Senior Netanyahu Adviser Served in Victorian Court facing Genocide Charges
Camp Sovereignty Media Release
Mark Regev, former senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Australian citizen, has been served with charges of advocating genocide. The next hearing will take place at the Victorian Magistrates’ Court on 10 December 2024.
The case, initiated by Krautungalung Elder and human rights advocate Uncle Robbie Thorpe, accuses Regev of publicly endorsing actions constituting genocide during the Gaza siege. In statements broadcast on Australian media, Regev allegedly supported policies aimed at destroying the Palestinian population in Gaza, including advocating for starvation. These actions, in breach of Section 80.2D of the Criminal Code Act 1995, carry a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.
This case is a significant step forward compared to ongoing International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutions involving Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as the ICC case cannot proceed until their arrests. In contrast, the prosecution of Regev is already underway.
The legal proceedings unfold against the backdrop of Australia’s shifting stance on Palestine, marked by its recent vote at the United Nations in support of a resolution demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. This marks a departure from Australia’s traditional alignment with the United States.
Under the Criminal Code Act 1995, this case tests Australia’s commitment to upholding justice, both locally and in the context of international accountability. With Israel invoking diplomatic immunity on Regev’s behalf, the decision to proceed with prosecution now lies with the Commonwealth and the Department of Public Prosecutions. This highlights the far-reaching implications of the case.
“This case will show whether Australia is serious about prosecuting crimes of genocide, or whether we allow our citizens to shield themselves behind bureaucracy. We have a law in place with a lower burden of proof than international law. It must be applied now to ensure accountability for actions that promote destruction and suffering” Uncle Robbie Thorpe stated.
Thorpe urges the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions to take decisive action in filing an indictment against Regev. He believes this case presents an opportunity for Australia to lead in enforcing laws against genocide. “Australia has the tools, the evidence, and the obligation. Now we must act. Failure to prosecute Mark Regev for advocating genocide would be a stain on our nation’s conscience,” Uncle Robbie said.
“The charges against Mark Regev mark an important moment in the fight for accountability and justice. For far too long, leaders and officials responsible for the suffering and destruction of marginalised communities have acted with impunity. This case isn’t just about Gaza, it’s about the broader principle that no individual, no matter their position or connections, is above the law.” said Keiran Stewart-Assheton, president of the Black Peoples Union and a Traditional Owner of Wani-Wandian Country in the Yuin Nation.
If the Australian courts fail to pursue the case to its full conclusion or diplomatic immunity prevents a fair prosecution, the matter could escalate to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC holds jurisdiction over genocide and other international crimes when domestic systems are unable or unwilling to act. With Regev already served and the case progressing, this prosecution presents an opportunity to set a precedent for domestic accountability while reinforcing global justice mechanisms.
Like what we do at The AIMN?
You’ll like it even more knowing that your donation will help us to keep up the good fight.
Chuck in a few bucks and see just how far it goes!
Your contribution to help with the running costs of this site will be greatly appreciated.
You can donate through PayPal or credit card via the button below, or donate via bank transfer: BSB: 062500; A/c no: 10495969
8 commentsLogin here Register here
Many Australians who care, have lost faith in Australia’s commitment to justice, international and domestic, in recent years, so this case will be watched very carefully.
About time! The UN is 100% correct in describing Netanyahu as a cold-blooded, genocidal megalomaniacal WAR CRIMINAL who needs to be prosecuted and jailed. Netanyahu is an incomparably depraved, unspeakably dangerous and undemocratic psychopath who poses a REAL and ever-present threat to ANYONE who doesn’t kowtow or succumb to his narcissistic attempt to completely control the lives of others. The fact that so many extremely powerful and wealthy American Jews openly support and defend the monstrous Netanyahu proves that they are totally misguided and indoctrinated with pro-Jewish, pro-Netanyahu propaganda!
Clearly, Netanyahu hasn’t learnt a single thing from WW2 when Jewish people were so horrifically persecuted and cold-bloodedly murdered at the hands of that monstrous psychopath, Hitler and his insane and callously inhumane Nazi Party because Netanyahu is now committing the same type of terrifying crimes on others! Netanyahu urgently needs to be captured, prosecuted and jailed before he succeeds in his ongoing murderous campaign against innocent, unarmed non-Jewish Israeli men, women and little children – both Muslims and Christians alike – who are desperately attempting to flee Netanyahu’s KILLING FIELDS in Palestine!
@Katie.
The depraved monster who is backed up, supported and protected by the biggest slaughterer and murderer of innocents the world has ever seen: The Divided States of Anarchy and it’s puppet states.
The 2024 documentary The Bibi Files by Alexis Bloom, a South African documentary film director and producer, paints a very clear picture of a criminally corrupt and venal politician who sought to get into bed with the far-right radical lunatic fringe of Israeli politics in order to save himself from the deserved outcome of being jailed for his behaviour; the cost of that Faustian deed being the genocidal slaughter of thousands of innocents.
If Israelis and others want a clear indication of who Satan is, they need look no further than this ghoulish individual whose actions will come to be historically seen as the catalyst that initiated the destruction of that tragic experiment on the eastern shores of the Mediterranean known as Israel. Sad for the innocents, and doubly tragic for the blighted and dispossessed Palestinians.
Schadenfreude awaits, hopefully sooner than later.
With our recent vote in the UN regarding Palestinian status, and now our action as above I am regaining my pride in this country, and its government.
We may be few in number but we can work out who are the villains, and say so.
As I write I listen to Albo calling the firebombing of a Jewish church in Melbourne as an act of hate.
It takes a big leap to start to describe the genocide being carried out by Zionists as an act of hate.
If you expect to be part of civilized society then start behaving that way.
Over the years, Mark Regev has been one of the prominent apologists for Netanyahu and is among a group of propogandists that have been paraded before us to distort and spin the truth of what is happening in Gaza.
It is a novel charge to bring in the Australian courts and as with so many other such charges will likely go nowhere. And of course, the usual suspects will brand it as antisemitism.
Hmmm, diplomatic immunity. That comes under the purview of the Federal Attorney-General’s Department, Attorney General, Mark Dreyfus ….. hmmm.
Maybe a fly on the wall would have many cycles of death whilst seeking to see out the internecine machinations before this matter even begins to play out before a court.
I’ll try to keep my eye on this matter, but I’ll not be holding my breath.
How about Dreyfus, with the courage of his convictions, then finds himself unable to be critical of the Zionists, and resigns in the same fashion as Senator Paymen.?
She has the courage to display her faith, and make decisions accordingly.
Like all the other Jewish members of our parliament you dont see them wearing the kipper on their head, and displaying pride. No, its all hidden, and sneaky, and scruple free.
I dont wonder why we arm genocidal maniacs, because I know at the core something is very rotten, and the source is careful to conceal it