Showboating for War: Johnson and Morrison in Israel
Banished Prime Ministers are an irritation. They clog the airwaves of punditry with their views about how things were and how things should be. But even there, degrees of severity and competence should be observed. The more noble sorts would pursue the goals of peace, even as they bag large wads of cash in stating the obvious. With former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and his disgraced counterpart from the UK, Boris Johnson, the cash is being forked out for war.
That Israeli authorities thought it suitable to invite these two men to bolster their war against Hamas shows a degree of deep desperation. Johnson, a serial rule breaker when it came to his own government’s pandemic regulations, was forced to resign as PM by his own Conservative party in June this year. He proved to be persistently and pathologically mendacious, a ragtag mix of contemptuousness and buffoonery.
Only Australia’s own Morrison could have possibly kept up, secretly commandeering, without knowledge of his own Cabinet, up to five different ministries in addition to his own. Despite losing the May 2022 election to Labor’s Anthony Albanese, he remains a sitting federal member, when not avidly think-tanking for anti-China causes and the US imperium.
As Gaza City is being systematically liquidated, pulverised, demolished and destroyed by Israeli firepower, these two men have decided to cheer matters on with their equivalent of pompoms and drums. The Israeli Defence Force needs all the help it can get in destroying any vestige of Palestinian political power in the small settlement, and history lessons are not what interests them. While Johnson is infinitely more informed about history than Morrison, both were united in their cheap showboating exercise.
Their Israeli hosts, assured that they would never be questioned, took the men to Kibbutz Kfar Aza, the place where 100 residents met their fate at the hands of the al-Qassam Brigade, the military wing of Hamas, on October 7. Here was a chance to compress and cleanse history, to give it that ethical clarity Morrison and Johnson always resisted as prime ministers. It was Johnson’s wish that the world would be able to see what had taken place “so people could be under no illusion about the savagery, the sadism, the lack of humanity of Hamas terrorists.”
That word, again: humanity. The humanity exorcised from any assessment of Palestinian worth, sovereignty, liberty. A humanity reserved for a certain type of privileged victimhood, one rarified in the cool atmosphere of exceptionalism known as God’s chosen people drawn from a document part fiction, part history. It follows that the retaliatory steps taken in prosecuting any response will be justified. “Of course,” Johnson emphasises, “it is right for Israel to take the necessary steps… to stop that happening again.”
On Channel 12 news, Johnson stressed the need to keep the moral compass steady and free of any regard for the Palestinians or their cause: “[S]ince that appalling massacre of October 7, you’re seeing a kind of fog descend, a moral fog, and I just want to remind people of the absolute barbarism of what took place and to make it clear that Israel has the right to defend itself.” With emphasis, he stated that, “There can be no moral equivalence between the terrorism of Hamas and the actions of the Israeli Defence Forces.”
When given the chance to talk about pursuing a ceasefire in the name of ecumenical grace, Johnson was curt. Think of those 240 hostages held by Hamas. “[W]hen you have a crime of this scale, and when there’s the possibility of it happening again, I don’t think it’s the business of the world to tell Israel to stop.” Forget international law, humanitarian restraint on the use of force, proportionate response, and conduct might just find itself within the margins of the tolerable.
Morrison, for his part, saw the trip as “an opportunity to understand firsthand what is occurring on the ground, honour those who have been lost, show support for those who have suffered and are now engaged in this terrible conflict and discuss how to move forward.” He also argued against a ceasefire, as this would only “advantage Hamas to be able to strengthen their positions and make this war go on for even longer.”
As for the matter of making sure the attacks of October 7 are never repeated, the point is all too obvious. It will keep happening again with dreary, bloody predictability. If not next year, then the next decade. Or generation. Eliminating Hamas will simply be a bloody pruning exercise verging on genocide, allowing fresh vegetation to thrive. The forest of vengeance will continue to grow; the thousands of children who survive will never forgive the IDF for what they have done and continue to do. Each dead family brings with it a family of converts for the Palestinian cause. Israel’s publicity relations wonks would be best advised to pay Johnson and Morrison and wish them on their merry way.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be gratefully accepted.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
8 commentsLogin here Register here
Two incompetent pollies who are struggling for relevance at ant level. YUK!!
Festering Filth Morrison, an airheaded ex-nobody of no skills, charm, honesty, integrity or decency, and accompanied by Mouldering Maggotty Johnson, a farcical poor cartoon character from beyond satire, are “telling us” the glimmerng glows of their on the ground wisdom, no doubt having been rented for much needed cash. Why are these shitheads over there, when there are too many already imparting propagandist errors and false conclusions?? Only the impossible dream, lost by 1948, of a two state solution, will even vaguely hope to solve much of this galactic superstitious murdering shit. Where is the positive leadership anywhere in negotiation, diplomacy, compromise, agreements, discussion, concessions, balance??
Their incompetence and duplicity in office knew no bounds. Still desperate for a headline and relevance. A pair of king Cnuts (sorry about the spelling mistake).
As it’s said amongst the hard-headed realists who deeply acquaint themselves with the muck & misery of much of the human experience, ‘you can’t make this shit up!’
The sight of these two bogan sociopaths ballsing around in a war zone and fronting themselves for photo-ops will achieve exactly zero, or less than, if that’s possible, with respect to either their credibility – in both cases already utterly destroyed – or in providing anything approaching the positive side of the ledger either in relation to the plight of the Palestinians currently being bombed back into the dark ages by the wrathful Israelis intent on the most massive overkill possible, courtesy of the American body politic and its incestuous relationship to the commercial suppliers of hardware that has only one singular function, to kill people and destroy infrastructure, or the nominal support of the Israeli government helmed by the criminal Benjie Netanyahu, an avaricious warmonger if ever there was and an utter disgrace of a human being whose fantasy of being a ‘leader’ belies at every step the pathology that underpins his existence.
Scummy & Bojo… it would have been totally appropriate if they kitted up in clown suits with Charlie Chaplin shoes and big red noses and ponced around telling porkies & wisecracking to all and sundry rather than their faux seriousness from behind their bulletproof vests. Sick-making, nauseous behaviour.
‘Eliminating Hamas will simply be a bloody pruning exercise verging on genocide, allowing fresh vegetation to thrive. The forest of vengeance will continue to grow; the thousands of children who survive will never forgive the IDF for what they have done and continue to do. Each dead family brings with it a family of converts for the Palestinian cause.’
At risk of belabouring the point, it is rare for any media to winkle out – as Mr Kampmark has done so trenchantly here – the ‘transgenerational’ trauma that encapsulates the human psyche and the seeds of its own destruction.
Though the Old Testament die has been well and truly recast here, reconceptualising Original Sin as Original Trauma might not be an idle exercise.
Morrison is no doubt salivating at the thought of Armageddon and his immediate bodily rapturing. The sooner a stray bullet finds him, or a piece of masonry collapses on him, the better. How dare he turn up smirking in this horrible war zone. I am sure he will learn nothing by being there. From 11 years ago: https://youtu.be/-evIyrrjTTY?si=n93zsnflYPnKbwqt
But let’s make sure we don’t mention Iran’s support for the terrorist attacks, including gang rape of women and murder of children, on 7 October…
“This operation … is the spontaneous movement of resistance groups and Palestine’s oppressed people in defence of their inalienable rights and their natural reaction to the Zionists’ warmongering and provocative policies,” Iranian state media quoted ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying.”
If those two are backing Israel in this conflict, only their god can help them win against HMAS, and the two treacherous has-beens advice should completely ignored, they have failed in every thing they have participated in.