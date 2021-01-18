Seven years later…

The Liberal Party have a very handy page that lists their achievements over the last 7 years, 4 months and 11 days (not that I’m counting).

Here are a few they neglected to mention:

The highest debt and deficit in history.

The first recession in thirty years.

The lowest wage growth in history despite company profits increasing by well over 50% overall and doubling for manufacturing and mining since 2013

Increasingly tenuous employment with contract, casual, part-time and gig economy jobs on the rise with the subsequent loss of workplace protection. Underemployment is a huge problem at well over 10%.

Relentless and unceasing prosecution and persecution of unions, from Royal Commissions to Double Dissolution elections, whilst corporate malfeasance goes unpunished, government accountability arms like the National Auditor and FOI office are decimated, and whistleblowers and journalists are hounded and threatened.

Slashing foreign aid whilst spending unprecedented gobsmacking amounts on defence.

Slashing the ABC budget and attempting to exert editorial influence whilst giving Murdoch’s pay tv tens of millions of dollars with no specific requirement or oversight or tender.

Abolishing carbon-pricing and replacing it with Angus Taylor handing over public funds to polluters. From 2007 until carbon pricing was repealed in 2014, emissions dropped by 94.8 Mt CO2 -e. From 2014 to 2019, they dropped by 8.6 Mt CO2-e.

Disproportionate and increasing rates of Indigenous incarceration, child removal, and suicide. In December 2019 the incarceration rate was 2,536 prisoners per 100,000 adult Aboriginal population, compared to 218 prisoners per 100,000 non-Aboriginal population.

A brand new $50+ billion dollar NBN that gives us speeds slower than India, Kazakhstan or Latvia – 68th out of 177 countries.

International condemnation and hundreds of billions wasted for the illegal indefinite incarceration of asylum seekers in offshore gulags and the negligence in failing to protect, let alone care for, people who came seeking our help. (For pity’s sake, or purely economic and common sense reasons, free the family from Biloela.)

Knifing two sitting Prime Ministers. I wonder if Michaelia Cash has had a chance to revisit her Sisterhood screech since appearing with Judas Cormann in the courtyard.

Huge increases in university fees, childcare costs, and private healthcare.

Scandalous water theft leaving waterways dry and millions of fish dead.

Refusal to listen to warnings about catastrophic fire threats and the need for a domestic airborne fire-fighting capability resulting in overwhelming loss of flora, fauna, infrastructure, property and human lives.

Disproportionate increases in private school funding, a skewing of the history curriculum to an homage to white supremacy, and the removal of sustainability and Indigenous culture/history as core components.

A Foreign Minister who, for the sake of something to say on a morning tv show, showed that we can out-Trump Trump on the ‘China virus’, leading to a total breakdown in trade and diplomatic communication. That’ll shirtfront ya!

Government contracts are bestowed on friends, associates and donors with no tender process, and grants are sweeteners to be doled out where politically expedient. Jobs for the boys and girls are blatantly handed around, and they keep preselecting and enabling the likes of Craig Kelly and George Christensen…

And a significant number of them thought Peter Dutton would be a good Prime Minister. That, in itself, makes them unfit to govern.

