Teachers are not babysitters
As the beginning of the new school year approaches, politicians, doctors and journalists are racing to tell us all that school must go back on time and stay open regardless.
They rightly talk about the effect that school closures have had on kids – none of us would disagree. It’s been a devastating time for all of us.
But the idea that, as we approach what will be a calamitous peak in infections, schools can carry on as normal is ludicrous.
SMH education editor, Jordan Baker, penned a piece today on “How to keep schools open in the age of Omicron.”
According to Jordan, who has patently never been employed as an educator, “schools will have to work out ways to operate with significantly fewer staff until the wave of disease peaks, and case numbers begin to fall.”
“Teachers, even those who are double vaccinated and boostered, are likely to fall ill (although the vaccination will protect most from severe illness) and this poses serious workforce issues for their bosses.”
This is not just some sort of esoteric issue for school principals to solve. You cannot open schools unless there are sufficient well teachers to staff them.
“In the United Kingdom, there have been predictions that around a quarter of teachers at any given school could be off sick or furloughed at once. NSW’s school system is already suffering a chronic shortage of casual teachers, so this could make operating schools difficult,” Jordan concedes.
Paediatrician and epidemiologist Fiona Russell says the education sector would, like all sectors, need a workforce plan.
“The UK has asked retired teachers to return. The Australian health sector is using medical students. If teachers have COVID but are asymptomatic, they could still deliver lessons remotely.”
That’s fab. Except retired teachers would presumably be older making them in the more vulnerable cohort for infection, and would be unlikely to have current ‘working with children’ accreditation. Trainee teachers, one or two years out of school themselves, cannot be expected to leave their studies to fill in for absent staff, and who is going to supervise students when infected teachers are delivering lessons remotely? Does she think the class will sit there nicely on their own listening to a talking head on a tv screen?
Russell’s colleague at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Professor Sharon Goldfeld, said children have “carried the can for adults. We’ve kept them away from school and childcare. Now that COVID is in the community, they can no longer carry the can for adults. Schools are the epicentre for children’s health, wellbeing and learning.”
Yup. But where is the concern for the teachers who look after your children every day? Where is the regard for their expertise? You can’t just drag people off the street to replace them if they get sick.
These non-education experts talk about “keeping cohorts together” to minimise the spread. Have they forgotten that a high school teacher’s cohort is everybody who does that subject? 150 different kids a day? They talk about combining classes like it’s no problemo. Do they understand how hard it is to teach maths to 30 adolescents? Make it 60, make it 100….and carry on?
We all want our kids to be back at school, learning and playing and doing all the normal kid stuff. But these are not normal times and teachers are not easily replaceable babysitters.
Thank you Kaye! Teachers are educators, not babysitters and carers. They work extremely hard to provide engaging, relevant, differentiated learning to an increasingly diverse and disengaged cohort of children who’s parents generally display at best disinterest, frequently disrespect and disregard for their children’s futures.
Teachers also deserve respect for the roles they have to play in dealing with children in need of support who are unable to have their needs met elsewhere. The constant mantra of ‘you should be able to deal with all students in your classes’, as more and more students are foisted on classes where they are unable to be properly supported and learn without extra staff and resources is self defeating. Not only do the students with needs not get what they need, teachers are frequently disempowered by constant disruptions, and frequent verbal and physical aggression, they have no ability or support to deal with. Hence more able students are not having their needs met, and becoming disengaged.
The huge funding cuts the LNP have made to public education over the past years have created a further ‘dumbing down’ of students in the public sector, almost as if there’s a form of social engineering occurring. Howard’s narrow and didactic ‘Australian Curriculum’ has not served Australian education well, but I’m sure he’s proud to have created a generation of voters dumb enough to believe in Morrison, Palmer, et al..
Oh dear Kaye Lee, you have opened a can of worms with this article. Scummo & Co are just discovering that failing to plan for any epidemic, this time COVID, results in social & economic chaos. Indeed, your former student colleague Toxic RAbbott cancelled the Working Group planning for epidemic control as an early ”cost saving” measure that demonstrated a certain anal gazing future strategy.
It has been ”common knowledge” among the DoE Senior Executive Service [those teachers who have escaped the chalk-face because they were unwilling to work in a Dickensian workplace so were prepared to join magic handshake clubs & lick the anal sphincters of like minded self-serving persons] that teachers are such gifted individuals they are able to teach anything once they have finished their teacher training.
Indeed, it is too common practice in too many schools, especially in hard-to-staff country schools, where trained English teachers are expected to teach woodwork, Social Science teachers can teach 4-Unit Mathematics and anybody can teach practical Agriculture.
However, this is another DoE myth, like female teachers are earning pin money to supplement their spouse’s regular job income, anybody can be a teacher, and a two year Teacher’s College Certificate & subsequent allocation to a remote bush one teacher school is the best learning experience for new young inexperienced teachers. In reality, this is the only way to get staff to work in those country places, and so, as the personal life experience of the SES members, it must be the best training for all new recruit teachers.
Many parents have been shocked to discover that teaching their own two, three or four kids is challenging and they want out. So pass the buck and further overload the underpaid poorly resourced public education sector because private schools are blackholes to throw money into while buying the votes of aspirational parents.
Perhaps the best policy opportunity for Scummo, who does not hold the chalk, is to blame the teachers who wanted to go to the football, and the teachers who holidayed in Hawaii during the bushfires and the Labor state governments who established the Commonwealth responsibility quarantine zones without adequate vaccine resources supply, distribution or planning by the Commonwealth.
Perhaps the optimal long term solution of this on-going disaster is to banish the Liarbral Nazional$ parties to obscurity at the next respective state & feral elections.