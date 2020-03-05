Speaking of rorts…

Eleven days before the election last May, Scott Morrison announced $15 million…

Morality

Because my maternal grandfather was a Minister in the UK Church of…

Name that Tory: A Quiz

By Grumpy Geezer  The L/NP regime is hardly a model of diversity. It's…

Toilet Paper Blues: Coronavirus and Pandemic Pantries

Fears of imminent apocalypse tend to be midwives to absurdity. The stockpiling…

Who do you trust? Not you, FauxMo

When Scott Morrison launched the 2019 election campaign – six days before…

Another woman dead. What can we as a…

Somewhere around Australia, behind a closed door in one of our suburbs,…

Scott Morrison: The Man With A Plan But…

A short fiction to begin:Fred announces he's decided to go to Paris…

Daring to Kiss: Coronavirus and the Butterfly Effect

At some point, it seemed like a slow burner, gathering attention with…

«
»
Facebook

Speaking of rorts…

Eleven days before the election last May, Scott Morrison announced $15 million to extend a program to build regional study centres in country towns.

The project, Country Universities Centres, was initially proposed by Duncan Taylor, the brother of the federal energy minister, Angus Taylor, when Duncan’s wife, NSW Nationals state upper house MP Bronwyn Taylor, was parliamentary secretary to John Barilaro, the Nationals state leader and deputy premier.

Despite a cost-benefit analysis showing the project would be unlikely to deliver a positive benefit to the state, the NSW government handed over $16 million – $8 million in 2017-18 and another $8 million in 2019.  The grants were awarded without tender.

Bronwyn Taylor has insisted she had nothing to do with the grants yet emails have revealed she was informed about it minutes after the decision was made which caused NSW Labor to ask the pertinent question in Senate estimates:

“You said you had no involvement but you were informed three weeks before the grant is announced. If you weren’t lobbying and engaging behind the scenes why were you told about it?”

The CUCs had previously received $5.1m funding in 2018 from the federal government, including $830,000 for a centre in Goulburn in the seat of Hume, the seat of Angus Taylor, whose wife, Louise Clegg, is on the board of the Goulburn CUC.

In New South Wales the centres have been largely located in seats that coincidentally are under pressure from minor parties, like the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, or independents.

The $15 million handed over during the federal election campaign was for five new centres, only one of which had been decided upon at the time.  It just so happened to be in the seat of Indi where the Coalition were trying to wrest the seat back from the independents.

Once again, we see Coalition governments using public money to shore up their political fortunes and, once again, the Taylor family are the recipients of government largesse.

In fact, from the time Angus Taylor entered parliament in September 2013, companies & organisations the Taylor family have managed, directed or are directly associated with have benefited from over $93,515,673 in federal & state government funds.

It pays to have friends and relatives in high places.

8 comments

Login here Register here
  1. Ken

    Another case of the pigs with their snouts in the trough

  2. John Boyd

    A question is on what was the money spent?.My partner uses the local CUC, which is fine, but it is not much more than a glorified internet cafe. It is hard to see serious money spent there.

  3. Harry Lime

    Shameless thieves and liars,all of them.It has been all downhill since the Lying Rodent,culminating in the farrago of corruption we have now, and led by the most intransigent liar of all.

  4. Kaye Lee

    The centres “provide a study space, internet and computer access and links to lecturers online”. Yup, expensive internet cafes just about sums it up.

    “But a lack of transparency about the criteria used for locating them, combined with links to serving politicians, raise questions about whether they are being used to pork barrel in seats that the Coalition wants to hold or win back.”

  5. Kronomex

    It’s the old Sergeant Schultz catchphrase, “I know nothing, nothing!” Just think, we still have another couple of years of the now openly blatant corruption and bastardry that is the LNP. Dog help us if they can find some way to declare martial law.

  7. New England Cocky

    Perhaps somebody could look up Barnyard’s alleged claims against the Parliamentary Allowances Scheme to determine whether he has exceeded this achievement by his “$80 MILLION empty glass of water” mate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Return to home page
Scroll Up
%d bloggers like this: