(Some of) the lies from Scott Morrison since he became Prime Minister
By Shane Crocker
A person could grow very weary trying to keep up with Scott Morrison’s lies. Below is a section of his falsehoods, which by no means is an exhaustive list and some of them you no doubt know, while others may be new to you. Either way, there are many more out there.
September 3, 2018: Told Melbourne radio station 3AW that homosexuality is a choice and that he supports conversion therapy.
October 10, 2018: Told Melbourne radio station 3AW that schools have a right to expel homosexual students and fire homosexual teachers, and that hospitals have the right to fire homosexual doctors and nurses.
October 10, 2018: Lied when he promised to introduce legislation to protect LGBTIQ+ students. (Note: this was the same day he told Melbourne radio station 3AW that schools have a right to expel homosexual students.)
December 12, 2018: Lied when he promised to create a new federal level anti-corruption and integrity commission based on New South Wales’ ICAC. No progress has been made in the three years since because he had no intention of following up on the 2018 promise.
April 7, 2019: Lied about electric vehicles when he said:
“[An electric vehicle] won’t tow your trailer. It’s not going to tow your boat. It’s not going to get you out to your favourite camping spot with your family. Shorten wants to end the Australian weekend.”
December 10, 2019: Refused to allow volunteer fire-fighters to be paid or compensated with tax breaks. He further alienated the fire-fighters by saying they “want to be out there“.
December 16 to December 21, 2019: Went on an unannounced holiday to Hawaii during the bushfire disaster. Instructed the Office of the Prime Minister to falsely tell the media that he wasn’t in Hawaii.
January 6, 2020: Announced a $2 billion fund for bushfire disaster recovery. Nearly two years later most of the relief money has yet to be distributed to the bushfire victims.
March 12, 2020: Dismissed the announcement by the World Health Organisation of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, saying on Twitter, “I’m going to the footy this weekend & I’m looking forward to it…& I encourage you to, unless you’re ill.”
A timeline about “going to the footy” 🏉👇🏻
1. Thursday March 12: PM Morrison “I'm going to the footy this weekend & I'm looking forward to it…& I encourage you to, unless you're ill…” pic.twitter.com/5fSNELRywZ
— Justin Stevens (@_JustinStevens_) March 13, 2020
May 11, 2020: Said, “It’s a free country” in response to the violent anti-lockdown protest on the steps of Victoria’s Parliament House in Melbourne. He gave support to the protesters two more times; on November 12 and November 19, 2021.
"It's a free country." @ScottMorrisonMP asked about the protests on the weekend. #auspol pic.twitter.com/peKniCKNzB
— David Marler (@Qldaah) May 11, 2020
August 19, 2020: Lied when he said:
“Australians will be among the first in the world to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves successful, through an agreement between the Australian Government and UK-based drug company AstraZeneca.”
There was no agreement.
October 22, 2020, March 31, 2021, Apr 24, 2021, June 22, 2021: Lied and exaggerated four times, between October 2020 and June 2021, about the number of Australians who have received the COVID-19 vaccine saying; “everything is on track”.
November 4, 2020: Lied when he said; “Our strategy puts Australia at the head of the queue.” The UK and the US started vaccinating their populations a month before Australia. In the UK half of all adults had their first jab before any vaccinations started in Australia.
February 23, 2021: Undermined former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins allegation of rape by saying she is “confused”.
March 11 2021, March 14 2021, March 31 2021, July 21, 2021: Mishandled the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program, saying three times in March “It’s not a race”.
July 9, 2021: Lied when he said Australia is leading the world in the vaccination rate. In fact Australia is rated last among the 38 OECD nations for vaccinations (Iceland is Number 1.)
August 30, 2021: Lied when he said all the problems with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout had been “overcome” when several states still couldn’t get supplies of the vaccine.
August 31, 2021: Refused to strengthen laws to protect women from sexual harassment and sexual violence.
October 31, 2021: Lied to the President of France about the French contract to build submarines for Australia.
October 26, 2021: Lied when he told a press conference saying Australia would be taking a net zero emissions target to the COP26 in Glasgow.
October 31, 2021: Lied to the President of the USA when he told President Biden that he told President Macron about terminating the submarine contract much earlier than he really did.
November 2, 2021: Leaked private text messages between himself and French President Emmanuel Macron for domestic political points.
November 10, 2021: Announces the Australian government will do nothing to reduce greenhouse emissions:
“We believe climate change will ultimately be solved by ‘can do’ capitalism; not ‘don’t do’ governments seeking to control people’s lives and tell them what to do.”
November 11, 2021: Lied when he said he’d never said anything negative about electric vehicles.
November 12, 2021: Says; “I’ve never told a lie in public life. I don’t believe I have, no.”
November 12, 2021: Sends mixed messages by giving comfort to the extremists involved in the violent anti-vaccination protests in Melbourne by saying “I understand people’s frustrations.” This was actually the second time he gave tacit support to violent demonstrations. The first time was on June 12, 2020 when he said, “It’s a free country.”
November 13, 2021: For the second time in a week he equivocated over the violent protests in Melbourne. He said he didn’t have sympathy for the violent protests but that he had sympathy for their cause. Asked if he had sympathy for the protesters, Mr Morrison said he did have sympathy for those who have had a “gutful of government’s telling them what to do”. This was after he said; “My message couldn’t be clearer.”
November 18, 2021: At a photo-op at a NSW brewery, he made a sexist and racist joke about “an Irish girl in a brewery.” It made the news at Irish on-line news site, Independent.ie. Scott Morison has now upset the Irish. They are not amused.
November 22, 2021: Lied about telling the Federal Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese where he went during the 2019 bushfire disaster.
November 25, 2021: Blocked debate on the creation of a federal integrity corruption commission despite making a promise in 2018 to set up a federal version of ICAC.
November 26, 2021: Refuses to guarantee teachers and students won’t be expelled and sacked if the Religious Freedom legislation is passed. Said that the legislation will be “reviewed” in 2023 despite promising gay students will be protected by legislation by Christmas 2018.
That’s just a collection of his many lies. I’m sure there will be more to come, and we should call him out for every one of them.
Please note: I would never use the term “homosexual” myself. The term is anachronistic and quite a put down. I was quoting what Scott Morrison actually said. Scott Morrison just says “homosexual” in preference to LGBTQI+. He’s an Evangelical Christian. To the Evangelicals “homosexuality” is an unforgivable sin. He also says it’s a “lifestyle choice”. He voted against the Sep 19, 2012 Marriage Amendment Bill 2012. He also voted against bills that would have legalised marriage equality in 2008 and twice in 2010. He hates gays. Use of the term “homosexual” is an affront in 2021 but I won’t soften what he said.
The life of a fantasising liar is hopelessly distorted, basically a total cellular drenching of superstitious shit, bearing no relation to the observable world. Completely immersed in comforting lies and falsehoods , the fantasising fraud is a truth and decency pervert, far beyond an imaginary and derogatory “homosexual” of the honest spirit. Morrison is saturated filth, total distorted fabrication, culturally indecent, a moral vacuum, a desert of ethics, a sahara of negative nonsense, a huge Skinful of Sour Shit, as a manifestation of a conservative man of some garbage beliefs in a synthetic church of exploitation and reduction. P M., meaning Pustular Misfit.
Well done Shane. For a PM who doesn’t tell lies, he has certainly told a few. There are a few I can add to my list.
As parliament finishes for 2021 and we all go off to try to celebrate Christmas in our own way or not at l – I’d just like to share my view that given the last two years of Morrison as Prime Minister he has become even worse than Howard ever was.
There is no core to the fake ‘man’ that is #DodgyScott – it is a hollowed out, inhumane ideologically driven husk that currently occupies the Lodge – the open and arrogant immorality, genuine cruelty displayed by this sorry excuse for a man needs to have him face not just electoral accountability – but investigation by a legislated Federal ICAC.
The toxicity will reach fever pitch in the lead up to the next Federal election as his minders and party machine throw everything they have at any remnant sense of common decency, democracy, and social cohesion.
I hope you’re all prepared for what is incoming – because this religious hypocrite will cause even more damage as he attempts to cling to power.
Great article Shane.
Here is another great Australian government lie regarding methane emissions.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-03/satellites-are-challenging-australias-coal-mining-industry/100663676
There is only one way to react to this creature. Continuous utter contempt. He is a stain on this country and its people. As he and his co-religionists are prone to say to others, begone Satan, you miserable SOB and take your filthy rabble with you.
And to those who still approve of him, open your eyes, your hearts and your minds.
May 12, 2019: We have handed down – well done Josh and the entire ERC team – the first Budget surplus in more than a decade, back in the black.
https://electionspeeches.moadoph.gov.au/speeches/2019-scott-morrison
Same speech: We have saved the Great Barrier Reef – well done to Greg Hunt particularly on his work when he was Environment Minister – taking it off the endangered list.
And the day after Tudge blows up in his face there is the announcement, magically, that:
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/nsw-liberals-impose-target-for-female-candidates-in-upcoming-federal-election-20211202-p59e3c.html?ref=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_source=rss_feed
My favourite part: “However, the target only applies to the 2022 federal election, due to be held by mid-May. The party executive would have to make a further decision if it wants a similar target in future.” Makes you want to vomit!
Needed a laugh after that, so went and watched –
Well researched, Shane. Good stuff.
Well done Shane et al. My favourite is ”November 12, 2021: Says; “I’ve never told a lie in public life. I don’t believe I have, no.”
But I am tired of complaining about the MSM ignoring the too obvious facts that Scummo & the COALition are unfit for purpose.
.
At every election:
.
VOTE ANYONE BUT LIARBRALS IN CITY ELECTORATES
.
VOTE CREDIBLE INDEPENDENT OR SFF IN COUTRY ELECTORATES &
.
VOTE BELOW THE LINE FOR MY CHOICE OF CANDIDATES IN MY ORDER OF PREFERNCE
.
and we may just save Australia democracy for our kids.
A lie a day keeps the morals away?
Conversely, I started to write a post citing examples of when Morrison told the truth.
I haven’t progressed very far. It’s not from my lack of effort.
Roswell,
I actually looked up the legislation that has passed looking for some sort of legacy like the NDIS or the NBN or gun laws or marriage equality or Indigenous recognition and reconciliation……..I found nothing.
Over in WA, the nationals have stood down one of their MP’s, possibly one of three or four or five that they have, on allegations of child sexual assault.
Another day, another coalition criminal being forced out from under his rock.
Liars, misogynists, rapists, fornicators, child exploiterers. And they can all be seen in church on sundays. If one wishes to see them.
The WA nats MP is James Hayward.
Henry, don’t forget the “seat sniffer”. They’re vile creatures.
Kaye, in 2007 after Rudd’s win the parliamentary team from our department were blown away by how well-prepared Labor were to govern.
Fast forward to 2013 and the election win to Abbott. Strolling around Canberra Carol and I were puzzled to see so many of my former colleagues sitting around in coffee shops. I asked a former boss what the story was. The answer? “We’ve got nothing to do.”
Michael, the coalition is bursting at the seams with creeps. The ‘seat sniffer’ as I recall, was Troy Buswell.
Another li…I mean “incorrect assumption,” from the Liar in Chief.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/dec/03/liberal-senator-alex-antic-taken-into-sa-hotel-quarantine-and-denies-misleading-pm-on-vaccination
Ah, thank you, Henry. That’s him.
All heil The Liar From The Shire, the Pusillanimous Motherfucker, an honourable member, so we’re told, a rotten creature voted in by us, once again our own worst enemies, ourselves. Hear scotty lie, lie scotty lie. Praise the lord, scotty has risen, the anointed one, the messiah from the shire, the jerk with a smirk, the tip of the pustule, all rotten to the core, all deserving extreme karmic intervention. How I hate you, scotty, let me count the ways . . .