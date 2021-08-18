Sometimes you wonder if the government gives a damn
I’m in the middle of a dilemma. A very worrying one, actually.
My rural Victorian city has been lucky – full credit to our townsfolk and the tough measures from our state government – in that COVID-19 has not yet pierced our invisible walls. Nonetheless, I am very keen to be vaccinated.
But there was a problem. AstraZeneca, which you have probably read, has been related to clotting deaths. The chances of dying from AZ clotting is infinitely small, but unfortunately, because of a hereditary condition (which I won’t go into), my doctor said that I’m one of that infinitely small number who is definitely at risk.
Naturally she wants me to be vaccinated, so her advice was to stay safe until Pfizer became available (which at that point, was not far away).
When Pfizer was available, I was in that age group – the wrong side of 60 – that could not have access to it.
Concerned, I wrote to Minister Hunt asking for an explanation of why – based on my condition and my doctor’s advice – I could not have access to Pfizer.
A few weeks later I received a polite two-page reply from the Department of Health telling me of the wonderful job the Federal Government was doing in response to the pandemic, and concluded that whilst they could not comment on my own condition, that if I had any concerns then I should consult my GP.
That last bit was rather odd, I thought, as I had consulted my GP… which was the reason I contacted Minister Hunt in the first place.
To satisfy myself about AstraZeneca – ie, whether it was safe for me – I sought a second opinion (same clinic, different doctor). After looking at my medical records, her advice was the same: AstraZeneca was too great a risk and she would be seeking approval for me to have Pfizer, as of course, she wanted me vaccinated.
She was unable to get that approval.
Nobody, it seems, gives a damn.
You can imagine how distressing this is; the constant government appeal to go get vaccinated yet I am not allowed to obtain the only vaccine currently available that has been recommended as suitable for me. Surely a mechanism might be available for those whose GPs do not recommend AstraZeneca in order that I might be vaccinated.
Ho hum Michael, just another example of how a government department is only as good as its minister, and in this case that is NOT a very high standard. Obviously eight (8) years of Liarbral ideological interference in the proper administration of Australia has left the shredded APS with only private school boys & girls intent on garnering their personal mouthful from the public funds trough rather than the necessary leadership skill required to run a large organisation.
It is a little bit like the Front Door Gestapo Security Guard at a Canberra Hospital who on his own authority excludes the spouse with an exemption certificate allowing entry despite Lockdown Rules, of a quadriplegic friend suffering huge medical problems requiring considerable personal care.
It is very sad when the level of unskilling preferred for Liarbral and Nazional$ politicians becomes the preferred standard in the business workplace.
I’m in much the same boat Michael, though fortunately for me my bush rural lifestyle is already mostly self isolated.
Due to past medical conditions I too have been advised by my GP not to have the AZ jab, but to have the Pfizer vaccine.
When will it be available? He doesn’t know. Ha ha ha, don’t hold your breath, may as well ask how long is a piece of string.
Just got to tough it out now, as for sure this liberal government for all it’s rhetoric doesn’t really give a rat’s arse for anyone.
The wrong side of 60, lol, it’s all now contradictory bullshit about age, when it suits this bs government’s changing narrative.
Because this bs government opted for the cheaper AZ, put all the eggs in one basket, we all suffer the L/NP incompetence!
Morrison’s penny pinching fucked up the original purchase of 40 millions doses of Pfizer, landing all Australians in this mess.
Moderna is on the horizon now and that may be a viable option.
Who really knows anything anymore. SNAFU & FUBAR!
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-09/moderna-vaccine-australia-approval-who-can-access/100361930
As usual the L/NP federal government is yet to set any eligibility requirements for it. Morrison, FFS, as usual has no plan.
Michael and BB….. Sorry to hear about your predicament. Another example of this vicious uncaring bunch of nincompoops. Anyone wondering why Scummo had his much publicised Pfizer shot earlier on. I’ll even bet his family and his close personal friends and acquaintainces have all taken the Pfizer shot.
Always look after No 1. The rules these creeps live by.
May I recommend 7.30 ?
Or maybe try another tack by contacting a journo with a heart?
You could give it a go!
I do know of people who have had the Pfizer via their GP and booking it.
My thoughts are with you Michael.
I was nervous, given I have interstitial lung disease and was undergoing chemotherapy and living on a cocktail of other meds, but I went to see my GP for scripts and she organised the jab on the spot before I had a chance to consult my question list.
It was AZ. I had zero reaction to it so now I question if all the immunosuppression has overridden the vaccine.
I hope you can get Pfizer. Your life is too important to be lost by the incompetence you have pointed out via this group.
I myself have no doubts: this government really doesn’t give a damn. Never have, never will, They simply don’t care. (Not quite true, they “care” enough sometimes to be actively malicious ands cruel.) They are an affront to every possible notion of common decency, and in upholding the public good.
I’m sorry to hear about your medical condition that has increased the chance of an adverse reaction to AZ. But this government is only keen on puffery and photo-ops, and as far as I can tell, not one thing more.
@Micheal Taylor& BB; I noted on my applicatin that I preferred Pfizer to AZ due to medical condition. The local hospital rang and almost apologetically offered Pfizer … and I gratefully accepted. Good luck!! Keep pestering them.
The only time the LNP really gives any kind of damn is two minutes after an election is called and that’s when the peasants become people and are suddenly the most important thing in the whole wide world.
you can bet your life that EVERY LNP MP and families have had the jab, probably Pfizer, even their children.
But they’re special didn’t you know ? Essential workers, absolutely cannot do without them .
The wrong side of…….
Doesn’t that apply to anyone who isn’t “The Guvvm’nt”?
I too am thankfull that the Mexican junta has taken a tough stance. (I wish that a curfew had come earlier with this latest lockdown)
I am in a similar situation myself, but after consultations with several doctors I made the decision to get AZ when I could, because contracting covid was a far higher likelihood than complications from the vacine, and the virus would probably kill me, if not leave me far worse off than I am already. I am annoyed to the point of violence that I keep having my second dose delayed, and that I have no access to Phizer, and that since the ever worsening situation in NSW has seen the Nation’s already thin supplies of the good oil sent to the harbour city. I would understand, if it was a cure, but it isn’t, so vaccinating furiously vhile the virus rages unchecked is just madness, and condemning the rest of Australia’s population to further danger and difficulties.
To everyone at AIMN
Keep your heads down, your loved ones close, and your beer glasses full.
Stay Safe Australia.
Good Luck NSW. You are going to need it.
The Falcons are back.
A little bit of joy in a cold dark world.
I wonder about people who wonder if the government gives a damn. That was something I figured out in primary school.
The simple fact that scummo organised to have AZ manufactured in Australia, by a company with strong Lieberal ties and Lieberal investment (shares), rather than waste his time on a more effective and expensive vaccine pretty much says it all. Political motivations came first before humane ones.