State of EVs report: Aus makes progress with increased uptake but long road ahead

Electric Vehicle Council Media Release

EVs now represent nearly one in ten new light vehicle sales (9.5 per cent), a 150 per cent increase on 2022, according to the Electric Vehicle Council’s State of EVs report released today.

The report also forecasts new EV sales (BEV and PHEV) will reach at least 15-19 per cent in 2026, based on current EV policy in Australia.

The EVC has graded Australia’s states and territories on their EV policies with NSW now claiming the top spot (9/10), followed by the federal government and ACT (8/10), WA (7/10), QLD and Victoria (6/10), SA and Tasmania (5/10) and the NT (4/10).

The report also highlights that in Australia in 2024:

1. About 110,000 new EVs are expected to be sold this year – a major milestone for the Australian market

2. There are now 122 EV models, and more than 220 variants – a 50 per cent increase in variants compared to 2023

3. The number of fast and ultra-fast charging locations across Australia has nearly doubled within a year, surpassing 1,059 sites nationwide. At these locations there are more than 1,849 high power public chargers.

Electric Vehicle Council, Chief Scientist, Dr Jake Whitehead said: “2024 has been a year of steady growth for electric vehicle sales in Australia, with the country reaching an annual milestone of 100,000 BEV and PHEV sales before the year has ended.

“EVs now account for nearly one in ten new cars sold in Australia – that’s a 150 per cent increase in market share compared with 2022. It’s clear that a growing number of Australians are seeking cleaner, more efficient cars.

“This year’s gradual growth in EV sales and market share builds on the momentum of a blockbuster 2023, further driving the upward trend in BEV and PHEV adoption.

“By any measure, there are more EVs on our roads today than ever before and that is set to grow. The pace of this growth, however, will depend on the level of support from governments and industry.”

Electric Vehicle Council, Head of Legal, Policy and Advocacy, Aman Gaur said: “Australia has made progress, but it still faces a long road to match the EV adoption rates of other developed nations. And to meet climate targets we need more than 50 per cent of new car sales to be EVs by 2030. The New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES) will advance these bold yet essential goals but more action is needed.

“Governments should come back to the table and consider reintroducing and expanding reasonable purchase incentives to drive EV adoption to a critical mass, including support to purchase second-hand EVs.

“We also need stronger efforts from government, industry and other organisations to combat misinformation about EVs, which undermines public support and hinders the transition. Additionally, all levels of government must implement consistent policies to boost EV supply and remove barriers to electrifying transport.

“The expansion of our national charging network, with over 1,000 fast and ultra-fast locations, is driving EV sales growth. To maintain this momentum, governments must keep investing in public charging, including kerbside options, and explore solutions for Australians without off-street parking.

“With the right investments and policies, we can accelerate the EV transition, helping more Australians make the switch and supporting a sustainable future for all of us.”

