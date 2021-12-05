So, who’s the boofhead, actually?
While it may be fair for us, the hoi polloi, to address insults to our politicians because they are unequal to our expectations, it is not so, for those politicians to do the same to each other.
We have heard the insult “boofhead” from the leader of the Opposition, Mr Anthony Albanese. It’s not pretty, it’s not clever, it’s not professional, it’s not parliamentary and it’s certainly not an utterance that should come out of the mouth of a mature man. It is puerile and it is a sign of someone who is neither intellectually nor psychologically ready to be a leader of anything, let alone of a Democratic Parliament that may govern a country. It is ungoverned speech.
It is an utterance more fitting to Trump, am erstwhile leader of another country, geographically if not effectively, far, far away. But no, this utterance has been made here, in Australia by Mr Anthony Albanese, the head of the ALP, one of the major political parties, the Opposition, in fact; and Oppositions, to my way of thinking, are far more important than the prevailing Party or, as it happens here, the Coalition of two parties who presently occupy the throne of Government. The Oppositions is there to prevent the Government from behaving too outrageously anti-democratically, too oppressively, too unwisely or by being too steeped in corruption; and to state alternative, humanitarian and just policies. Shouting childish insults at their opponents is not part of their job description, as it neither is in any workplace of a civilised nation, where the consequences could be severe.
Yet this insulting outburst has been applauded, praised and repeatedly discussed on social, as well as main media as if it is something that enhances the character trait of Mr Albanese, current head of the ALP, the expectant winners of the coming elections. Expectant, at least by the rusted-on devotees of the ALP and of those whose devotion pivoted from an adherence to conservative values to a fierce need to shed themselves of the liars, the sexual predators, the bullies and the misogynists who litter so much the “broad church” of the LNP that it has become nothing less than a moral sewer.
The word “character” is a Greek word, going back to ancient times and its meaning is to “etch into” not cut through the surface, to draw a deep line. A Greek today would recognise the word χαράζω (charazo) the verb for slicing a line into the body of something, in this case, the soul. When Martin Luther King Jr made his “I have a dream” speech, he used the phrase “the contents of the character” with which he meant “by the cut of a man’s soul.”
What we do and what we say are etched into our soul and make up our soul, our character.
And so we now see the cut of Mr Albanese’s soul and we sense that it does not make for an impressive candidate for leadership.
Aristotle, Plato’s young student, said two profound things regarding this matter: Man is by Nature, a political being and Just because a man is good, it doesn’t mean he is a good citizen, both reminding us that by Nature we are social beings, needing each other to grow well and that we have a duty to our country, to the collective a duty which far outweighs that to our singular self. We are all, whether we like or nor, members of a polis, a country.
And, had Plato been alive today, he too would shake his head and point his bony finger at Mr Albanese with great anger. “You are not a philosopher,” I hear him say, “so you can’t be a king of a country!”
Mr Albanese would make these two great men -men who put down the foundations of Western civilisation- very angry. Aristotle was the discoverer of logic (the mathematical way of constructing a syllogism) and Plato was a committed researcher into what makes a Kallipolis, a perfect, an ideal, a just city.
After his kiddy tantrum these two wise men would do everything in their power to stop our Albo (how easily it rhymes with Scomo!) from getting anywhere near a position of influence. They would hound him like Aristophanes hounded the likes of Cleon and Cleophon on his satirical stage.
What Albo has done with his “boofhead” immature ejaculation is to send us the message that the Parliament is nothing more than a kiddies’ sandpit -something which we, the demos had long suspected- and so we should expect that nothing of any value would emerge out of those corridors of corruption, and that Albo is no better than a thoughtless, heartless and bereft of any care for us, Scomo. Further, we should not think that the ALP is any different to -let alone better than- the LNP and its appendages, Pauline’s ON, Craig Kelly’s UAP, Katter’s AP, Palmer’s PUP and the rest of the motley binful of moral detritus.
Henceforth, we should expect more of the same:
Dutton: You’re the boofhead!
Albo: No, you’re the boofhead!
Dutton: You’re the boofhead!
Albo: No, you’re the boofhead!
The rest of the parliamentarians (shouting): Boofhead, boofhead, boofhead!
And, during the campaign, the LNP will doubtless be pointing the finger at photoshopped photos of Albo, shouting accusations of baby tantrums, the most excruciatingly nauseating image of which would be that of Pauline Hanson, shrieking as is her want, “The Alp is nothing but a group of babies shouting insults from their cot! They are nothing but babies having tantrum after tantrum coz they can’t win! The Alp has lost the plot, if not its brain!”
Excruciatingly nauseating stuff!
And if we know anything about the ALP, we know that they are experts at losing the unlosable elections!
I weep at the profound and phosphorescent exhibition of idiocy, corruption, ineptitude, unwillingness to shed the “donors,” characteristics that mark our politicians now rampant in our parliament. No matter which side of the bench you scan with your eyes, this Parliament is fast sliding into the pits of putrefying sewer particles.
It would be worthwhile for our politicians to ask themselves what Homer had almighty, cloud-gathering Zeus say to the flashing-eyed goddess Athena, “O, my dear child! What a word has escaped the barrier of your teeth?” (Odyssey, 1. 60)
Obviously Mr Albanese’ teeth do not form an adequately strong barrier when it comes to unwise words.
Boofhead?
Can you point at anyone in that place who is not?
He got called Boofhead because he was acting like a boofhead. You are reading far too much into it.
Personally, I think it will work in Albo’s favour.
There are some Labor voters out there who have been waiting for him to show some grunt, and now he has.
But having said that, I wouldn’t tolerate it in my workplace. Yes, it makes me sound a bit of a hypocrite, but sometimes bullies need to be stood up to.
This is my favourite exchange between Dutton and Albo. Look at the grin on Dutton as he gets up to answer the Dixxer.
I agree on a number of fronts, Michael but the truth of the matter -as I see it- of course is that exemplary action should be seen as a virtue and applauded and a meager and diminishing action should be seen as unvirtuous and be condemned. You might well be right about this outburst seen by the voters as a sign that Albo is awake and not as we have suspected until now, either lazy or asleep or muzzled by ideological wars in the party room.
There is nothing redeeming about this lot of fake politicians and true corruptors of Democracy!
It would be interesting to know what’s going on in the people’s mind. One suspects that the people are so disgusted by the supreme paradigm of boofheadedness, Scomo that they are fully prepared to vote him out, no matter what the ALP does. I’d hate to believe though that the common aussie, values in politicians insults more than humane policies.
We shall see.
It’s certainly a pleasurable sight, Kaye but it does give me the guilts! I feel a bit vindictive enjoying it.
Well, Hanson can’t point the finger at Anthony Albanese, because the leader of her party in the NSW Legislative Council accused John Howard of, quote, “an arse-licking effort” with George W. Bush. And let’s not forget that Botty, with his nonsense, wouldn’t confer the respect to Julia Gillard that she deserved. And let’s not forget that Botty, in 1998, called then Labor Leader of the Opposition, Kim Beazley, quote, “a sanctimonious windbag,” which saw his removed from the House.
Let us not forget WHO Anthony Albanese called “Boofhead”. A politician who is on record as saying that, “Parliament is a hindrance to good government.” A politician whom Judge Geoffrey Flick warned, in the case of an Iranian asylum seeker, that he was not above the rule of law and that he was not above being sent to prison for contempt of court. Rather than doing the just thing, he sent him back into detention at the last minute. We are talking a politician who, in the case of the Muruguppan Family, is happy to say, “Oh, but at every stage…” but when he is overruled by the AAT, or the court, goes off into a sulk. We are talking about a man who referred to a female journalist with misogynistic and foul language, in a text intended for Jamie Briggs, but was inadvertently sent to that journalist. And, three days before Botty was voted out of the leadership (he wasn’t, as some on the Right, argue, “knifed”, according to conventions, he was asked to stand aside for a leadership ballot, and Turnbull won it) he joked about rising sea levels and was caught on camera, and Botty laughed about it.
AND, let’s not forget, he called Adam Bandt “an enemy of the state.” Now, I don’t care if he withdrew, it was wrong.
I know you say that you shouldn’t go down to someone’s level, or when they go low, you go high, BUT, let’s not forget this. Anybody with an IQ higher than a dead pine needle would have seen through Botty’s scare campaign about pensioners shivering in their homes and subsisting on tinned cat food due to a carbon tax that wasn’t! A critical thinker would have asked, “Does the ATO handle this?” “No.” But Botty won.
AND, I know they all do it, BUT, let’s not forget that this was the same “Boofhead” who, on the day that women protested outside Parliament, and when Scomo said that in some countries, the police shoot demonstrators, stood up, when an important speech about women’s safety was being made, and moved that the member no longer be heard.
What was that “Boofhead” trying to do on Tuesday? While Scomo was carrying on with some irrelevant nonsense, Anthony Albanese stood up on a Point Of Order, and “Boofhead” tried to silence him! Albanese was right with his Point of Order.
So, you can understand the frustration behind calling him “Boofhead” in a Parliament which has had a Speaker who was there for the government not for the Parliament (bishop). Let us hope that instead of tarnishing Labor, it shows that Albanese has the fight to take up to someone who would be a dictator if they had the chance!
Just as an aside, three of the four women on those benches behind Dutton are no longer with that party.
And will Boofhead sue?
All governmental spokesmen are just puppets!
When will we low IQ bunch of low intelligence fucktards ever manage to make a statement?!!
All low IQ idiots are required to surrender here tonight! Yeh, like Fuck, does anyone really give a Fuck?!
Sorry, but I’m fed up with ongoing bullshit!!
I think it is you George Theodoridis that is the real BOOFHED here if you think Albo was not totally JUSTIFIED in calling Peter ” Boofhead ” Dutton a Boofhead LOOK AT THE CONTEXT with which he called him a ” BOOFHEAD ” in that specific moment it was ABSOLUTLY JUSTIFIED !!!!! and it WORKED !!!!! that’s why we are ALL talking about it WELL DONE ALBO !!!! And it was nothing like Trump you don’t seem to be paying attention so pull your head in George you are just embarrassing yourself !!!!!
Baby Jewels, it seems ironic that the person throwing in the Dorothy Dixxer was none other than Julia Banks.
Murray, you are quite entitled to disagree with the message – as have many here, including myself – but throwing insults to the messenger is generally poor form.
The current leadership are not positioned to schittcan the opposition.
After all, they steal a lot of their opposition’s proposed policies as they are bereft of this same.
One must look back to a Prime Minister to the lies that often fell from the lips of that most treacherous Prime Minister, J W Howard.
I distinctly recall how Howard had told the media that were present on that occasion, “one of my proudest moments was halting the East Timor massacre.”
Howard was not aware the truth was already out there.
Both Howard and Downer held made a secret pact with the USA (who were clandestinely providing all the weapons and ammo to Indonesia’s military and militiamen) to take out the remaining indigenous persons remaining alive and fearful.)
The 3rd conspirator was General Waranto of Indonesia.
These three countries were acting in a conspiracy unknown to the media in Australia; however, his lying claim about his proudest action as an Australian Prime Minister was halting the massacre in East Timor. Not so, Johnny Howard, you had nothing to do with it.
However, John Howard and his crooked mate, Alexander Downer, had nothing to do with the cessation of the Indonesian massacre,
The quest for the massacre was to rid the entire population from within East Timor.
The massacre was essential for Indonesia to claim the soon to be a de-populated realm of East Timor to add East Timor as an extension to Indonesia’s territory.
Johnny Howard and his mate were in the above-mentioned secret pact to enable full access to the Greater Sunrise and Troubador undersea oil and gas resources for Woodside Petroleum, ConocoPhilips, and BP petroleum being the leading players.
By wiping out the Population of East Timor, there was no other possible claimant, certainly not by that small country to both the two oil and gas fields other than the three nominated significant players.
The truth needs to be d3elivered to the people of Australia.
Howard no longer claims his lying self halted the cessation of the massacres in East Timor.
Speaking of boofheads, Nationals Senator Sam McMahon tried to punch out the Nationals federal director Jonathan Hawkes at their Christmas party.
https://www.news.com.au/national/politics/senator-sam-mcmahon-allegedly-tried-to-punch-nationals-federal-director-in-canberra-pub/news-story/e7833a4d854d41a6a79f4da7c8ed511c