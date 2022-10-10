That white man’s dystopia
When one belongs to the dominant group, it is very easy to define other people’s wellbeing as trivial. The ultimate identity politics in the west – that of the white Christian man – becomes invisible because it is “normal.” Other people have accents; we don’t. Other people have cultures; we just live our daily lives. Our needs are the only needs. It takes an effort to see beyond these inner certainties, and some strongly resent being asked to do so.
When a white Christian man experiences a career setback, some portray it as “dystopia.”
Andrew Thorburn abdicated from a leadership role at Essendon Football Club when asked to choose between it and another job. His decision to remain leading a church business has created an outpouring of fear and anger in the conservative punditry, and the social media commentariat.
Over and again disingenuous columnists in News Corp pages asserted that Thorburn was sacked for his “faith” or his membership of the church. Neither is true. Thorburn was offered the choice of which business he wanted to lead, as the two institutions, Essendon now felt, were incompatible.
Chris Kenny took the matter further raging that it is only Christians that are “fair game.” He asserts no conservative Muslim or Hindu would be treated in this way. The honest amongst us know that no conservative (or even liberal) Muslim or Hindu will be offered the position anytime soon. We also know that such a candidate with a leadership position at a conservative religious body would not be contemplated for an instant. The reason Essendon did not consider Thorburn’s other job an impediment is precisely because Christianity is dominant and taken for granted here.
Thorburn mourned that “my personal Christian faith is not tolerated or permitted in the public square.” This is incorrect. As he repeatedly pointed out, he manages to keep the less tolerant beliefs that his faith might dictate utterly private if he holds those views at all. It was the leadership role at a crusading church that provoked the temporary uproar and the choice he was given. Barney Zwartz inadvertently underscored this point. By asking why Dan Andrews can continue to lead Victoria as a Catholic if Thorburn could not lead Essendon, he illustrates what is clear to the rational: it is not the faith but the role that was in conflict.
The News Corp Dog Line howled over and over about how the hypocritical “priests of tolerance” were driving us into an almost Stalinist dystopia. Janet Albrechtson ludicrously thundered they would demand a “clean sweep of practising Catholics” from every institution. Kevin Donnelly sited the authoritarian left’s viciousness in their descent from the French Revolutionary Reign of Terror. Andrew Bolt declaimed that the “‘tolerance’ gestapo” and “‘diversity’ thugs” were damning Christians to Hell. Shannon Deery’s column repeats Victorian Opposition Leader, Matthew Guy, querying whether everyone would be banned from attending the services of their chosen faith. Operatic registers of imagined victimhood spilled over thousands of lines of print.
The ABC’s Ita Buttrose bemoaned that what had been a private matter – one’s faith – was now inescapably public. This is not, in general, the case. Leaders in Australian politics, business and social institutions are still mostly men, still mostly white, still mostly culturally Christian. Nobody comments on their church attendance or mere celebration of Christian festivals. The discussion about their faith arises when they are closely associated with a religious institution that would actively impinge on secular society and the rights of others.
Geraldine Doogue hosted a debate on the topic between the IPA Senior Fellow John Roskam and Dr Leslie Cannold. Roskam repeatedly dwelt on his frustration at liberals forcing social institutions and corporations to deal with politics.
The example that provoked one of these outbursts was telling. Doogue gave an example of some big American corporations choosing to pay for employees to travel to have an abortion because their resident state had banned the procedure. This offer might reflect that it is better economic sense for corporations to help employees end unwanted pregnancies, but it also underlines the crisis that Roskam reduces to “politics.”
Abortion is a life-or-death healthcare matter for those with the capacity to become pregnant. Around 800 people die each day from complications in pregnancy and childbirth, with 20 times as many seriously harmed. Some Republican-dominated American states have maternal mortality rates equivalent to the least safe nations. Doctors in Republican states are being recorded refusing to treat a failing pregnancy for fear of being arrested. Women in America have been monitored for menstrual cycles by “conservative” state officials to catch them pursuing a criminalised abortion. Pregnancy can also cripple an individual’s financial situation.
Access to abortion is not politics; bodily autonomy is at the core of our sense of self and wellbeing. The fact that a safe healthcare procedure has been made into a political weapon by men literally selecting the issue as the galvanising force of their Moral Majority political movement illustrates the manipulation. White supremacists and Men’s Rights activists both attend anti-abortion rallies because they know how effectively removing women’s bodily autonomy restricts women’s freedom and opportunities. It is not surprising that the same states banning abortion in America are beginning to talk about banning contraception. Without control of our reproductive functions, women and AFAB cannot be equal.
Anthony Segaert at Fairfax wrote of his pain at the Thorburn debacle. He knew he sounded foolish when he wrote he fears “could I be next?” He is indeed foolish. If an employee insists on expressing views in their workplace that make colleagues feel unsafe such as “Homosexuals are going to Hell,” they might indeed be censured, whatever their motivation. If they keep such beliefs to appropriate settings, nobody gives a damn.
For LGBTQI people, however, the fears are real. Neo Nazis conducted a protest with Nazi salutes at a park in Moonee Ponds in Melbourne recently. They were intimidating a youth Queer event, signalling their intent to bring the Christian Fascist terror from America to Australia, to drive LGBTQI people back into the closet (at least worst). The American politicians that share their beliefs are trying not only to reverse marriage equality but make homosexuality illegal. For LGBTQI Americans, the question is genuinely becoming “could I be next?”
After the marriage equality vote success, LGBTQI Australians spoke of the simple pleasure of being able to hold their partner’s hand in the street without feeling unwelcome or endangered.
Such trivial everyday actions are taken for granted by men such as Roskam. Other people’s life and death issues are just “identity politics” for them. The gains of the civil rights era and beyond impinge on their right to dictate hegemonic truths and that feels like an assault. Other people asking them to respect different lived experience is an imposition and threat.
A private faith can be succour and guidance, and a blessing. That kind of faith is not a matter for public discussion. It is a disingenuous tool of the culture war practitioners to cry foul, disguising a new more theocratic ideology as that “private faith.”
By preventing discussion of the religious and post-liberal right’s oppressive aims, they intend to muddy debate and allow the creeping threat to grow into the nightmarish situation so many Americans are facing.
We “others” exist, and we demand that our life and death struggles be considered without the usual suspects exploding into outraged expostulation that they are being forced to live in a diversity dystopia.
It’s creepy that they consider themselves as the “Other”. They wouldn’t have a clue about the “Other” to even draw comparisons.
The personality types that infest Sty news and conservative outlets are pushy, aggressive, domineering and totally defective, having been intellectually derailed long ago. Prejudice, dogma, fixations and utter primitive superstition drive some of those mentioned. Roskam is a romanist raving ratbag, a quiet imperious type whose “politics” are extended from pontifical and popery attitudes, matters of “faith” and not to be confronted. It is the Roskams who will navigate policy, the Bolts and other similar droppings who will sheepdog the arguments, rounding up deviants from their savagery and orthodoxy. THEY know best what is good, and if necessary, bad, for us. Undemocratic, uncaring, unthinking, unscrupulous right wing rubbish aims to ruin unless it controls, and the vile bile of media geared up for this STINKS. I would not allow a Roskam or Bolt type to demand or control anything, even to choose a wine, a tie ,a decent book. Careeers out of corruption abound in right wing minds.
”Janet Albrechtson ludicrously thundered they would demand a “clean sweep of practising Catholics” from every institution”.
This is one of very, very few matters where I agree with the despicable self-opinionated Albrechtson. Removing government funding from the parochial Catholic school child minding service would be a major benefit for the Australian economy. However, given the dominant number of Catholic politicians at all levels of government (and COALition misgovernment) it has about as much chance as a snow flake in Hell.
Australia was once built on a fair go until the rabid religious far right white supremacists felt threatened. Are they
Christian Nationalist or Christian Fascist?
They support Iranian women protesting against wearing the hijabs but refuse to understand the degree of persecution suffered by women who choose to be hijabis in the west. This prevents them understanding how some women in the west wish to be free to wear the hijab without constant fear of bigoted attacks, just as a substantial number in Iran wish to be free to choose not to wear it. The key here is freedom. The prejudice of religious men in Iran against women is echoed by the prejudice of cultural Christians in the west who choose to see Islam’s adherents as a threat.
I must say I was disturbed to hear Roskam on Saturday Extra, I don’t think a more divisive person could have been chosen with his insistence on bring politics into a situation that has nothing to do with politics.
Also I was of the understanding that pre 1960’s Catholics were barred from jobs in the public service and few were in parliament. Seem some would have the other extreme these days.
Ajogrady Did you know I wrote that too?
Thanks for the interesting feedback everyone – and the flights of fancy.
On first glance this may sound odd or ominous :
[Geraldine] Doogue gave an example of some big American corporations choosing to pay for employees to travel to have an abortion because their resident state had banned the procedure….
But, remember that in the US, with little access to meaningful public healthcare, most employees rely on employer provided healthcare insurance and it helps to bind an employee/employer relationship – I’m not saying that’s a good thing but it is a fact.
Frequently large employers in the US will partially self insure or carry substantial deductibles which means that in practice the employer has an ongoing role in the provision of healthcare services for their employees. This means that in circumstances where the insurer doesn’t cover the costs of certain procedures the employer steps in to cover those costs.
Thus, it is quite reasonable that an employer in the US will meet these and other uninsured costs – nothing sinister !
The more right-wing the western world becomes, the more dangerous it becomes! Appalling right-wing extremists in the USA, Australia, the UK and around the world absolutely THRIVE on intolerance against ANYONE who is NOT white, anglo-saxon, male or Christian! What is worse, is that just about EVERY war the USA and Australia has been involved in (since WWII) has been instigated by right-wing governments and used/abused to instil fear and hatred into the community! Why? Because unconscionable and depraved, war-mongering right-wing extremist regimes KNOW that short-sighted, gullible people – so easily manipulated by the depraved Murdoch media – will ALWAYS vote conservatively when they live in ramped-up, politically-motivated generated fear and uncertainty! The tragedy is that dumbed-down, right-wing, white supremacists live in a world that is infected by rusted-on misogyny, racism and a toxic level of hate that is incited and encouraged by the thoroughly discredited Murdoch press. It is widely known that Murdoch, and his army of disreputable Z-rated talentless hacks, have an undemocratic bias towards the like-minded political psychopaths in ultra-conservative, dangerously undemocratic and racist right-wing-extremist regimes like the horrendously corrupt LNP (in Australia), the Republican movement (in the USA) and the notorious Tories (in the UK).
There’s nothing good one can find to say about ultra-conservative, misogynistic and xenophobic right-wing extremists – except that their stifling, insular and hateful views belong in another tragic era, ie in the 1950-60’s heyday of the American KKK. There is NO PLACE for such uneducated, regressive and destructive views in an enlightened, egalitarian nation like Australia which is one (of many) reasons WHY the LNP were so thoroughly demolished at the last federal election! The LNP have destroyed, annihilated and defunded just about EVERYTHING Australians value into oblivion, INCLUDING our ABC, Medicare and our children’s State education which the NSW LNP have just about obliterated in favour of providing countless millions of taxpayer funds to expensive theological or private schools!
The LNP has ALWAYS been an elitist regime OVERFLOWING with smug alpha-male misogynists, smirking bible-thumping hypocrites, xenophobic white supremacists and totally corrupt, self-serving miscreants! The fact that one of the worst, most racist, political psychopaths within their ranks – Peter Dutton – has risen, like faecal matter in a polluted pond, to replace that smirking, bible-thumping hypocrite, Scott Morrison, is a red flag warning that the vindictive, hate-filled sociopaths in the LNP have not learned a single thing from their catastrophic defeat at the last federal election; the smug, born-to-rule miscreants in the worst, most corrupt, racist and misogynistic regime in our history just go on and on and on re-inventing new, nastier ways of inciting hate, fear, discontent and division within our society which is their Modus Operandi in attaining and maintaining despotic power!
For the sake of progressive, compassionate and egalitarian development of our nation, please, please, PLEEEEEASE ensure that the depraved, undemocratic and hate-filled tyrants in the LNP remain in OPPOSITION for decades to come! The safe future of our children DEPENDS upon it.
Agree wholeheartedly, Kathryn.
Culture war battles are the big risk. The distraction that might overwhelm more rational decision-making.