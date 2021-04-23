Taking out the trash
I was prompted to start writing about politics when the spectre of the highly inadequate Tony Abbott as Prime Minister was first being seriously considered.
Having known Tony at university, it was completely unfathomable to me. We had always dismissed him as an inconsequential bovver boy, an overconfident loudmouth who spouted his indoctrinated views, a young man with anachronistic opinions and an overinflated sense of his own ability – a ‘second-grade footballer, third-rate academic and fourth-class politician.’
When the unthinkable happened, it didn’t take the country, or his own party, long to realise they had given the job to a man who wasn’t up to it, and Tony was disempowered. The people of Warringah then completed the disengagement.
Sadly, for all his high and mighty words, both before and after, Malcolm Turnbull turned out to be a Fizza, unable to lead a party that always viewed him with suspicion.
In part, that was his own fault. He, and subsequently Scott Morrison, intervened to ensure the preselection of nutters like Craig Kelly, Andrew Laming, and George Christensen.
These guys were not supported because of the great contribution they have made whilst in parliament. The politically expedient value of incumbency was put ahead of merit or the wishes of the local preselectors.
For different reasons, none of these three will be running for the Coalition in the next election. Good riddance.
But there is still work to do.
Peter Dutton has failed at every ministry he has been given. He is a plodder, a dull bully boy whose approach to everything is destructive. The negative reports about his administration from stakeholders, the ANAO, and his own departments, are endless.
And now they have given him defence.
This morning Dutton, the man now in charge of the guns, fired a shot at China on Channel 9.
“We’re not going to have our values compromised, we aren’t going to surrender our sovereignty,” the defence minister said as he admonished Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews for doing the wrong thing in signing the agreements with China which have now been abolished by the Federal government.
“He shouldn’t be entering into agreements that aren’t in our national interest,” says the man whose government allows our gas to be sold to overseas buyers far more cheaply than to the domestic market, the man whose government continues to subsidise fossil fuels and the technologies that will prolong their use.
And what of the Country Liberal Party’s decision to lease the Port of Darwin to a Chinese company for 99 years?
At the time, federal trade minister, Andrew Robb, was an enthusiastic supporter.
“Landbridge’s commitment to the growth of the Port of Darwin will be a huge spur to the development of Australia’s north, serving as a catalyst for the entry of major investment right across the port’s upstream supply chain in agriculture, resources and energy and economic infrastructure,” he told the Guardian in late 2015.
The day before the 2016 election, Robb accepted a job with Landbridge paying $880,000 a year.
Dutton also took aim at China for building up military bases in the region and launching cyber attacks – topics the intelligence, foreign affairs, diplomatic and defence communities have been at pains to deal with circumspectly.
Not Dutton, who launches straight in.
“All of that is not the actions of a friend… We need to make sure that yes, we’ve got an important trading relationship, but China and others need to understand that Australia is not going to be bullied. We are standing up for who we are. We’ve got very important diplomatic relations with many countries including China, but we aren’t going to be compromised by the principles of the Communist Party of China.”
Dutton apparently wants to look like a hawk but the reality is that he is an albatross around the neck of this country.
It’s time for the people of Dickson to ‘take out the trash‘ before this idiot, as he inevitably does, makes things worse.
Kangaroo Jack Kaye Lee Win Jeavons New England Cocky Kaye Lee Claudio Pompili Barry Thompson. Henry Rodrigues Henry Rodrigues Harry Lime Kangaroo Jack Sydney Dude Michael Taylor Williambtm
How does one approach an entire federal electorate, and explain that their subservience to Mr Potato Head is putting the entire country at risk of a Myanmar-like insurgency, led by people from every other electorate?
According to Crikey, “Members [of the Big Swinging Dick club} reportedly included Christopher Pyne, Steven Ciobo, Greg Hunt, Peter Dutton, Jamie Briggs, Mathias Cormann, Michael Keenan and Morrison.”
Five down, three to go.
https://www.crikey.com.au/2021/03/10/big-swinging-dicks-liberal-party/
Dutton might think he is the mouse that roared, but it a somewhat larger and more destructive rodent he apes. A bully who loves to throw his weight – political, not intellectual – around!
kl, Your description of RAbbott was far too generous; you excluded, short sighted, uncaring, incompent. unempathetic and treasonous. Yesterday I travelled past the Bolivia Hill Bridge (N NSW) for which Tony Windsor (independent) achieved Federal funding in 1993.
.
The town of Tenterfield NSW awaits the very necessary by-pass to protect their wandering aged residents crossing the New England Highway, that was also funded in 1983. Local Tenterfield info suggests that the Nazional$ have scheduled completing in the never-never.
.
These were the first two projects that RAbbott struck out before the 1983 election upon hearing that Tony Windsor was retired from politics by his family. Barnyard Joke (Nazional$) was reported as ‘laughing”. Be kind …
.
VOTE ANYONE BUT NAZIONAL$ IN EVERY REGIONAL ELECTORATE .
.
VOTE ANYONE BUT LIARBRALS IN CITY ELECTORATES
NEC,
I could write volumes about Tony but that would be giving him an importance he doesn’t deserve. As a snapshot, his rugby ‘career’ is allegorical to the man.
His father complained when Tony wasn’t chosen in the First XV at school – they didn’t change their mind. And it only took one game at Oxford for them to realise someone had exaggerated Tony’s prowess – he was dropped from the team. I was at the game when Tony threw ‘that’ punch – the one he later spoke of saying ‘sometimes you have to throw the first punch to be best and fairest ‘. The only reason Tony punched the guy was because he wasn’t good enough at football to outplay him. He punched Joe Hockey at training – he played for the same club. And when Tony was offered the opportunity to tour South Africa with a university rugby team during the apartheid ban when anyone with principles said no, he grabbed the chance and off he went.
He’s a self-serving, talentless fraud who would trade any principle for his own advancement/pleasure. He is hypocrisy personified.
kl, you nailed it
And a 5th rate boxer.
“We are not going to have our values compromised, we are not going to surrender our sovereignty ”
Except when we stand to make a profit on selling our national assets like port Darwin, or iron ore or sheep stations, or cattle export businesses or when we are inclined to bend our knees to the crinkled old bastard when he perceives he’s been maligned. The rules can be bent when there is a fair hired female au pair seeking employment where all others are pushed into a queue. We seek to appeal to the rednecks when we wish to attract a mob of ‘patriots’ to the cause.
Such defenders of our freedoms and upholders of our shining principles.
Barry Thompson…… and a tenth rate human being.
Morrison Wyatt McCormack Fletcher Frydenberg Birmingham Littleproud Ley Pitt Payne Tehan Dutton Price Chester Cash Hunt Reynolds Andrews Porter Taylor Robert Tudge Who,among this star studded,odious,compromised,incompetent and dishonest shower is worthy of our respect?
Think carefully,no second guesses.
So explain to me why conservatives continue to vote for them..
Do some scouting around at Goulburn you will find that some of Tony’s alleged sexual prowess may also not be up to his oft quoted high standards either.
Tony Abbott was very good for The AIMN (and Cafe Whispers, and I imagine just about every social media site). Of the hundreds of people or topics we’ve written about, Abbott always attracted the biggest crowd. People couldn’t get enough of him.
Morrison may be a far worse prime minister – and the bigger threat to our democracy – but he lacks (at this stage) the knuckle-dragging stupidity of Abbott.
We grew on the back of his knuckle-dragging stupidity.
Fraud has been perpetrated on the people of Australia.
How in hell could the Swinging Dicks (those already identified) qualify to become Federal government ministers of high rank and privilege?
No noticeable governance for the best interests of Australia’s people has since been identified from the day the L/NP party
were given the role of due care and the governance of all in Australia.
The second heinous action since 2013 had been perpetrated by Australia’s mainstream media proprietors not warning the people of the dangers portending by the aforementioned L/NP dipsticks.
Yet this insanity has continued from that period in 2013 through to the present day.
Thank you culpable mainstream media for permitting this shitbucket load of L/NP individuals to perpetuate their destruction upon Australia’s once proud ideals.