Spare me your tears
A ‘tearful’ Scott Morrison took to the stage this morning to tell us how his daughters, his wife, and his mother are the centre of his life.
Yeah, we know. That’s how he began his election campaign – “Aren’t they fantastic? How good is Mum? How good is Jenny?”
So, aside from the fact that he has female relatives, why was Scotty upset?
“I acknowledge that many Australians, especially women, believe that I have not heard them, and that greatly distresses me.”
The tears were not for the victims and survivors of sexual assault. It very much sounded like the PM is finally realising that this could hurt him electorally.
“Now is not the time for me to run over whether as a Minister for immigration or a Treasurer, or a Minister for Social Services, the keen interest I have shown in these issues, I’m not going to do that today.”
Keen interest??? So interested that you did nothing about the complaints from female colleagues about bullying and harassment during your knifing of an elected Prime Minister? So interested that your staff and colleagues made sure not to tell you about two rape allegations so you could do your Sgt Schultz act?
“I have heard that women are overlooked, talked over, by men, whether it is in board rooms, meeting rooms, rooms, media conferences, cabinets, or anywhere else. Overlooked and treated like they have nothing valuable to contribute.”
Oh you’ve only ‘heard’ about that? Did you hear it from Julie Bishop?
Recalling incidents in 2013, where she was at one point the only woman in cabinet, Ms Bishop spoke of the difficulty of getting her voice heard in a room full of 18 men.
“People would be talking and then I would intervene to say something and there would be silence, and then they’d just keep on talking,” she said. “(Then) somebody would say precisely what I’d said and all the guys would say ‘gee that’s a great idea, why don’t we do that?’ And I’d think, didn’t I say that?”
Or perhaps you heard it from Anne Ruston who you wouldn’t even let answer a question directed to her about the culture in parliament.
Phil Coorey, journalist: “As a woman in government, your reflections on the culture inside, has it got better, worse or no change since the ‘bonk ban’?”
Ruston: “Well, Phil, the only thing that I can …”
Morrison: “How this ban is referred to I think is quite dismissive of the seriousness of the issue, Phil. And I would ask the media to stop referring to it in that way. We took it very seriously, and I think constantly referring to it in that way dismisses the seriousness of this issue. It’s a very serious issue. Thanks. Anne.”
Scotty has also heard about women “being belittled, women being diminished, and women being objectified. That is not OK.”
Perhaps he heard that from Pamela Anderson when she urged him to help Julian Assange.
“I’ve had plenty of mates who’ve asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort the issue out with Pamela Anderson,” smirked Scotty.
“You trivialised and laughed about the suffering of an Australian and his family. You followed it with smutty, unnecessary comments about a woman voicing her political opinion,” Ms Anderson wrote in response.
“Rather than making lewd suggestions about me, perhaps you should instead think about what you are going to say to millions of Australians when one of their own is marched in an orange jumpsuit to Guantanamo Bay — for publishing the truth.”
Scotty kept up his caring façade until it came to questions from the media.
When asked if he had “lost control of his staff”, Morrison reverted to type, attacking the journalist who had asked the question.
“You would be aware that in your own organisation that there is a person who has had a complaint made against them for harassment of a woman,” Mr Morrison told Sky News political editor Andrew Clennell, after being asked about parliamentary culture. “That matter is being pursued by your own HR department.”
“if anyone in this room wants to offer up the standards in their own work places as comparison, I would invite you to do so. You are free to make your criticisms and to stand on that pedestal but be careful.”
Ahhh, the old ‘glass houses’ attack – just like his warnings to Labor. Dob on us and see what happens.
The problem was it seems Scotty gave details of the alleged incident on national TV without gaining the consent of the woman who had made the complaint.
So much for respecting the agency and confidentiality of the complainant, the excuse used for the disgraceful handling/coverup of the Higgins case.
Spare me your tears about how unfairly you have been treated, Scott, Linda and Christian. It’s not about you.
‘Tears of a clown’
amazing how he has been briefed on an alleged sexual encounter in a news organisation toilet but was never apprised of the facts revolving around an alleged rape in the vicinity of his own office
surely this time the average voter will decline to be convinced by his faux tears, his confected outrage and his total lack of any sort of a plan to curtail such misogyny
Look, there are some issues at play here that we are not seeing. The problem is the liberal ideology isnt working.
Just think of all the policies they have introduced that affect women. Individually they are consistent with liberal ideology.
Collectively they add up to a big stick against women. They are not prepared to see things in a wholistic way, that requires planning. Again another liberal ideological failure, they dont do planning. Making every issue an ideological battlefield has created an empathy desert.
Liberals will always attract less highly intelligent women because liberal ideology is indefensible if you have a brain or any empathy.
Just look at the list of women in the liberal ranks who got there on ” merit”. You can start with Mirabella and end with Cash.
Maybe Bishop was the last great white hope, but really she had an empathy bypass a long time ago. She was happy to be one of the boys.
They need a 70% quota to change their ideology
Morrison has a one seat majority. Reynolds is gone, and now Porter will exit. That makes for a minority government. One that can be checked out any time. Morrison has just realised he may not have an option to delay an election and this issue is killing it.
Crocodile tears and mouthing platitudes isnt having the required effect, the noise is getting louder.
Again, he doesnt hold the hose and is quite prepared to let someone else worry about it. How can you go through life and not understand the basics?
Maybe his ” protected environment” , evangelical mob has something to do with molding him..
OH, for GOD’S SAKE, MorriSCUM – cry me a bloody river! You are about as sincere as a starving car salesman! Puhleeeease! If you think we are going to fall for your discredited, superficial and phoney crocodile tears a SECOND time after 8 years of non-stop, increasing corruption, rorting, lies, broken promises and now your total lack of concern over the sexual rape and harassment of women in your OWN parliament, THINK AGAIN! STOP PLAYING THE VICTIM, MORRISON! You know who the victims are? Ordinary, long-suffering Australians – including the gullible idiots who voted the worst, most depraved and self-serving pack of undemocratic misogynistic elitists into power!
As we comment here,the traducement of Parliament continues in Question and No Answer Time under the glorious auspices of a serial liar and a puppet Speaker. Insult to injury, all day, every day.The bubble must be at bursting point.
” … and that greatly distresses me.”
The only thing that distresses you, you lying, smirking, foetid, pustulent mountain of greed incorporated, is the increasing possibility of losing the position you are so unsuitable to hold.
Words aren’t enough. Tears don’t count. DO something that helps, for a change, instead of constantly making things worse for the most vulnerable.
Yeah, that’s wasted advice, I know.
I realise that the media is not too friendly towards the Labor party…\ understatement of the year i know\ ……. but if they cannot win the next election after almost 8 years of these criminals clowns and IQ challenged deviants then we will carry on being a one party Dictatorship run by fascists Imperial scum bags which is exactly what we have at the moment…
Well we ALL know Morriscum is just full of lies and obfuscation, and after putting so many out there, that he is now tripping over himself trying to remember them all and keep them all co-ordinated. All those Lieberal supporters in WA most certainly listened so lets all just hope the Federal supporters are doing the same thing so we can be rid of the most incompetent, corrupt and disgustingly grubby government in history.
The tears, like those of Porter, are for themselves living fear of loss of Parliamentary priviledges and probably the losses that they will suffer post politics at the hands of those to whom they have failed to deliver promised gains and favors.
The loss of ‘face’ in their failure to further advance the benefits to their cronies and donors despite all the underhand dealing and devious rorting.
There is no disgrace quite like the loss of respect of other members of the legalised mafia ‘mob’.
Watch for the next installment of Economic stimulus arriving in your bank account. Joshie is busy working on the antidote to Scummo;s dire straits with a unannounced surreptitious deposit in the dead of night. A few extra unsolicited dollars always works wonders with the voters. It happened 2 weeks ago with another $250 gift from Joshie. While Alan Joyce got $1.2b !!!!!
Doesn’t anyone wonder why Scummo’s polls still show he’s more popular than sliced bread ?
As for Scummo’s ‘tears’ , he should dab his eyes with a tissue and then wipe his arse with it. That way it will might do him some good.
In reply to: John OCallaghan …..March 23, 2021 at 4:18 pm
The problem is, betting on the Libs from the sewer winning the next election would ‘not’ be the biggest risk I’ve taken for a very long time.
Away from sites like this, there are so many people who ignore politics, for a whole variety of reasons. These are the people who tend to vote based on the, invariably Murdoch, headline they see when polling opens. Murdoch doesn’t have to sell papers for people to see the headlines.
News Corp have issued a statement saying Scotty is talking crap
https://twitter.com/kloussikian/status/1374238120779018240/photo/1
And the Telegraph published this
“In the wake of Tuesday’s explosive press conference, which saw the Prime Minister raise the issue of a human resources matter at News Corp, the company’s Executive Chairman, Michael Miller, sent Mr Morrison a forceful text expressing his disappointment about the reference to a sensitive, private matter.
It is understood that Mr Miller’s text strongly criticised the Prime Minister for choosing to raise a human resources allegation in the very public context of a media conference, especially as publicising such a complaint could undermine the confidence individuals have in coming forward to report allegations of misconduct and harassment without fearing that their privacy would be compromised.”
Simon Birmingham was asked what was the security breach that led to the sacking of Linda Reynold’s employee.
“Indeed, a staff member is entitled to be admitted to an office by security officers and I would in no way suggest the security officer did anything wrong in her decision making of allowing them access to the office.
But in relation to ministerial offices and sensitive ministerial offices.
There’s another level of protocols that exist and going in for non-work purposes, when intoxicated out of hours, constitutes absolutely a security breach managed by the ministerial office itself, which in this case, as it resulted in the termination of that employee.”
So if it was for going in to the office pissed and after hours, why wasn’t Brittany Higgins sacked as well?
The more these people say, the worse it gets.
Simon Birmingham could clear up any misunderstanding by simply producing the written documentation issued to all employees when they commence work in each ministerial office. Should be on file.
As for being intoxicated out of hours – one wonders what then are the designated hours of work? Can such employees therefore claim over-time?
The hole seems to get deeper – perhaps encouraging other disgruntled (former) employees to enter stage right. Simple Simon might yet become the sacrificial lamb
Good question, MN.
Senior public servants are on a salary, as opposed to a wage.
One of the downfalls of the salary was that you were on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So when can one have a drink?
Hypothetically, never. Also hypothetically, one could be slumped on his or her lounge chair at 2am drunk as a skunk and be called into work.
Public servants on a salary are only ever – As drunk as a lord.
Skunks tend to associate with those who inhabit other places and eat, drink and engage in fisticuffs at The Strangers Bar. At least here in the Sunshine State.
He’s really starting to get desperate…mm, aniseed jelly beans…now as his act starts to fall apart and the vile, venal, vain, venomous, vengeful, and vexing (noo…I’m having a V moment) Saint Scotty of the Marketing that hides just under the surface show through for all to see. He’s terrified that his leadership is, I think, completely cactus.
Oh yes, I almost forgot to mention that he’s, sickeningly, also beginning to portray himself as a victim. Can he go lower? Well…
Another day, another corrupt heap of shit….Just name the day morrison, so the country can at last get rid of you, your liberal party, and the crap that has gone on for as long as you have been in “government”. The joke is over…What do you think jen?
MN, in all my years in the public service I saw more incidents of politicians rolling up drunk for work than I did public servants.
But then again, the public service didn’t have Tony Abbott or Barnaby Joyce.
MT, even if you are a salaried APS employee, you would still have an agreed set of core work hours and days, so being called in without reasonable warning would be rare. I would expect that when parliament is sitting, or when committees are being run the staffers would be on call – but they would know that.
This Pile of Shit the P M, a pustular Moron, a Poxed Mentality, a Putrid Misfit, is incapable of real tears surely, the deluded yet blessed and saved and raised up are always confident of superiority in their fantasy world that never existed, leaving them to do what they effing well like in perverted and corrupted mentality. It is a shit way to behave, the superstitious position. But, with a wife from Darlinghurst road, a horse from the knacker’s yard and a car from John L motors, one could be KING in one’s own tiny mind. If only the nation could be relieved from the thieving, lying, distorting conservative scourge on us all, this POX of political perverts in the conservative club of cast off foreskin rebuilds.
Drinking to the point of incapacitation seems to be rife amongst politicians in many Governments around the world.
Many of their staff, advisers etc. seem to be quite aware that they must remain sane and sober in order to keep the boss out of being a danger to him/herself.
” Newscorp have released a statement saying Scotty is talking crap”.
Sorry, this anything but helps.
The best we can surmise is a “pot/kettle black”.
Since NEITHER party EVER tells ANY truth on ANY occasion, ON PRINCIPLE, from whence should we start from here as to
our further inquiries?
“Ohhh,
What a tangled web we weave,
When first we practice
to deceive”.
Robert Burns, Scottish poet.
Ricky, it is rare.
The last time I can recall was during the Queensland floods almost a decade ago. Gillard called the troops into action immediately. We had people in our department who were sleeping in the office at night: working from the time they woke up until they dropped around midnight.
DrakeN,apparently some of the staffers were out on the piss and missed the memo.I’m quite chuffed watching the facade of the fraud Morrison and his temple of delusion slowly sink into the stinking swamp of their own creation.I don’t know if there is a God,but she’s surely got a wicked sense of humour.
And Phil,you made me think of a post politics career for the Liar….A holy car franchise selling exclusively for Horizon Finance and Loan.White shoes and gold bling included,all lies forgiven (see:terms and conditions.)
When will the media learn to jump on any politician using the false equivalency defence?
They are bad too so that makes us good?
You know an eye for an eye leaves everyone blind.
I once watched a mother whose youngest daughter was the same age (and friends with) my eldest daughter.
She was dressing down her middle daughter when the eldest (late teens) interjected.
Sharp as a whip she turned and said “Lizzy this has nothing to do with you!”
That’s what Morrison needs. More being dismissed when he tries to change the focus away from his dubious practices. Wipe away that smirk. “This isn’t about me Prime Minister. It’s about you!”
Hold his feet to the fire.
The other thing, apart from the deliberate misleading of Parliament by the PM involving Gaetjens surreptitious spiking of his own inquiry, is the faux amazement from all and sundry that preppies are infantile wankers and that rent boys are brought into Parliament for the predilections even of cabinet ministers.
But really the Marketing Man and the Clennell Web locked in a title 15 rounder for the World Fibbing championship definitely adds colour.
Also, funny TV presenters seem to exclude the rest of us when it comes to outrage at the government, to suggest women are the only people with enough brains to be offended, is a puzzling, even divisive misjudgement as to the perceptions of the rest of us and on so many different levels
……
Harry Lime also raises a relevant issue.
When the entire population of Parliament is on a seemingly constant alcohol binge at taxpayer’s expense, when does any work get done when they are all either inebriated or hungover.