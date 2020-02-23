In amongst all the white noise about per capita emissions and emissions intensity and peak years, there is only one relevant sentence in the latest Quarterly Update of Australia’s National Greenhouse Gas Inventory:

Australia’s annual emissions for the year to September 2019 are estimated to be 530.8 Mt CO2 -e. This figure is 1.0 per cent below emissions in the year to June 2000 (536.2 Mt CO2 -e).

That is nowhere near the Kyoto promise we made to reduce emissions by 5% on 2000 levels.

STOP THE LIES

