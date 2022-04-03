Smirko flashes his nasty
He lies so often, so casually, so consistently and so reflexively you’d think he’d be better at it.
“One of the most unpleasant men I’ve ever had to sit in front of.” (Jacqui Lambie)
The consequences of that misjudgement have become clear to any sentient citizen with an IQ greater than their shoe size and a functioning decency gene. Now there are Tory MPs who can no longer ignore the stench and are distancing themselves and offering up their own assessments of Smirko’s true self.
Their man is toxic; outed as a reprehensible, obnoxious, backstabbing fraud and liar, the most repulsive individual to have ever occupied the PM suite. There are any number of events over time that demonstrate his unfitness to serve in the role but there are standouts that expose the true character of the man – lower than the most odious of effluvia to ever ooze from beneath a Port-A-Loo door at a doggers’ day out.
A nasty, vindictive bully with a casual indifference to truth, a snake, a floundering incompetent and bloviating gobshite, a misogynist by inclination and an opportunistic racist for whom an individual’s worth is based solely on their contribution to his own interests. There are three names that define this void of decency and principles – Brian Houston, Michael Towke and Kimberley Kitching.
Loyalty for Smirko is entirely transactional. Brian Houston, hereafter referred to by Smirko as “Brian Who?” was his close friend and mentor, spiritual guide and role model of godly profit who has turned out to be no more than a confidant-of-convenience, past his use by date the moment his Pastor Creepy vibe became too public. Smirko was of course far more forgiving of sex pest MPs and an alleged rapist whose vociferous denials were accepted without question as doing so served his own purposes. The hint was there for Brother Brian when Smirko dismissed as gossip the truth of his attempted inveigling of an invitation for Bro Brian to attend Trump’s White House.
There’s abandonment of a friend and then there’s the reputational destruction of a party colleague for personal advancement. What moral vacuum approaches his political opponents to solicit dirt on one of his own? Smirko established his political career the same way he practised it – with shameless duplicity.
“I would never underestimate Scott Morrison… because I would never underestimate a guy who would turn to one of his political opponents to take out one of his own… a guy who will do that will do anything” says Sam Dastyari who as a Labor Party operative provided Smirko’s gangsters with their requested dirt file on Michael Towke who was the clear winner over Smirko 82:8 for Liberal Party candidature for the seat of Cook.
Smirko’s not one to let democratic process or decency stand in his way – the character assassination of Towke was triggered with the enthusiastic participation of Murdoch’s muck spreaders suggesting Towke’s Lebanese heritage was suspicious and somehow offensive to the sensitivities of The Shire. Smirko denies involvement of course but much to his discomfort statutory declarations from party members attest to the veracity of his connivance which also hinted at the future defenestration of another of Smirko’s good friends – Malcolm Turnbull.
A man who uses dead children as props was not going to blanch at the opportunity to exploit the untimely death of Labor MP Kimberley Kitching for political point scoring. Smirko needed no hi-viz or hard hat when he whipped out one of his go-to tools of trade – industrial grade hypocrisy.
The bully de la bullies could scarcely hide his delight by implying it was Labor Party bullying that had contributed to Kitching’s early demise. Unfortunately for Morrison, and as always, there’s his own history to confront and it blew up in his face as such things so often do when his attempted deflection simply consolidated all of the stories of his own appalling stand-over behaviour:
Concetta Fierravanti-Wells: an “autocrat [and] a bully who has no moral compass”, “not fit to be prime minister.”
Julia Banks: “menacing, controlling wallpaper.”
Jacqui Lambie: “one of the most unpleasant men I’ve ever had to sit in front of.”
Gladys Berijiklian: “evil”, “a bully”, “a horrible, horrible person.”
Christine Holgate: “I became the roadkill of our Prime Minister, who sought a major distraction of the piling criticism in parliament that week”, “one of the worst acts of bullying I’ve ever witnessed” and an “utter disgrace”.
Pauline Hanson: “he is a bully, because I have experienced it myself…he is…you do it ‘my way, or there’s no way’.”
Bridget Archer: “a frank discussion – not just a pastoral care meeting…I would have preferred not to have the meeting at that time while I was feeling emotional.”
The bully will be brought low. In trying to save the odious toad and their own grifting arses the Tories have an advertising expenditure (using our money aka theft) that exceeds that of McDonalds and Coles but it will prove to be insufficient.
Morrison’s concession speech will, of course, frame the impending result as a failing on the part of the electorate.
* * * * *
References:
Looking for Scott Morrison – Sean Kelly, The Monthly, Nov 2018. “Morrison’s particular talent for avoiding traces might have helped him reach the prime ministership. It might not help him keep it.“
The End. Andrew P Street -“Tony Abbott invites anger for his continued climate denial; Malcolm Turnbull inspires regret for what might have been. Morrison’s name will represent something even less dignified: absolutely nothing at all.“
Party members say Morrison used Lebanese background against opponent – SMH. “Also during that meeting, Scott Morrison informed me that there was a strong rumour about that ‘Michael Towke is actually a Moslem’ [sic].”
Scott Morrison denies falsely claiming 2007 preselection rival Michael Towke was a Muslim. The Guardian. “I am advised that there are several statutory declarations to attest to racial comments made by Morrison at the time that we can’t have a Lebanese person in Cook”.
Sam Dastyari talks about PM Scott Morrison’s dirty tactics to be elected to parliament in 2007. Dastyari spills the beans.
Michael Towke repeats claims after PM denies raising his Lebanese heritage in 2007 preselection fight The Guardian “Amongst many unedifying tactics used to unseat me from my preselection victory for Morrison, racial vilification was front and centre and he was directly involved”.
Turns Out ScoMo’s Father’s Day Pic Was From A Memorial For Four Kids Killed By A Drunk Driver. Pedestrian TV. “Turns out old mate Scott Morrison used a picture from a memorial event grieving the loss of four children who were killed by a drunk driver to make himself look like father of the year on Father’s Day.”
How embarrassing it is to tolerate having a skinful of reeking shit posing as a human, let alone our P M. Three in a row of these conservative clumps of claoacal castouts, and apart from a needed break with Rudd and Gillard, and with Swan’s care and skill, we had the excremental old classmate Jack Howard, the wart within a carbuncle inside a boil. Murdoch, you filthy imperious yankee turd, de-exist.., get permanently ex…
Morrison’s initial denial of the allegations were patently lies. His lies are transparent, like a child with a red tongue denying he’d eaten the raspberry ice block.
Their desperation is evidenced by the raising up of the ghost of evil past – John ‘lying rodent’ Howard: he’s been dragooned into endorsing Morrison.
Steven Marshall used that ploy three weeks ago…
Clearly, the thinking is that if you want help to get away with blatant lies, John Howard’s Yer man…
An accurate assessment, and yet? I find myself wondering why his, so much more moral and decent, colleagues have waited until now to act on Morrison’s character???
The bottom line is………
Yes! Morrison is a liar and a cheat and nasty and, and, and, and.
But how many of these newfound “saints” deserve election if they knew this about him and continued to support and entertain his person and his schemes for the last 4 if not 9 years???
Chuck the lot out!
Not a worthwhile sod amongst them.
Kerri is absolutely correct. It’s easy to take a high moral stance when there’s an election looming; maybe these nitwits imagine that by distancing themselves from the PM they increase their own chances of re-election. The thing is, Scummo has not changed. He has always been the deceitful, mendacious, despicable man he is now; it’s just that he can’t hide behind his party any more.
Kerri is also correct in her analysis of the Coalition: there not being a worthwhile sod amongst them. Indeed there isn’t. Each one is more appalling that the others (that is, whichever one is uppermost in my mind is the worst). They act like criminals, behave like entitled schoolboys, and are not fit to manage a sausage sizzle, let alone a nation.
I wonder how Shanghai Sam has managed to avoid the odium which should attach to his role in the downfall of Towke. Seems like Labor dodged a bullet with his demise.Fancy having it on your cv that you helped a guy with just eight votes defeat the bloke who got 80, and in the process gave us the worst PM in Australia’s history. Well done Sam.