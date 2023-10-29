I’ve been having fun… without even having to think.

Thanks to Bard (Google’s AI tool), all the thinking was done for me. All I have to do is ask a question. About anybody. About anything.

I don’t professionally support AI as a lazy alternative to journalism, but for some fun at home, what’s the harm?

Moving along, I wanted to know more about that man of deep mystery, Peter Dutton, so I asked Bard.

Please note: A number of statements were incorrect, which proves that AI should not be taken seriously as a credible form of journalism.

First question:

Tell me bad things about Peter Dutton

Peter Dutton is a controversial Australian politician who has been criticized for a variety of reasons. Some of his most common criticisms include:

His hardline stance on immigration and asylum seekers. Dutton has been accused of dehumanizing and demonizing asylum seekers, and of making it more difficult for them to access protection in Australia. For example, he has been criticized for his use of offshore detention centers, which have been described as “torture camps” by some human rights groups.

His handling of the Robodebt scandal. As Minister for Human Services, Dutton was responsible for the Robodebt program, which wrongly accused thousands of Australians of owing money to the government. Dutton has been criticized for his slow response to the scandal and for failing to take responsibility for the program’s failings.

His attacks on the media and on public servants. Dutton has a history of attacking journalists and public servants who criticize him or his government. For example, he has accused journalists of being “biased” and “unpatriotic,” and he has threatened to sack public servants who leak information to the media.

His close ties to the fossil fuel industry. Dutton has been accused of putting the interests of the fossil fuel industry ahead of the interests of the Australian people. For example, he has been criticized for his support for the Adani coal mine, which is a major environmental threat.

In addition to these specific criticisms, Dutton has also been criticized for his overall political style. He is often seen as being arrogant, divisive, and lacking in compassion. His critics argue that he is not fit to be a leader, and that he is doing damage to Australia’s democracy.

It is important to note that these are just some of the criticisms that have been leveled against Peter Dutton. Not everyone agrees with these criticisms, and Dutton has his own supporters. However, it is clear that he is a polarizing figure, and that there are many Australians who have serious concerns about him.

In the interest of balance let’s see if he has a good side …

Tell me good things about Peter Dutton

He is seen as a strong leader. Dutton is a former police officer and has a reputation for being tough and decisive. His supporters believe that he is the kind of leader that Australia needs to deal with the challenges it faces, such as illegal immigration and terrorism.

He is a strong advocate for Australia’s national security. Dutton has a long history of working in national security, and he is considered to be an expert in this field. His supporters believe that he is the best person to keep Australia safe.

He is a fiscal conservative. Dutton believes in small government and low taxes. His supporters believe that he is the best person to manage the economy and keep Australia’s finances in order.

He is a social conservative. Dutton holds traditional views on issues such as marriage and family. His supporters believe that he is the best person to uphold Australian values. It is important to note that these are just some of the good things that people have said about Peter Dutton. He is a complex and controversial figure, and there are many Australians who have serious concerns about him. However, it is clear that he has his own supporters, who believe that he is a good leader and that he has the best interests of Australia at heart. In addition to the above, here are some other specific examples of Dutton’s achievements: As Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, Dutton oversaw the introduction of Operation Sovereign Borders, which has been credited with stopping the flow of illegal boat arrivals to Australia.

As Minister for Home Affairs, Dutton has been responsible for a number of counter-terrorism initiatives, including the introduction of the Australian Border Force and the National Security Legislation Amendment (Countering Violent Extremism) Act 2014.

Dutton is also a strong advocate for veterans and their families. He has been instrumental in a number of initiatives to support veterans, including the establishment of the Veterans’ Support and Advocacy Service and the introduction of the Veterans’ Affairs (Repatriation Benefits) Amendment Act 2016. Dutton’s supporters believe that he is a strong and effective leader who is committed to keeping Australia safe and prosperous. Gawd! What a load of rubbish. I found Bard much more obliging when I sought answers that supported my own opinions, so I asked:

Why is Peter Dutton so nasty?

There are a number of reasons why Peter Dutton is seen as a nasty politician. His critics point to his harsh rhetoric, his divisive policies, and his record of attacking his opponents.

One of the most common criticisms of Dutton is that he is too quick to use divisive language. He has been accused of using dog-whistle politics to appeal to his base, and of demonizing his opponents. For example, in 2019, he referred to climate activists as “anarchists” and “extremists.” He has also been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it a “divisive” organization.

Dutton’s policies are also seen as being divisive. He has been a strong supporter of policies such as boat turnbacks and offshore detention, which have been widely criticized by human rights groups. He has also been a strong advocate for lower taxes and less regulation, which has led to accusations that he is out of touch with the needs of ordinary Australians.

Finally, Dutton has a history of attacking his opponents. He has been known to use personal attacks and smear tactics against his rivals. For example, in 2019, he accused Labor leader Anthony Albanese of being a “faceless man” and a “puppet of the unions.” He has also been critical of the media, accusing them of being biased against him.

In conclusion, there are a number of reasons why Peter Dutton is seen as a nasty politician. His critics point to his harsh rhetoric, his divisive policies, and his record of attacking his opponents. It is important to note that these are just the views of his critics, and that Dutton also has a number of supporters who view him as a strong and decisive leader.

That’s more like it!

Well, that’s Peter Dutton done and dusted.

Time permitting, I could have more fun with Bard. Who’s next?

