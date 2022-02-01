That time Twitter harassed the wrong Peter Dutton

By TBS Newsbot

As Twitter stokes the fire of another leadership spill, let’s remember the time users badgered an innocent man … named Peter Dutton.

It’s a tale as old as time. As soon as a poll turns against Scott Morrison, #libspill trends on Twitter and users wonder if Peter Dutton will soon become our new Prime Minister.

Dutton, of course, was out-voted in the 2018 leadership spill by a score of 45-40. But while revenge is a dish best served just before the federal election, the realities of the situation are just a trifle too much to stomach, bear or make sense of.

So let’s not bother. Instead, let’s cast our mind back to 2018, and what was called #Lipspill3; one that involved Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton … but not the one you might think. Over on Twitter, one Texan that shares his name with the politician endured a rather hectic afternoon, eventually resulting in him writing the tweet below.

I wish the people of Australia would look at my profile and realize I’m a 30 yr old black man before sending me tweets and DMs. https://t.co/vzTF8JeMlZ — Peter Dutton, Sr. (@PeterDutton5) August 23, 2018

Strangely, he took it rather well, offering an empathetic hand to the thousands of stressed Australians blowing up his DMs.

Lol I actually wish I could help based on the comments and messages I receive. — Peter Dutton, Sr. (@PeterDutton5) August 23, 2018

Let’s address the nonsense in the room. With another election ahead of us (and perhaps a spill beforehand) why not have another? I mean, it’d be on-brand for our government.

Pretty sure my last tweet has made me the leading candidate for PM of Australia. USA! It’s been real, mate. ✌🏾 — Peter Dutton, Sr. (@PeterDutton5) August 23, 2018

Doppelganger politics. I like it. Can anyone slide into his DMs and ask very nicely if he’s still interested in leading the country?

