is particularly subject to thawing when the Arctic Ocean is sea ice free. An ice free Arctic Ocean has been suggested to happen by mid century, though some scientists suggest much sooner. As with other greenhouse gases, methane emissions have increased since pre-Industrial times, they had been around 790 parts per billion and a peak was reached in October 2019 it being 2000 ppb.
The Arctic region has an impact on global climate. The latest IPCC Report focuses on the cryosphere and oceans, they both influence climate. In 2019 there were some worrying studies published which displayed the deterioration in climate. The terrible bushfires in Australia will also contribute to a changing climate through the CO2 released.
The Arctic Circle has been concentrated on here with very few references provided in relation to the large numbers available. Extreme events being experienced around the globe are already terrible, do we want worse? To disregard the science available is to commit omnicide by policy makers. As individuals we can lighten our carbon footprint but it is not enough. To be resilient in relation to climate change is a nonsense, a distraction being pushed by PM Morrison. Pushing new fossil fuel projects, and maintaining old fossil fuel developments, is the way to ensure omnicide.
Keith Antonysen has been researching climate change for several years. Apart from reading about climate science, Keith also views pseudo-science presented by contrarians. It seems that the material referenced by contrarians is continually recycled. Information is gathered from journal articles, or from articles that provide hyperlinks to science.
Phil Pryor
Josephus
Kaye Lee
Lawrence S. Roberts
Kaye Lee
Johno
Executives in high positions in governments and corporations are or are likely to become executive murderers and thieves, for their decisions and actions lead to death and destruction, theft and misery. It is agony that a low turd of the Trump or Morrison type, and there are so many, can achieve high positions of power. We hand over the keys to money, law and its enforcement, weapons, policy, attitude. To have low and evil types dominating decisions for the multi millions is a perversion of political rights and needs. This basic fault must be rectified, especially as the planet and humans are so endangered by climate change threats.
My firie neighbour who denies climate change needs to read this. Is it possible to print this calm, terrifying article and leave a few copies around, upload to FB ?
The north west passage is open or soon will be, and then it is all systems go for oil companies. Greenlanders are divided: development or eco tourism?
In 1992 the BBC showed a mock documentary set in around 2025 called The War with America. The Arctic has melted, and the Russians, Americans, Europeans are set on war over the now exposed fossil resources. Millions of refugees arrive in Europe as their islands and coasts are flooded.
Can anyone find , has anyone else watched, this prescient dystopia?
My father always used the quote, give me the courage to change what I can and the strength to endure what I can’t. Talking about “adaptation and resilience” means you do not have the power, or should I say will, to change what is occurring. These bastards don’t care.
It’s probably worse than that.
I got a Ph.D. in Geophysics 50 years ago and while that is out of date, I still follow the science.
There are a few theories with modeling wich speculate that a cubic meter of water weighs a metric ton
and with storm surges, this could trigger any fragile tectonic plates to shift. If either the Vancouver Basin or the St. Andreas fault or both simultaneously went, then there would be a Tsunami big enough to reach the Blue Mountains.
I am sure the 0.1 % super-rich who are well informed know this and have the helicopters ready.
With more than half of all Arctic coastline along its northern shores, Russia has long sought economic and military dominance in part of the world where as much as $35 trillion worth of untapped oil and natural gas could be lurking. Now China is pushing its way into the Arctic, announcing its ambitions to develop a “Polar Silk Road” through the region as warming global temperatures open up new sea lanes and economic opportunities at the top of the world.
At play is between one-fifth and a quarter of the world’s untapped fossil-fuel resources, not to mention a range of mineable minerals, including gold, silver, diamond, copper, titanium, graphite, uranium and other valuable rare earth elements. With the ice in retreat, those resources will come increasingly within reach.”
Finland, the United States and Canada have also proposed significant infrastructure investment within their respective Arctic zones. Norway’s state energy company is pursuing exploration activities in the far reaches of the Barents Sea even as its sovereign wealth fund considers divesting from fossil fuels. The Trump administration announced plans to open up much of the U.S. outer continental shelf to offshore drilling, including areas off the north shore of Alaska.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/06/russia-and-china-battle-us-in-race-to-control-arctic.html
Governments are complicit. They, and the media, are owned and enough people continue to be misled by expert propaganda to allow this to happen. Stop voting for the fuckwits!
Some good research Keith. Joesphus is right, the opening of the NW passage is the main goal at the moment.
For those with resource profits in their eyes, how good is methane if it hastens the melting process?
Disaster capitalism in progress it seems.
Expect no sensible action from any govt or International organisation and you will avoid frustration.
The UN and its spin-offs the IPCC and WMO (World Meteorological Organization) have no desire for a sensible outcome:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/military-weather-modification-chemtrails-atmospheric-geoengineering-and-environmental-warfare/5356630