Speed is of the essence – Prime Minister!

I think an element of caution in relation to political decisions – because of economic implications – has been impressed too firmly into the ALP.

We are now in a situation where wasting time in terms of climate change decisions is the worst possible error.

Anyone who understands exponential growth will appreciate that, not only are many parts of the world now experiencing climate change to an unprecedented extent, as far as human history in concerned, but indicators point to the rate and frequency increasing inexorably, UNLESS we take really intense and increasing efforts to slow and reduce the rising temperatures produced by climate change.

We do NOT need a gas-led program.

We need to stop using gas, oil and coal – ASAP.

It is our only hope.

We have got to stop manufacturing plastics, unless they are recyclable and recycling is genuinely practised.

We have been persuaded of the conveniences of modern machinery, yet those of my generation who lived through WWII in Europe will vouch for the fact that preservation through re-use and recycling is actually quite acceptable when it increases the likelihood of surviving a catastrophe!

So – PLEASE Prime Minister – give strong support to rejecting fossil fuels as a danger to survival, rapidly encourage the use of electricity in all forms of transport, ensure that solar, storage batteries and all other readily available forms of renewable energy are installed as standard and as widely as possible.

We do not have rime for failing experiments like carbon capture and storage or nuclear power. We need to have made substantial changes before 2030 if we have even a faint hope of improving the hopes for our children.

I moved to Darwin at the beginning of 1971.

I know that temperatures are now significantly higher than when I arrived – not just 1˚C, either!

This is not an issue we can waste time discussing.

We have a multitude of scientists who are more than capable of developing plans that can be introduced as soon as possible.

We are surrounded by oceans, and any sailor will vouch for the power every wave can transmit.

Much of Australia enjoys many hours of sunshine.

Winds blow over the oceans as well as the land so, all told, we have an abundance of energy to harness.

And did we not want to create more jobs?

