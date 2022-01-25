Tame’s Break With Protocol And Rossleigh’s Rum Rebellion Day Honours!

In an amazing break with protocol, Australian of The Year, Grace Tame did not curtsy and smile at the Prime Minister, leading to outrage from people such as James Paterson and Peter Van Onselen. What’s wrong with her? Morrison manages to smile, even when he’s announcing someone’s death?

Paterson wants her to hand back the Australian of The Year Honour. I don’t know how to break it to James but her term expires today so he seems about as out of touch as Barnaby’s people are not dying from Covid… oh wait, yes, I forgot comment.

Anyway, Peter Very Ordinary thought it worth a whole article where he suggested that if she didn’t like the Prime Minister that she needn’t have gone. Can we conclude from that statement that PVO must like the Prime Minister because he often goes places where Scott Morrison is?

Whatever, the whole incident where Grace shook the PM’s hand and didn’t smile has got people all abuzz and wondering if the next Australian of the Year will understand the protocols around kissing Morrison’s ring and genuflecting.

Whoever it is, I’d just like to say that I think they picked the wrong person. There are plenty of people who deserve it more than the person who gets it, so I’m really angry and I decided to start my own Australia Day awards. However, when I thought about it, I realised that it’s a controversial day and people would have been upset and wanted to know why I didn’t call it the Invasion Day Awards, Then others would have been talking about how they don’t want it to be Invasion Day and while we may have committed the odd genocide, can’t people just get on with things and pretend that racism is a thing of the past?

So, in an effort to please everyone and not take away from the awards themselves, I decided to call it Rum Rebellion Day Awards. And just to remind everyone who’s forgotten the Rum Rebellion occurred on the 26th January and people put the governor on a ship and sent him back to England.

I had a list of nominees which I created from the people whose public utterances I’ve liked throughout the year and I’ve settled on the following:

Ronni Salt for being more ahead of the game than every political journalist. She’s on Twitter.

Nadine Von Cohen for her articles in “The Guardian” and “The Shot”, but more importantly for her use of CAPITALS in every tweet as well as her refusal to use punctuation. She also does good work with refugees.

But the winner has to be Amy Remeikis for her refusal to just sit quietly and be polite to that POS PVO who has a tendency to take women on, but is surprisingly circumspect when it comes to males.

Amy, Nadine and Ronni you all get my order of Rum, with Amy getting the Rum Rebellion of the Year…

Yeah, it probably won’t take off, but it’s a whole lot better than watching everyone be polite and pretend that Morrison didn’t actually leave the best part of himself behind in Macdonald’s all those years ago!!

P.S. There’s been a bit of argy-bargy about the fact that Morrison could actually call a half-Senate election and hold off the House of Representatives until September with people saying that it’s not possible before conceding that, while it’s theoretically possible, it just won’t happen because it’s highly improbable and without precedent. Personally, I don’t think that it will happen, but when it comes to highly improbable and without precedent, I am wondering where these people were during the GFC… and pretty much every year since. At least in 2022 we’ve got back to the good old days where we can’t decide if we’re going to start a war with Russia or China but at least it’s someone predictable!

