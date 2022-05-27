So long, and thanks for all the pish
Here’s your hat. What’s your hurry?
A shameless liar, a humbug, a serial failure, a belligerent bully, a duplicitous toad oozing smarm from every pore. A pig who appealed to worst instincts, who saw opportunity in the dogma of a prosperity cult to justify the exploitation of the vulnerable and indulgence of the wealthy. He treated natural disasters as photo opportunities, he was an indolent incompetent who bungled problems and fled crises. A bellicose grifter masquerading as Scotty from next door, a facile galoot mugging for the cameras to fill the void of actual effort, a Tupperware area manager playing dress-ups as Dear Leader. He was contemptuous of all expertise or insight that challenged the small notions of his own repressed experience and his selective, biblical literalism. Simply, he was a vacuous, smirking clown who thought he was getting away with it.
This genius political tactician, the master campaigner took to market a sales pitch of licenced corruption, of “more CO² is less” and the feeding of anti-trans tropes to a usually reliable constituency of hateful religious bigots. As a desperate off-set to The Oaf’s blunderfucks the Tory machine resorted to re-animating the spectral John Howard to haunt the streets making noises like a trod-upon duck in once-safe blue-ribbon enclaves whose posh inhabitants fled for the exits.
Scooter left the office as he came to it – with self-serving duplicity and bastardry. Our affected Jesus Freak In Chief, a Christian of convenience, specialises in the demonisation of the desperate for personal benefit. His final wretched act as Prime Minister was to instruct the Australian Border Force to over-ride his own protocols and publicise an interception of a suspected asylum seeker boat on election day.
“I’ve been here to stop this boat, but in order for me to be there to stop those that may come from here, you need to vote Liberal and Nationals today.”
The last, frantic flailings of a fraud. No eagle painting this time but chickens coming home to roost – in an unused Bunnings flat-pack chook pen.
To stretch the metaphorical ironies – this useless shonk has burned down the House Of Liberal and charred the paint on the National Party outhouse as a bonus. If you listen carefully you can hear the ‘fwit fwit fwit’ of his chubby thighs as he flees the scene smelling of petrol and hubris, a sound not quite drowned out by the tantrums of entitled Tory born-to-rulers.
Perhaps, in a few years after a little of his damage is repaired, some may recall his name as they drop into Engadine Maccers and see, there in the corner, the Scott Morrison memorial stool.
“Liberal values are very much Australia’s values, and I don’t think that Australia understands that anymore.”https://t.co/8pYOcMrV9Z
— 2GB Sydney (@2GB873) May 22, 2022
(The entitled are not known for a capacity for introspection and self analysis.)
Looking for Mr Right
From Howard, to Abbott to Morrison the Tories continue to search for the bottom of the barrel and their scrapings have revealed what many dreaded. Herr Schickltuber. This is a man who clenches his butt cheeks to force a smile, who thinks “ex-Queensland copper” is a positive on his résumé and “lefty” is a pejorative and whose aesthetic runs to menace and black uniforms, side-arms and dark-sunnied goon squads. A hairless Lurch sans the joie de vivre.
Ersatzgruppenfritter Dutton, unlike his predecessor, possess some modicum of self-awareness but his human skin-suit is a work in progress. The warmongering of a belligerent hawk is to be toned down, a cuddlier, softer, kinder style of refugee abuser is to emerge – handing out a free kitten with every poking stick.
“I’ve always seen Parliament as a disadvantage frankly for sitting governments.” (Peter Dutton, 10 December 2018).
Let the re-imaging begin. FMD!
Meanwhile the rubes of the Nats contemplate a future continuing with a befuddled oik at the pointy end, hands clasped over his beer belly at pressers, puce of face, snaggled of tooth reciting the names of country towns he’s been pissed in like some bizarre rendition of I’ve Been Everywhere.
* * * * * * *
Regardless, Labor, the Greens and progressive independents have routed the bastards. It’s a bright new day and I will now retire my ScoMo sledges and direct my energies to developing a portfolio of potato-themed invective.
Seconded,thirded and fourthed,the Liar is going to be a hard act to follow,but there’s an open horizon for the new, improved Spudnick to plumb new depths.With the propaganda machine of the garbage media rearranging their lies to promote an odious bullet headed ghoul as an antidote to the overwhelming rejection of chum bucket Morrison and his failed ego,I fully expect our own Count Dracula to revert to type in short order.
The bowel brained bullshitting bastards under the former P M, a pustular Misfit, are still trying the old lies, the old filth. Morrison’s Maggots e g, Taylor the political pervert, S. Robber, the freak of fantasy, fiction and fraud, Joyce the perennial erectional drunk, and a huge cast of keen crooked crabs, cranks, crawlers, cronies, crass crew and crapulent corpsey cruds, is yelling in frustration at the deprivation now of bloodsucking life and donor deprivation, with NO PUBLIC TEAT. Where is the organised dishonesty headed now?? Corporate connived controls, profiteering, supremacist social organisation is BUGGERED. Tax bloodsucking seems doomed. The obnoxious offal brained oafs are obsolescent, OFF, OUT! Go and attend to your education, rehabiliation, reform, …retraining as citizens with honest duties to perform, a life like all others to live. Think about other things and not your ego, bank accounts, fists and palms…filthy dreams of the great rigged rails run…and now Peter Duckwit-Futton dreams of cashing in, moving up, organising an enhanced career. What a heap of garbage is this pumped up police perverted ponce. When has a heap of horrible trash become a dream of a new Himalayas??
how long before his wife trully understands his real persona?
Well said Grumpy Geezer, as Dirty Harry said long ago, “make my day”, that surely happened one week ago tomorrow. When the worst Australian Government headed by the worst Prime Minister, it has been this country’s and its people misfortune to suffer. I can’t tell you just how much that made my day.
Re Potato head and his anticipated ascension to the position of head drop kick of the Liarbral party, I welcome it bring it on baby, my reasoning is that the only better candidates would be Vlad Putin and Kim Jong-Un and they are otherwise engaged, so it has to be third choice Potato head, so be it. My reasoning goes as follows: the ex pm, (sounds wonderful don’t it?) was so far right and it didn’t work too well for him and party, now in some logic that escapes me, they go with another clone? I live in hope that this will ensure the diminished opposition will get to experience the whiff of leather of the opposition benches for at least the next decade and preferably two decades. I so believe that selecting Potato head to be the new leader, is something of which Labor dreams are made, in fact I would suggest Labor bestow life long honorary membership on him for services to the Labor cause.
I won`t tell the Liarbral party they would be making a big mistake, never interrupt the enemy when they are making a mistake.
I am soo looking forward to watching this dishonest mob self destruct. Isn`t schadenfreude a wonderful thing?
Uhm GG ….. Could I ask you to consider referring to Spuddo aka Benito Duddo aka any other suitably demeaning title from the past, and in keeping with his new status as Leader of the Opposition to the Albanese LABOR government, as ”Voldemort”.
Now I recognise that this may cause considerable unhappiness among Harry Potter readers, but the striking similarity between the two is enough to make the real Voldemort seek facial reconstruction.
If Dutton and Joyce team up, we are going to have to endure three more years of negative abusive contrived conflict. I’m not sure the country can endure more of that.
My suggestion – abolish question time. They can submit written questions which will receive written responses if they actually have a genuine question which could be published on a website. They have shown themselves incapable of civilised debate or discussion. It is purely theatre competing for media attention. Punch and Judy…which disturbed me as a child and disgusts me from the people who make laws that control our lives.
“And so we bid farewell to inarguably Australia’s worst ever Prime Minister.” And that’s just a polite way of saying it. https://pazzoredento.wordpress.com/2022/05/22/election-2022-aussies-come-up-for-air/