STOP THE LIES

In amongst all the white noise about per capita emissions and emissions…

Carbon Neutral by 2050 ... or earlier

By Dr John Töns  The Labor Party has announced its commitment to Australia becoming…

The long-term dangers of short-termism

One of the advantages of having to do repetitive domestic chores is…

The Media Loses Control (Of The Narrative)

The bias of the media, but particularly MSNBC, against Bernie Sanders has…

Inviting Discussion on the Federal LNP’s Hold on…

By Denis Bright  Legitimate focus on recent leadership instability within the federal National…

Scott Morrison can’t look Australians in the eye

There are multitudinous more deserving reasons why Scott Morrison might not want…

The Killing of Women and Children must stop

Via March Australia (or elsewhere if they cannot do it) I'm putting…

Comedy without art (part 14)

By Dr George Venturini  After a year of front pages filled with the…

«
»
Facebook

STOP THE LIES

In amongst all the white noise about per capita emissions and emissions intensity and peak years, there is only one relevant sentence in the latest Quarterly Update of Australia’s National Greenhouse Gas Inventory:

Australia’s annual emissions for the year to September 2019 are estimated to be 530.8 Mt CO2 -e. This figure is 1.0 per cent below emissions in the year to June 2000 (536.2 Mt CO2 -e).

That is nowhere near the Kyoto promise we made to reduce emissions by 5% on 2000 levels.

STOP THE LIES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Return to home page
Scroll Up
%d bloggers like this: