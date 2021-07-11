Sydney Mockdown: The Delta Variant Strikes
“Dear customers, if you are standing there reading this sign you are part of the problem. STAY THE FUCK HOME! Best, Sydney.” (Note on store front, Sydney, Twitter, July 10, 2021).
It is proving to be an unfolding nightmare. For a government that had been beaming with pride at their COVID contract tracing for months, insisting that people could live, consume and move about with freedom as health professionals wrapped themselves round the virus, the tune has changed. The Delta variant of the disease has proved viciously wily in Sydney, New South Wales. Admissions to intensive care units are growing. The first death has just been reported. The number of infections recorded on July 10: 50; the number the next day: 77.
Of concern are the numbers of people who were moving in the community during all or part of their infectious phase. Of the 50 reported cases on Saturday, 37 of those qualified. “That is the number we need to get down to as close as zero as possible,” stated an alarmed Premier Gladys Berejiklian. “The only conclusion we can draw from this is that things are going to get worse before they get better.”
The 11am press conferences are proving grim affairs tinged by panic. The questions asked are the same as those in other states in Australia where outbreaks took place. What are essential shopping items? How many people are permitted in your home? On each successive occasion, the Premier seemed panicked, even shrill. “Zero means zero!” she has stated at various points. “No visits!”
The most telling element behind the surge of cases is the blithe approach taken to the health orders by the citizenry of Australia’s largest city. This is understandable, given the erratic changes in Berejiklian’s approach to communicating health orders. With an almost manic insistence on keeping areas of the city open, she has confused rather than clarified, hoping that the virus might be contained within various local government areas (LGAs). Erin O’Leary, manager of a café in Newtown, noted in late June the distinct irony of having the front of her store in lockdown, and the back, not. Andrea Chapman, owner of a design store, had a few words of wisdom that might well be ringing in the ears of the Premier. “Sometimes you’ve just got to hit everyone hard and everyone sucks it up, then we can move on.”
The Premier has been the victim of her own success, telling Sydney residents and those in New South Wales that the state was that different from the rest of Australia. They were the “gold standard” to be emulated by all in terms of containing the pandemic. On June 1, the often fawning Herald Sun from the Murdoch press stable praised the Berejiklian government for getting everything right where its Victorian counterpart had failed. “One state is NSW, led by a competent woman who has displayed a sense of proportionality throughout the Covid crisis and has kept people safe while ensuring their livelihoods and liberties are not needlessly destroyed, the other is Victoria.”
Through that same month, as the Delta variant was starting to show heft, there was no reason to worry: sagacious Gladys had things under control, as did everybody else. Those in Sydney could use their highly attuned “common sense” and “make individual decisions based on their own circumstances.” On June 18, she cautioned against mass gatherings. “Unless you absolutely have to, our strong preference is that you do not engage in any activity.” Business owners were left to decide on how best to operate in the changing circumstances.
Even as the virus had harnessed itself and trotted through the city, the Premier resisted any reference to the “lockdown” term, opting for the softer, milder “stay-at-home” order. Lacking the necessary gravity to be persuaded, individuals moved about with liberty, dropping off children before heading to work, or continuing visits to family members.
Sounding at points comically maternal, Berejiklian has been telling those in Sydney to be honest about where they have been for reasons of contact tracing. Some accounts supplied to the tracers have been inaccurate. Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has admitted “having difficulty getting ahead of [transmission] chains”. “We haven’t got time to waste unpicking stories, going back, cross-checking and verifying.” Her advice: “It’s critical that [people] tell the truth the first time.”
Parties and gatherings are being held and a number of infringement notices have been handed out by police (167 of them on Friday alone). On social media, the hashtag “SydneyMockdown” is trending. The man behind Australia’s punchy response to combating the HIV/AIDS pandemic, Bill Bowtell, has been regular in his scathing assessments. “Nothing like lockdown lite. No outdoor mask mandate, retailing open and no kilometre radius restriction. Neither short nor sharp as in [Western Australia] or [Queensland].”
Yep. Nothing like lockdown lite. No outdoor mask mandate, retailing open and no kilometre radius restriction. Neither short nor sharp as in WA or Qld. This is not Gold Standard. So health, jobs disruption will drag on. @smh @FinancialReview @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/r9WbGYZxwq
— Bill Bowtell AO (@billbowtell) July 2, 2021
The haphazard approach to public health policy is also to be found in the government’s response to shopping and trading practices. The decision to keep non-essential shopping outlets open, including large retail centres ripe for transmission opportunities, has meant free movement of both people and the virus. Berejiklian “thinks people understand what is required”; a stricter enforcement of orders would produce unintentional “suffering” to those who “can’t access something they really need.” Simon Chapman, professor emeritus in public health at the University of Sydney, could only express his bemusement. “It’s not rocket science to show that a place with large numbers of people in it is going to be far more of a superspreading environment than a place with small numbers of people.”
Within the New South Wales cabinet are the business-as-usual types such as Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, who argued with colleagues that the lockdown should not be extended to July 16. He now concedes that the already extended lockdown may well have to move beyond this coming Friday.
Looking wistfully at vaccination rates in the United Kingdom and the United States, Perrottet has this message for those in his state: “We’ve got to get to a point where those who want to have a vaccine, get access to one. And at that point, we’ve got to open up our society, and have the freedoms that we had operating prior to the pandemic.” Few would demur from this; the problem lies in the former remark: access to vaccines. On that score, Australians continue to dream, supply continues to be short, and the federal government continues to bungle. Gold standards have, in the meantime, turned into rusted metal.
meanwhile the MSM continue to say nothing of the failure of the Berejiklian government’s mismanagement compared to the scathing treatment Labor governments received… for succeeding in instituting effective controls
shades of Ruby Princess mark II
Now, now … you know that the NSW Gladbags Liarbral Nazional$ COALition is doing its inadequate best to appear to be attempting to approach the problem of upsetting Scummo’s preferred strategy of having the COVID-19 pandemic run rampant through the Australian population, weeding out the aged, the infirm and the medically challenged to allow more government spending on their mates in the foreign owned multinational corporations that keep the entitled unelected political hacks in their air-conditioned offices sipping lattes while workers and unemployed Australian voters struggle to keep food on the family dinner table.
Opinion polls released this last week have Morrison’s approval plummeting, along with the government’s.
Yesterday. Laura Tingles writes …“the Prime Minister, after being absent from public view for most of the week, re-emerged on Friday in an early morning radio blitz to herald a new arrangement…”
She has to couch her language, I guess.
She could have written that ‘the PM, faced with mounting disapproval for his lies, evasions & utter incompetency, reacted as he he wont to do and did his usual pathetic disappearing act, probably to get on the piss and immerse himself in porn binges for distraction while dressed in his favourite Hawaiian shirt and sarong along with the floral lei he’d worn the last time his missus allowed him near her, only to finally rouse himself from his moribund state of irresponsibility after numerous pleas from his panicked colleagues – ‘boss, boss, you need to get back to work.. the fucking ship’s sinking!’ – and to hastily compose his latest page of bullshit and lies to be flung at the masses through his favoured medium of garbage radio shock-jock pronouncements. Meanwhile, the testing of the electorate continues to show their deepening despair that this idiot is allowed to continue in his present role.’
I would like to think all the LNP voters out there are watching all of this. Particularly LNP voters in Labor states. Watching how the Ruby Princess (gladbags) infected the country, how Scummo and Co and Murdoch publicly smashed and ridiculed Labor states for their actual lockdowns, how Scummo and Co lauded gold standard gladbags and her contact tracers, and of course how Scummo and Co and Murdoch have all gone into hiding now that the Delta Queen (gladbags) has completely lost control of her latest outbreak. With people dying, on ventilators, in ICU and infections seemingly out of control Delta Queen continues to resist a REAL lockdown. And of course in the background there is good ole Scummo flailing about like the incompetent idiot he is and still trying to play the blame game on the vaccine strollout, still announcing lies and obfuscation, disappearing again for a whole week and of course wasting more millions on a “flat as a tack” ad campaign to look like he is actually doing something.
I actually feel a little sorry for Gladys. She looks so alone up there in the spotlight. When Qld was in lockdown she was on the news every night berating our Premier. More often than not ScoMo was right there with her, also laying into Anastasia, and holding NSW (and Gladys) up as the Gold Standard State.
Now it is all falling apart and … where the bloody hell is he?
One must hope, against experience, that the slow and silly part of the Australian electorate will more and more see the P M, Mr. Scott, Loudgob-Bullshit as a menace, an enemy, a pest, a TRAITOR and a lazy idiot in failing his duties, for supply in vaccines, arrivals only of vaccinated people, old retirees homes, etc, quarantine, are federal responsibilities being ignored and abused by stupid liars. We have never ever had such filthy collusion in mediocrity and negligence, with bent foreign controlled media in cahoots, and an absolute turd back in as deputy P M, the hopeless Barnaby Beersandrootem. Where is the minster for HEALTH? Or is it for unnecessary sickness and DEATH?
Hmmmm, it looks like the Minister for Vacuous Announcements aka the bone-idle Sloth MorriSCAMMER has taken yet another runner to avoid being seen anywhere near his fallen “Golden” girl, sad-eyed Glad, and thereby trying (and failing) to avoid the catastrophic chaos and ensuing dysfunction of the once Golden Standard State’s fall from grace!
If there was an OLYMPIC GAMES for hollow, sanctimonious, yellow-bellied cowards, Morrison would get Gold, Silver and Bronze in EVERY event! He has been caught playing Hide and Seek for months now! Can’t hold a hose (during the worst bushfires in NSW in decades); Doesn’t have the balls to sack criminal predators like Porter, Taylor and Tudge and other appalling miscreants hiding away in his cabinet, completely f*ked up the vaccination roll-out and DESPITE being the undeserving recipient of the fifth highest political salary in the world, delegates 80% of his job to the States especially in relation to quarantining and organising an effective national vaccination program! Truly, Morrison is about as useless as a chocolate teapot!
