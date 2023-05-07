Shame The Coronation Lacked Roy And H.G.’s Insights!

NewBruce May 7, 2023 at 12:05 pm

I too found myself watching the celebration of a foreign monarch getting a new tin-foil hat with a strange fascination.

Yes. I’ll admit it. I had to watch it on re-run after the Storm put on a sub-par performance in Magic round, and yes, the Rabbitoh’s were the better team, and yes, the ref’s were pretty average too, but back to the story.

I would have though that chuckles could have gotten out of bed in enough time to dress properly for the occasion. To see him standing there in a long night-shirt, while the highest ranking religious nutters helped him with his golden dresing gown was a bit of a surprise. Mind you, The king looked completely knackered. Maybe the should I/ shouldn’t I over andy and ginger has kept him awake at nights.

For all of their supposed importance and value, the orb and sceptre play a stunningly small part in the whole procedings. Charlie briefly cradled his orb, and then wobbled around a bit on two shiny golden sticks, before having the crown plonked on his head. Aparently, the crown was resized for him. It should be fitted with a big gold hoseclamp so hat it can be wound in/out as the case requires, to save on costs. I wonder what it weighs, because that much weight on the head of a player in the nrl would result in “ten in the bin”, and charles is 74. He did spend a fair amunt of time with his finger in someone else’s ring, but there was no explanation of that, so it must be just some royalist thing that happens every now and then.

I heard the comment about the princess royal, and wondered who the fella was. Was he an ordained position, and has rehearsed for months, or just a “quickie in the stalls” thing. Our anne is, I have been reliably informed, quite an excellent horsewoman, and an Olympian too,, so she would have had no difficulties carrying out her duties during the post coronational procession. Chuck’s sister has a new title to add to her ever growing collection too, in case you all missed it. She is now Gold Stick-in-Waiting,and also Colonel of The Blues and Royals since 1998, with a chestload of medals to prove it.

The commentators quite failed to mention the grenadier band trombonist, who carried on regardless while his horse was going sideways, the wind blew his music of it’s stand, and the slide came out of his instrument. He still kept his seat. “That’s what we do, we’re british”

I didn’t notice our pm doing his kiss-arse bit on my behalf. The nrl stitched up a win for him in his absense, so he can rest easy, but I did see an amazing array of hats, flags, horses, more hats, more flags, the red-arrows, and a whole bunch of different military personnel. For my money, the raf sqadron and the 5 Mounties were the winners.

Did ms bitchop take her own arse over to britland for the entertainment, or did I/we foot the bill? and did her hat have it’s own seat. I wonder who was sitting next to her in westminster ?

Speaking of flags, it’s about time that Australia got one for ourselves. The Southern Cross is great, but that onion sack in the corner (in canton)signifying our subservience to some country far far away, (with tinfoil hats as mandatory wear for the boss fella) just makes me want to vomit. PNG has it’s own flag. Jamaica, Sth Africa, Nauru too. When is Australia going to grow up and be a Real Nation? (Or at least put the starsandstripes in the corner ?)

As yor haedline said, Rossleigh. Roy and HG would have made a sensational commentary of the whole farce. $190M should have been spent elsewhere and better. Modern telly could have had chuck being coronated inside at buck house, and the walking out onto the bonkany with his family, and then throwing a big bunnings barbie-on-the-lawn for the masses, with extra good hay for the horses. The whole thing would have cost abot $2M, for a shitload of sausages, and a big boost to the brit meat and bread industry.

See you all next time.