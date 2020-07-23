Shadow ministers slam priorities in Fox Sports “handout”
By William Olson
Opposition communications ministers have called out the Morrison government’s continued hypocrisy in its funding of its broadcast interests – granting $10 million of public to Fox Sports, weeks after revelations of continued cutting millions of dollars in funding to the ABC.
While $41 million of funding was recently found to be cut to the ABC in late June by the Morrison government in a move that may also result in as many as 250 jobs shed by the national broadcaster, the funnelling of money to Fox Sports is also not the first of its kind.
In 2017, amid the absence of a paper trail that would have otherwise outlined the motives of such a move, the Turnbull government under the guardianship of then-communications minister Mitch Fifield extended a $30 million grant to Fox Sports – presumably to increase airtime for events and programming for women’s, niche, and under-represented sports on the Foxtel block of channels over a four-year interval, as outlined in the 2017 federal budget.
Fifield, at the time, said the grant was merely part of a “broader media reform package”.
However, South Australian senator Sarah Hanson-Young – reasonably aghast at the ongoing cost of cuts to the ABC totalling $783 million since 2013 – assails the brazen appearance of the grant to Fox Sports.
“Another day, another public hand-out to the Morrison Government’s [Rupert] Murdoch mates,” said Hanson-Young, the Greens’ holder of the communications portfolio.
“Giving tens of millions to Fox Sports while cutting funding to the ABC really is the height of arrogance,” she added.
The Federal Government cuts hundreds of millions of dollars out of the ABC, but gives $40 million of public money to Murdoch’s Fox Sport… oh, the smell of corporate welfare. pic.twitter.com/vJeiK67ZLq
— Sarah Hanson-Young💚 (@sarahinthesen8) July 22, 2020
Paul Fletcher, the Morrison government’s minister for communications, has defended the extending of the grant, citing that Foxtel’s block of Fox Sports channels – between the presence of women’s professional sporting leagues such as the WNBL, WBBL, Super Netball, AFLW, NRLW, and the W-League, all of which currently operating under existing broadcasting deals – has provided a platform for a doubling of women’s sport coverage in programming hours since 2016.
“With six dedicated sports channels and a wide range of sports news, Fox Sports has a strong commitment to broadcasting sports and events that may not otherwise receive television coverage,” Fletcher said on Wednesday.
Nonetheless, Hanson-Young feels that the government grant money can be better spent on enhancing the public broadcaster, and went as far as suggesting that women’s sporting leagues should be on national free-to-air broadcasters such as the ABC and SBS, and not on any of the Fox Sports channels.
“This funding program for Murdoch’s Fox Sports says everything about the priorities of the Morrison Government. The Morrison Government is handing out millions of dollars of taxpayer money to a private, corporate broadcaster while slashing funding at the public broadcaster,” Hanson-Young exclaimed.
“Any support for the broadcast of women’s sport should be going to the public broadcasters which fans can watch for no further cost.
“The ABC has suffered from repeated budget cuts under the Coalition Government, some $783 million since 2014, and is now cutting jobs and news services to stay afloat. If there is money to go around for broadcasting, it should go to the ABC and SBS.
“The PM needs to reverse the funding cuts to the ABC. He can easily find the first $10 million by taking it back from Murdoch and putting it where it will be the most benefit to broadcasting and promoting women’s sport and where fans can actually watch it without forking out more money,” Hanson-Young said.
Meanwhile, Labor front-bencher Michelle Rowland, the ALP’s shadow minister for communications, while assailing the government in restricting viewership of women’s sport to pay-TV platforms, hit a direct link between the aggregate total of $40 million to Fox Sports for what is now a six-year interval and the “sport rorts” scandal on the government’s watch stemming from last year’s federal election.
“The Morrison Government left women and girls ‘changing in cars or out the back of the sheds’. Now, they’re keeping taxpayer-funded women’s sports coverage behind a pay wall,” Rowland said.
“Australia’s sportswomen deserve better. Young girls can’t be what they can’t see.
“At a time when Australia is in recession, many households are facing unemployment and money is tight, $10 million would go a long way to supporting sports coverage to which all Australians can see for free,” added Rowland.
But like Hanson-Young, Rowland maintained that the Morrison government – a body that claims to be empowering women’s sport leagues and participation on Fox Sports – has its end-game priorities misplaced.
“Despite spending more than $250 million pre-election on community sports infrastructure, the Morrison Government failed to fund hundreds of worthy women’s sports projects because it prioritised marginal seats over merit.
“Today’s announcement just proves this government will always put political gain before real support for women and girls in sport,” Rowland said.
Also by William Olson:
Progressives fear welfare cuts may deepen poverty lines
ACTU proactively reveals jobs plan, even if government won’t
ACTU: JobTrainer scheme latest in poor government plans to cut unemployment
Report finds gig economy workers ‘deliberately’ abused – Sally McManus
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
9 commentsLogin here Register here
Return to home page
-
Phil Pryor
-
Baby Jewels
-
Michael Taylor
-
Jack Cade
-
Henry Rodrigues
-
Garry Detez
-
Jack Cade
-
Elaine Richardson
-
Gangey1959
We do know that there is a great alliance, conspiracy, fellowship, coalition, of conservative interest, and a focal point is the Murdoch Maggot Media Machine for co-ordinating policy for corporate profiteering at all costs to the rest of us. Wages, conditions, security are down, attacked, controlled. Decent jobs, careers, professional and trained areas of work are facing permanent controlled, take-it-or-leave-it attitudes from the conservative corporate biggies, who never seem to lose out on salary, incentives, bonuses, fringe benefits, goodies. Grabbing the pussy and clutching the balls of Life, gives media control over the governments, money flows, decisions, all to our detriment. Meanwhile, the environment suffers, the future is threatened and these extremely putrid anuses of the new nobility, self created, have us where they want us, nearly, in an undemocratic consumer, braindead social ratwheel called “life”.
So an American billionaire gets paid our money for showing Australian women’s sport to a handful of subscribers on his dying Foxtel. A job the ABC should be doing but instead the ABC has its funding cut, because Murdoch’s Foxtel is SO much better… Well, if the LNP want to pay Murdoch for propaganda services to the LNP, it should come out of Liberal Party coffers. CORRUPTION – Nobody does it better than the LNP.
Made even more deplorable with the fact that Murdoch’s News Corp paid zero tax.
Baby Jewels
You don’t understand. OUR coffers are THEIR coffers. To be plundered as and when.
This week, a clutch of SA Liberal MPs have had to repay a shitload of money that they mistakenly thought they were entitled to lift from the public purse. The most prominent – Stephan Knoll, who insists that the K is pronounced in his surname – making it alliterate with ‘’kin hell‘, said the rules were unclear so he paid his mothers rent out of our pockets.
That’s the sort of pocket-billiards-playing plonkers we elect to our parliaments. Well, 50+ percent of us…
Once again and not for the last time either, that crinkled old bastard gets to dip his filthy claws into the australian taxpayers pocket. As for the facilitator, Scummo the arselicker, nothing is too low for him. He can withstand all the shit thrown at him because the crinkled old bastard has his back. This is a one media country, and soon it’ll be the only country with that description. Sons of bitches, every single one of them.
Why cant the critics of this Murdoch receipt of $10mill our money, money that we worked hard for, call it out as the corruption it clearly is
Garry Detez
We can, and we do!
But who will print it? Murdoch?
By the way, the photograph of the wrinkled Yankee cuckold at the head of this item indicates that he has not been advised to avoid ‘straining at stool.’
They have NO shame, this government. They don’t even try to hide their hypocrisy. Our Auntie, is now THEIR Auntie and Uncle Rupert hasn’t had to part with a dime (his home currency). . The blatant squandering of the Australian taxpayers’ money on their cronies is disgraceful. If the Australian voters put this cabal of thieves back in at the next election they should be certified. Masochists voting in sadists.
This is just bolloxed.
Uncle voldemurdoch pays NO tax, gets to own and therefore pull the strings of half plus one of our puppet parliamentarians while he sits back and has his private parts caressed by jerry hall (sorry for the mental imagery folks), and has Australia’s Aunty ABC decimated while having his own palm greased yet again, this time to the tune of 10 mil.
WTF? Where do these half wits get off ?
@HR. The land of the lying dragon has its own newspaper. Now so does Australia.
There is one major benefit, surely.
For a mere $10,000.000.00, ALL Australians have access to foxtel’s paywalled sports and other programs, so now EVERYONE can watch Melbourne Storm every time they play.
” And there was much rejoicing…” Come on rupy, where is my pasword and login code. They play tomorrow, and I’m in Melbourne.
@JC / BJ. The aforementioned SA senator’s surname is spelled (and pronounced) k-noBB. What a fucking dickhead. There should be an aptitude pre-test before being able to stand for election. Stand each applicant in front of a mirror and see who talks to the person opposite as a starter pass/fail.