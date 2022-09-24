So Now It’s Wrong To Be Racist, Eh?
Just a few short years ago, Attorney-General George Brandis assured us that people had a right to be bigots.
Of course, the whole free speech thing is a bit confusing because, while nearly everyone agrees that their personal free speech should not be curtailed, people aren’t so sure about other people’s. Just today I read about Dr Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University health expert and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration challenging lockdowns complaining about vilification by colleagues and a “campaign” by US Health authorities to “discredit” his views. Ok, we generally agree that vilification of someone who disagrees with us is uncivilised… unless they deserve it. However, I was left wondering at what point, disagreement becomes a “campaign”. If the government puts out a warning that the magic, healing water I’m selling at $45 a bottle is simply tap water and not worth what I’m charging, is that a campaign? If they also point out that I have no medical qualifications is that “vilification”, or do they have to point out that I’m ripping people off before it fits that category?
Anyway, I was rather pleased to discover that a great many people seem to have shifted away from George’s position on bigotry. Apparently now it’s not ok, because I’ve been reading comments on social media about the protests and the burning of the flag, and many of those who once argued that they had a right to express a view and if people found it racist, well, it was their view and nobody could say anything because that would be stifling their free speech and their right to believe whatever they liked and attempts to correct them are just Marxist re-education.
Yes, people were saying that the protesters who burned the Australian flag should be jailed. When it was pointed out that there was no law against this, they argued that soldiers fought two World Wars under that flag for the freedom of Australians to jail whomsoever they liked. Of course, pointing out that Australian soldiers only started fighting under the current Australian flag after World War Two is just typical of the people trying to shut down their rights.
And, apparently, Lidia Thorpe should thrown out of the Parliament because well, she’s “racist” and we shouldn’t allow racists in Parliament unless they have red hair. Now, I’m not suggesting that there’s any racism involved here because it’s now wrong to be racist because some people are complaining about things that white people have done and that sort of racism just makes us all aware of how wrong it is!
Yes, free speech is definitely a cherished right but only if the person isn’t saying something that you disagree with.
Bill Hicks on flag burning…
That flag burning thing, god did that bring up some retarded emotions… “The flag! The flag! They said we can burn the flag!”
They didn’t say that, they said if a guy burns a flag he probably doesn’t have to go to jail…For a fucking year!
‘People going…’Hey buddy, let me tell you something… My daddy died for that flag!’ – Really? I bought mine, you know they sell them in K-mart, three bucks.
“He died in the Korean war for that flag.” – Well what a coincidence! Mine was made in Korea.
He didn’t die for a fucking flag, it’s just a piece of cloth, he died for what the flag represents, which is the Freedom To Burn The Fucking Flag!
I don’t approve the flag-burning. I don’t wanna burn a flag, but if somebody wants to burn a flag, what business is it of mine? Is it my business if somebody wants to burn a flag? Is it? No, it’s not. Is it my business what other people read/watch on TV? NO, IT’S NOT! You see, when you talk these things out they come a little clearer, don’t they? They do.That’s called logic and it’ll help us all evolve and get on the fuckin’ spaceships and GET OUTTA HERE! Let’s go!
Freedom of speech is a constant catch cry of those who give offence but cant take it. You want to say something offensive? Go right ahead, but i also support the other guy who wants to knock your head off. Because offense is verbal violence. Who is to separate mental anguish from physical anguish? A bullied person knows the suffering that involves. Freedom of speech sure, what ever you want but dont be surprised if there is retaliation. Unfortunately the law tends to protect those that have no ingrained sense of fairness, quoting the law to save their skin. You start a fight, dont be surprised that you end up with black eyes.
And I get it, you cant legislate against stupidity. But why would you make it easy to be an idiot? the government controls the media, surely its not beyond their abilities to get a media watch dog happening with teeth? Dont give these people a forum.
Freedom of speech apparently doesnt allow us to discuss, “lest we forget”. What that girl said made perfect sense to me, yet she was hounded. Double standards abound in the freedom mob.