Stuff from way back when
Home-isolation … it’s come to this. I’m prepared to write about anything, even stuff I wouldn’t normally admit to. Such as:
When I was a kid on the farm on Kangaroo Island I’d do things that these days I wouldn’t do for any amount of money. Here’s my first example:
Playing Biggles in the scrub behind the milking shed was hard, hungry work. The good thing about a farm was that food was always within reach. Such as eggs. Raw eggs, that is.
How lucky was I that a few chooks used to lay eggs in the milking shed!
Yum, fresh raw eggs.
There’s a knack to drinking them. All that is needed is a sharp nail – never a problem finding them in any farm shed – and you prick a small hole in the ‘blunt’ end of the egg and a slightly larger one in the ‘sharp’ end of the egg. Wrapping your lips around the sharp end you then suck out all the contents.
Disgusted yet?
Have you ever seen a freshly laid egg? Before it has been cleaned? It’s quite evident that it was born from a chook’s bum! And I used to wrap my lips around the bloody thing … a thought now more disgusting than sucking out the raw contents.
(As an aside, we had an exercise in the army … groups of three with the two largest running a hundred metres carrying the smallest person on their shoulders. Further instructions were at the finish line. The smallest in my team thought it was rather funny that she had the easy job … until she saw the next instructions: eat a raw egg. While she was vomiting up said egg I thought to myself; “What’s so bad about eating a raw egg?”)
Back to the farm …
We were never short of roast lamb dinners, prime steak, the freshest of veggies, a big feed of yabbies from the river or fresh crayfish caught by a family friend. But the rest of the time we were stuck with Dad favourites: tripe, heart and kidney stew, ox tail soup, white pudding, black pudding, boiled cow tongues (a big tongue would feed a small family), and I’d even had possum stew and roast wallaby.
But the raw eggs I ate by choice. Dirty eggs, direct from the chicken’s bum. Which leads me to my next story …
It was always an exciting time for me when cousin Jenny from Adelaide would come and stay for the school holidays. We had 1500 acres to play on, dozens of scrubs to play in, a river to swim in – yet there’s one game we enjoyed the most …
The farm had an abundance of cow pats. Do you know how well a dry cow pat frisbees when thrown right? Jenny and I had hours of enjoyment chasing each other around the paddock frisbeeing cow pats at each other.
Splat! I sure could frisbee those cow pats around with pinpoint accuracy.
I can promise every reader that two things I no longer do are eat raw eggs or throw shit around!
Speaking of cows, we had one dairy cow who was the meanest thing born with four legs that God ever blew guts into. Her name was Trurio (as in “goodbye”). Trurio didn’t like me, and I didn’t like her.
One day I decided to let her know that I didn’t like her bad attitude, so I sneaked up behind her with football in hand and fired off a magnificent kick aimed and the part just below the tail. Bullseye. I then quickly scampered up the nearest tree when it was obvious that vengeance was sought.
I learned a valuable lesson that day: never kick a footy at an angry cow’s arse five hours before milking time. Unless, of course, you don’t mind sitting in a tree for five hours while a nasty piece of work with long horns waits below for whatever came first: milking time or when I fell out of the tree.
One more story, if I may, that you will never, ever hear of happening these days. Never.
Our area school was just outside of a town called Parndana: a population of about 150, boasting a general store and not much else. It didn’t even have a pub back in those days.
It was in 1967 (when I was in First Year) that our new Deputy Head Master, Mr Lloyd Bennett (who looked a cross between Skull Murphy and Brute Bernard – a fearful fellow) came into the classroom asking who the fastest runner was. We all pointed to Terry May, who was called by Mr Bennett to come forward.
Handing Terry some money he said; “I want you to run into town and buy me a packet of Craven A and hurry back as fast as you can.”
As Terry was about to dart off, a smiling Mr Bennett called out; “Terry, I want the cellophane left on the packet!”
Just another normal day at school, way back when.
Grumpy Geezer
Patricia
Anne Byam
Getting all nostalgic after reading that. Rather than reminisce about all that was wonderful growing up in the 50s and 60s I’ll simply add – Peter Stuyvesent schoolboy pack. 10 fags for, from memory, a bob. Never did me (cough, hack) any harm.
Brings back memories. My first school was a one room school where there were about 20 children, 5 of whom belonged to the teacher who taught every class from Grade 1 to 1st year high.
What a wonderful man Mr Bailey must have been.
I rode a horse, many miles, to school, but I was not the only one, half a dozen of us did. No being run to school in the car, our parents were far too busy with sheep and crops to take the time out to do that. Those who did not ride a horse to school, rode bikes, which I progressed to after a year of riding a horse. I still bear the scars of those first many miles (as it was in those days) learning to ride a bike, so much harder than a horse.
Our village consisted of one, one room school, one dilapidated post office, two churches. That was it, entertainment was a monthly dance held at various locations around the district where everyone went, no babysitters, and when we children were tired we crawled under the benches around the side of the church hall and went to sleep and the radio that we used to sit around and watch in the evening after all the work for the day was done.
Shearing time was work, work, work in the shearing shed. Where I got into trouble more than once for jumping up and down on the fleeces in the bins after they had been graded, sorted and trimmed, by hand.
Ah the good old days. Thank goodness they are gone. No TV, no air conditioning, open fires for heating, and a slow combustion stove for hot water and cooking, after I chopped my share of the wood, no dishwasher, no washing machine, my mother washed for the whole family in a wood fired copper, dragged the boiling clothes out with a long paddle and dumped them into cold rinse water then put them through the wringer.
I remember one Christmas Day where the whole family, except my mother who cooked a hot Christmas lunch for multitudes, spent most of the day cutting, stacking and loading wheat sheaves onto a truck because it looked like rain. I remember an Aunt, Uncle and cousins coming to stay for a holiday and my uncle spent the whole time on the tractor ploughing the paddocks to sow wheat. I think he enjoyed it, except when he got sun stroke and spend a couple of days in bed being very, very sick. No rushing off to the doctor, many miles away.
I remember my step father chasing me around the wide verandah of our house, I had obviously done something dreadful, and me flying off the edge of the verandah and up a very tall tree, where I stayed until dark when I felt it was safe to come down.
Thank you for this trip down memory lane. It was so very long ago and the world has changed unbelievably since I was a child in the 1950’s.
Oh Michael – you have hit so many memories … although not on your wonderful Kangaroo Island – but in Victoria not far from Eildon. Alexandra district.
I did not suck eggs ( there was an old saying “Go teach your grand mother to suck eggs” … which was our way of saying todays “eff off” I guess ?) Having had chickens and watching them stand up for the last push, then taking the newly laid very sticky and actually hot egg, was fascinating enough. The stickiness ( brilliant chooks ) as you would know, but perhaps others might not – is from the final coating of some kind of antiseptic, anti-bacterial, anti-something they cover the egg with to protect the chicken they all think they’ve just popped out.
I have drunk milk direct from the cow, but she was a nice girl – not like yours. And have eaten all those delights, including eel, but barring possum and wallaby. Kangaroo was a staple meat, and kanga tail soup. And those pressed cows tongues … nothing more delicious. Mum used to bung them under the kitchen table leg with saucer on top of the tongue bowl and boy, we wouldn’t have DARED to go near it. Just had to wait.
Thank you so much for a wonderful story, full of ‘way back when(s)’ I could so relate to.
You have made my day.