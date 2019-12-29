Test Cricket: stop bowling those maidens over ...

We layperson lovers of cricket are not expected to be anything more than compliant consumers of the Baggy Green product. Over our getting longer and getting very hotter summers the only real ask made of us is that we support, venerate, and most importantly .. watch, the performance of our male and female cricket teams. We can watch them either by attending a test match in person, or by sitting on our lounges with maybe a beer or water in hand or in gullet as the action flows along on our screens.

Since I’m about to tear down the wicket and deliver a couple of tweakers it is probably wise for me to pad-up first and say some very nice things about the game of cricket.

Cricket, in all forms, is a wonderful game. T20 is an adrenaline rush, it is baseball on fast forward, it is one of a number of pinnacles of human sporting endeavour presented in chaotic maelstrom form.

Test Cricket takes a different approach. Test Cricket is a sublime combined version of theatre and chess played out over five days. It tests the abilities of the players, and it tests the shaky boredom threshold of those viewers in the modern era who have been raised on a steady diet of instant gratification and the compulsive need to press some sort of reactive ‘Like’ button.

Limited 50 Overs Cricket dishes up the best of the longest and shortest versions of the game.

So, there you go. I love cricket. I love it full bore. But also, apparently, there is a form of love called hard love …

Which means it is time to send down a couple of balls of contention.

There are things about cricket that do not remotely interest me, as in who is the current Captain of the team, or why did the Selectors choose that player and not that other one. Unless you are an insider to the politics of cricket, which I am not, then there is no point trying to dissect why the hegemonic blue-blood squattocracy of NSW always seems to swamp the earnest hopes of the willow-wavers from anywhere else in this wide brown land. The beauty of cricket is that other lovers of the game will write a novel of words to refute the QLD in-swinger that is this paragraph.

I also do not like the violence of the language sometimes used in cricket, and I do not like the sexist nature of the language sometimes used in cricket.

But to put it all into perspective, I’m bowling and taking aim at the bails of two aspects of the language used in cricket. The majority of the language used in cricket is benign, fairly banal, and would be flat out offending a fly.

Let’s look at one example of the sexist language used in cricket. I cringe when I hear it. Bowling a maiden over.

We all know what it means. It means that one player ran in six times and bowled a ball down the wicket and the person down the other end with bat in hand failed to get bat on ball six times. Quite an achievement for any bowler in this era when bats are thicker than forest trees.

We live in a time when the majority of us accept that the language that we use matters, because depending on how we string a particular number of words together, we can cause damage to others. Therefore, why do we as a society accept the common use of some terms without question?

Forget Bowling a maiden over as just a description of an event that occurs in cricket. Look at it as a term that is used in our society, for that’s what it is. Then think about a literal translation of the meaning of the term … Bowling a maiden over. From the protagonist point of view: woman as object, against her will, attempt made, no score, virginity intact, keep trying until ‘score’ is made. Imagine if one of our politicians sprouted that term on the nightly news … they’d be rightly crucified in the cauldron of public opinion. Surely, in the cricket world, the term Bowling a scoreless over is a sufficiently accurate description of the event that had just occurred? Surely, the term Bowling a maiden over should be dumped by the Umpire as an example of an inappropriate term that has somehow survived from an earlier and unenlightened time?

Then there’s the violence of the language of cricket as sprouted by some media commentators of the game. We’ve got our foot on their neck. We are blowing them away. He/she has many weapons in his/her arsenal. His bouncers are going for the chest and chin. Finish them off. Intimidation is the key. That was a brutal shot to the body. The courage, the courage of it all. Bowl the bouncer like you mean it. Blast them out. Physical intimidation pays off. I thought this was a simple competitive game called cricket, I didn’t realise that it was a verbal extension of the brutality of war.

I don’t understand why we cannot admire the prowess and achievements of our sportspeople without bringing the language of war or violence into the whole deal.

Fair swish of the bat and why single out cricket do I hear you say, because other sports like League and others have long usurped the language of war with their ANZAC tests etc? Well, I agree with your bat swish, but it is because I love cricket more than those other games that my focus on these issues resides with it.

Anyway, it is Stumps, and time to leave the field, and I’ve bowled a couple of balls of contention. As I walk off there is one last thing I’d like to waft up into the higher reaches of media Cricketdom. Please, Channel 7, when you choose the members of your commentary team for tests, there is nothing wrong with hiring professional cricket commentators and gifted ex-players for their insights and all of that, nor would there be anything wrong with hiring professional comedians to send a bit of a laugh our way, but please move away from your current excruciating belief that your commentators can do the jobs of both, because they can’t!

Cricket is a wonderful game. It is evolving and morphing into all sorts of wonderful variations before our eyes, and at an accelerating pace. It teaches patience, it provides much joy to the viewer and to the player, and at much risk to life and limb I will state with full assurance that it is the greatest team game that has ever been played in modern Australia.

Like what we do at The AIMN? You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight. Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



